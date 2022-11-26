Read full article on original website
Cristiano Ronaldo Trolled for Claiming Bruno Fernandes' World Cup Goal for Portugal
Portugal advanced to the knockout stages of the 2022 FIFA men's World Cup with a 2-0 victory over Uruguay on Monday in Lusail, Qatar. After a scoreless first half, the breakthrough came on a cross by Bruno Fernandes in the 54th minute. Cristiano Ronaldo was originally credited with the goal, though it was unclear whether he made any contact with the ball before it found the back of the net.
Lionel Messi, Argentina vs. Poland: Storylines, Odds, Live Stream for World Cup 2022
Two of the biggest stars in men's soccer will square off on Wednesday, with places in the 2022 FIFA World Cup knockout round on the line. Robert Lewandowski and Poland are top of Group C with four points, while Lionel Messi and Argentina are second on three. Both players found...
Saudi Arabia vs. Mexico: Top Storylines, Odds, Live Stream for World Cup 2022
Mexico's hopes of advancing to the knockout round of the 2022 FIFA World Cup are on life support. El Tri earned one point from their first two games in Qatar, and they are now stuck in a must-win situation against Saudi Arabia on Wednesday. Mexico's fantastic World Cup record of...
ESPN: PSG's Lionel Messi Has Not Agreed to Rumored Historic Contract with Inter Miami
Despite reports of a deal with Inter Miami, Lionel Messi has not yet finalized an agreement with the Major League Soccer squad, according to Julien Laurens of ESPN. Matt Lawton of The Times reported Sunday the two sides were "close to agreeing a deal" that would make him the highest-paid player in MLS history.
Christian Pulisic, USA's Tense 1-0 Win to Advance at World Cup Leaves Fans Exhausted
The United States men's national team advanced to the round of 16 in the 2022 FIFA World Cup with a 1-0 victory over Iran on Tuesday in Doha, Qatar. The stakes were pretty straightforward for the USMNT. With two draws to open the tournament, it needed to beat Iran to move on.
Neymar Deemed 'Irreplaceable' for Brazil Despite World Cup Win vs. Switzerland
Casemiro helped send Brazil to the knockout stage with the team's 1-0 win over Switzerland, but Monday's men's World Cup match was far from easy. The Seleção were without top scorer Neymar, who was ruled out with an ankle injury he suffered against Serbia. The result was a low-scoring battle with few quality chances.
World Cup 2022: England and US plan for last 16, Australia hope to join them – live
Join Martin Belam for a look back on Tuesday’s action and all the buildup to the final games in Groups C and D
World Cup 2022 Scores: Monday's Results and Tuesday's Schedule
The most exciting day yet at the 2022 FIFA World Cup started with 11 goals in two matches and ended with Brazil and Portugal exerting their dominance on the tournament. The two nations became the second and third teams to book spots in the round of 16 in Qatar. France is the other team to clinch qualification.
Marcus Rashford Draws Rave Reviews from Twitter as England Tops Wales at World Cup
Gareth Southgate decided to give Marcus Rashford his first start at this year's World Cup on Tuesday against Wales. The Manchester United man made the most of the opportunity. Rashford's brace led England to a 3-0 win over Wales that clinched the top spot in Group B for the country at seven points.
Christian Pulisic Told USMNT He'll Return from Injury vs. Netherlands at World Cup
Christian Pulisic expects to be available for the knockout phase. The USMNT winger, who scored the decisive goal in his country's 1-0 win over Iran but was injured on that same play and left the game at halftime, told his teammates that he plans to be on the pitch for Saturday's Round of 16 showdown with the Netherlands.
Christian Pulisic Diagnosed with Pelvic Injury After USA's Win over Iran at World Cup
United States men's national team star Christian Pulisic was subbed out at halftime of Tuesday's FIFA World Cup match against Iran for what was later diagnosed as a pelvic contusion, the team announced. Though he's listed as "day-to-day," Pulisic told teammates via Facetime he will be ready for the next...
2022 World Cup Odds: USA Opens as Betting Underdog vs. Netherlands in Round of 16
Well, except when it comes to betting. And the United States—fresh off beating Iran 1-0 on Tuesday and advancing to the World Cup round of 16—has opened as underdogs against the Netherlands:. No surprises there—the Netherlands won Group A, beating both Senegal and Qatar by 2-0 scorelines and...
England Win World Cup Group For First Time In 16 Years
England finished top of their group at a FIFA Men's World Cup for the first time in 16 years on Tuesday after thrashing Wales 3-0 in Qatar.
2022 Men's World Cup: 6 Takeaways from the USMNT's Win vs. Iran
The United States men's national team punched their ticket to the round of 16 with a scrappy 1-0 win against Iran. What was a must-win against a well-drilled Iran side, the USMNT took care of business through Christian Pulisic's goal in the 38th minute. FOX Soccer @FOXSoccer. PULISIC PUTS THE...
First Pakistan Test could be delayed after England squad hit with illness
England and Pakistan are in discussions over a possible delayed start to their historic Test series opener in Rawalpindi after “six or seven” of the tourists were laid low by a virus just 24 hours out from the first ball. Ben Stokes had boldly named his XI for...
