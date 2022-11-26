Portugal advanced to the knockout stages of the 2022 FIFA men's World Cup with a 2-0 victory over Uruguay on Monday in Lusail, Qatar. After a scoreless first half, the breakthrough came on a cross by Bruno Fernandes in the 54th minute. Cristiano Ronaldo was originally credited with the goal, though it was unclear whether he made any contact with the ball before it found the back of the net.

1 DAY AGO