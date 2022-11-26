Read full article on original website
3 dead as bomber hits Pakistan police protecting polio teams
QUETTA, Pakistan (AP) — Officials say a suicide bomber has killed three people and wounded nearly two dozen others in an attack on a truck carrying police officers tasked with protecting polio workers near Quetta. Ghulam Azfer Mehser, a senior police officer, said Wednesday’s attack happened when the policemen were on their way to stand by polio workers who launched a nationwide vaccination drive on Monday. He said the bombing also damaged a nearby car carrying a family. The Pakistani Taliban claimed responsibility without elaborating. The suicide bombing happened two days after Pakistan launched a new nationwide anti-polio drive amid a spike in new cases among children.
UK’s Rishi Sunak says ‘golden era’ with China over
LONDON (AP) — British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has declared that the U.K.’s “golden era” of ties with China was over in his first major speech on foreign policy, and described China’s growing authoritarianism as a “systemic challenge to our values and interests.” But Sunak stopped short of calling China a threat. Some members in his Conservative Party had until recently expected Sunak to class China as a “threat” to U.K. security as part of an update of the government’s foreign and defense policies. In his speech Monday, Sunak said the U.K. would stand up to global competitors like China “not with grand rhetoric but with robust pragmatism.”
Belarus’ top diplomat buried as his death raises suspicions
TALLINN, Estonia (AP) — Belarus has given a state funeral to its foreign minister who died suddenly at age 64, triggering speculation about possible foul play in his death after he leaned toward Western countries. Belarusian authorities didn’t give the cause of Vladimir Makei’s death on Saturday. He wasn’t known to suffer from any chronic illness. Some media and observers alleged without offering evidence that Makei could have been poisoned by Belarus’ main ally Russia, which has warily watched Makei’s efforts to negotiate a rapprochement with the West. Makei has been a top associate of Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko for over two decades, and many analysts saw his diplomatic maneuvering as part of Lukashenko’s efforts to improve ties with the West.
Prominent Polish judge reinstated amid standoff with EU
WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland’s Supreme Court has reinstated a judge who was suspended for two years. The judge had become a symbol of the struggle for independent courts under Poland’s populist government. The Supreme Court also said that Judge Igor Tuleya was not guilty of a crime which prosecutors had accused him of. The case was brought because he allowed journalists to witness his announcement of a 2017 ruling. It was not immediately clear if Tuesday’s court decision would be enough to end a standoff between the Warsaw government and the European Union. The 27-member bloc has blocked billions of euros to Poland over what it views as the government’s erosion of judicial independence.
Court says Trump aide Meadows must testify in election probe
ATLANTA (AP) — The South Carolina Supreme Court says former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows must testify before a special grand jury that’s investigating whether then-President Donald Trump and his allies illegally tried to influence the 2020 election in Georgia. The state high court on Tuesday affirmed a lower court ruling ordering Meadows, a former Republican congressman, to appear before the panel. Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis is leading the investigation and says Meadows is an important witness.
European court rejects far-right teacher’s blacklist appeal
BERLIN (AP) — The European Court of Human Rights has rejected a German teacher’s appeal against being blacklisted for her far-right activities because they’re considered incompatible with Germany’s constitution. The woman, who has a long history of involvement with far-right groups, had petitioned the court to order her name removed from a blacklist compiled in 2009 by authorities in the central state of Hesse. The woman said that as a result of the listing all her applications for teaching posts had been unsuccessful and she had been unemployed and living off welfare benefits ever since. In its ruling Tuesday, the Strasbourg-based court found that German authorities hadn’t overstepped the law and the interference with her freedom of expression was “proportionate.”
Colombia asks for legal status for its people already in US
BOGOTA, Colombia (AP) — Colombia wants the Biden administration to grant temporary legal status to its citizens now living in the United States, noting its own efforts to address regional migration by hosting 2 million Venezuelans who fled their homes. Colombia’s ambassador to the United States says the new president, Gustavo Petro, is committed to his predecessor’s generous policies toward Venezuelans but needs help. In a letter to U.S. officials released Tuesday, Ambassador Luis Alberto Murillo Urrutia asked President Joe Biden to grant Colombians already in the U.S. a form of temporary status called Deferred Enforced Departure.
Imprisoned Belarus activist taken to hospital emergency unit
TALLINN, Estonia (AP) — The father of a prominent member of the Belarusian opposition serving an 11-year prison sentence for helping organize anti-government protests says his daughter was taken to a hospital emergency department and underwent surgery. Alexander Kolesnikov said his daughter, Maria Kolesnikova, was in grave but stable condition on Tuesday. Kolesnikov said the doctors didn’t share her diagnosis or any other details with him about the surgery. He says his daughter looked energetic and cheerful when he last visited her in prison about a month ago. Kolesnikova has been in custody since September 2020, when she tore up her passport to prevent her forced expulsion from Belarus amid protests challenging the reelection of the country’s authoritarian president.
Mexico, US appear headed for dispute over GM corn
MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico and the United States appear to be headed for another commercial dispute, this time over a Mexican ban on imports of genetically modified yellow corn. In a strongly worded message, U.S. Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack wrote that “time is running short” to resolve the issue. President Andrés Manuel López Obrador said Tuesday that Mexico won’t back down on a ban on imports of GM corn for human consumption. López Obrador says Mexico will also study whether to ban it for animal feed. Vilsack wrote that the U.S. will consider “taking formal steps to enforce our legal rights under the USMCA” trade treaty.
Iran releases soccer players ahead of match against US
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Iranian authorities say two former members of the national soccer team arrested this month over criticism of the government have been released on bail. Tuesday’s announcement came hours before Iran was set to play the U.S. at the World Cup in a match that authorities are heavily promoting as they grapple with nationwide protests that are well into their third month. Voria Ghafouri was arrested last week for “insulting the national soccer team and propagandizing against the government,” according to state-linked media. Parviz Boroumand, a retired goalkeeper, was arrested nearly two weeks ago on charges of participating in protests in the capital, Tehran, and was accused of damaging property.
Mexico high court upholds keeping military on police duties
MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico’s Supreme Court has upheld a constitutional change that allows the military to continue in law enforcement duties until 2028. Tuesday’s ruling rejected appeals that argued law enforcement should be left to civilian police forces. Critics warns that President Andrés Manuel López Obrador is militarizing the country. Eight of the court’s 11 justices voted to uphold the constitutional changes that Congress approved in October. Putting soldiers and marines on the streets to fight crime was long viewed as a stopgap measure to fight drug gang violence. In 2019, legislators voted that civilian police should take over those duties by 2024.
Ukraine's Odesa votes to remove Catherine the Great statue
KYIV, Nov 30 (Reuters) - The city council in the Ukrainian Black Sea port of Odesa has voted to remove and relocate a monument to Empress Catherine the Great of Russia that had recently been daubed with red paint at least twice.
Chinese vaccine plans spark hope for end of 'zero COVID'
BEIJING (AP) — A campaign to vaccinate the elderly has sparked hopes China might roll back severe anti-virus controls that prompted protesters to demand President Xi Jinping resign, but the country faces daunting hurdles and up to a year of hard work before “zero COVID” can end. Stock markets rose after the National Health Commission on Monday announced the long-awaited campaign. A low vaccination rate is one of the biggest obstacles to ending curbs that have confined millions of people to their homes, depressed the economy and kept most visitors out of China. Health officials gave no indication how long it might take. A vaccination campaign will require months and China also needs to build up its hospitals and work out a long-term virus strategy, health experts and economists warn. They say “zero COVID” is likely to stay in place until mid-2023 and possibly as late as 2024. “China is in no place right now to move away from its ‘zero-COVID’ policy toward a ‘living with COVID’ policy,” said Mark Williams, chief Asia economist for Capital Economics. “Health care capacity is very weak.”
Qatar World Cup chief says between 400 and 500 migrant workers have died in projects connected to the tournament
World Cup chief Hassan Al-Thawadi said that between 400 and 500 migrant workers have died as a result of work done on projects connected to the tournament — a greater figure than Qatari officials have cited previously. In an interview with Piers Morgan which aired on TalkTV on Monday,...
Raimondo: US isn't seeking to sever economic ties with China
The United States isn't seeking to sever economic ties with China — even as it takes steps to protect America's technological and military prowess from Beijing
Chinese health officials defend zero-Covid policy but pledge to rectify some measures amid protests
China’s top health officials have pledged to rectify Covid-19 control measures to reduce their impact on people’s lives, while deflecting blame for public frustration away from the policy itself, in their first press briefing since protests erupted against the government’s stringent zero-Covid policy over the weekend. Lockdowns...
Bodies in suitcases suspect extradited to New Zealand
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea extradited a 42-year-old woman to New Zealand, two months after she was arrested following the discovery of the bodies of two long-dead children in abandoned suitcases. New Zealand police said the woman arrived at Auckland Airport on Tuesday after they sent three...
US citizen accused of killing North Carolina woman while vacationing. Here’s what we know
Shanquella Robinson arrived in the picturesque Mexican town of San José del Cabo on October 28 with six of her friends. One day later, the 25-year-old student at Winston-Salem State University in North Carolina died while staying in a luxury rental property in Baja California Sur. Now, nearly one...
Pulisic goal advances US in World Cup with 1-0 win over Iran
After finishing second in Group B with five points, two behind England, the U.S. plays the Netherlands on Saturday with the chance to reach the quarterfinals for the first time since 2002.
