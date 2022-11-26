ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oxford, AL

Oxford Living the Dream

By East Alabama Sports Today
Calhoun Journal
Calhoun Journal
 3 days ago

Oxford, AL – Oxford flag quarterback Lindsey has always wanted to play the position ‘because I have the arm for it’

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GInL7_0jORjgnc00
Oxford quarterback Gabrielle Lindsey takes a snap during the Lady Jackets’ state semifinal win over Vestavia Hills earlier this month. (Photo by Mike Lett). Cover photo by Bo Hudgins.

By Mark Everett Kelly

Gabrielle Lindsey stands out in any crowd. The freshman quarterback of the Oxford girls flag football team stands over six feet tall and loves to show off her rocket arm.

“I always wanted to play QB because I have the arm for it,” she says.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uMrHa_0jORjgnc00
AHSAA Flag Football Championship OXFORD vs. AUBURN Wednesday, 2 p.m. Jordan-Hare Stadium

Lindsey will put that arm on display in the biggest game of her career Wednesday when she directs the Oxford offense in the second-ever flag football state championship game against Auburn High in the university’s Jordan-Hare Stadium. It will be the Lady Jackets’ first trip to the finals after coming oh-so-close the year before.

Lindsey’s football background includes playing boys tackle football in a town league in fifth grade.

“I was bigger than most of them,” she said. “At first they would tease me, but then they saw I could play.”

In 2021 Oxford joined Anniston as the only Calhoun County schools (60 statewide) participating in the state’s inaugural season of Flag Football.

Learning of the new league, coach Wes Brooks, who’s interest in the job revolved around wanting to spend more time with his daughters Sawyer and Skylar and niece Payton, reached out to Christy Shepard.

Brooks’, coaching career already featured extraordinary accomplishments since Josh Niblett hired him at Oxford in 2005 as the defensive line coach and head baseball coach. An exceptional athlete at Wellborn and Jacksonville State, Brooks is one of only 16 head baseball coaches to win 500 games in Alabama.

Shepard was the GM and star offensive lineman for the Alabama Fire of the WFA. She was in the administration over at Oxford and is now the director of Human Resources. Both Shepard and her brother, former NBA All-Star Gerald Wallace, attended Childersberg High School.

“Christy knew her mom and that Gabrielle was playing 7-on-7 boys flag football,” said Brooks.  “I sent her an email, and she immediately emailed me back saying it was a go and you need to have tryouts.”

It didn’t take long for Lindsey to impress the coaching staff during tryouts.

“One of the footballs found its way toward Gabrielle, who picked it up and fired a bullet back.” Brooks explained. “She knew it was her chance to show what she could do.”

Jake Hammond, the son of former MLB pitcher Chris Hammond and Brooks’ assistant coach in 2021, said on the spot, “I think we got ourselves a QB.”

The Lady Jackets’ offense features a two-headed monster at quarterback; Lindsey and Reygan White. White leads in rushing yards (737) and touchdowns (21), while Lindsey leads in passing yards (1,721) and TDs (21).

“She’s (Lindsey) an OK runner, but not a broken play runner,” Brooks said. “If the play is set up for a run, she does that much better.”

Oxford outscored opponents by 335 points this season, while averaging 21.6 points a game. Its weapons are numerous. The athleticism of Xai Whitfield (58 receptions, 690 yards, 16 TD) draws comparison to Randy Moss, while Ashlyn Burns (38-420 rushing, 21-399 receiving and 11 total touchdowns) is multi-dimensional.

The Lady Jackets advanced game plan depends on the players’ ability to make proper adjustments. In his years at Oxford, Brooks coached many NFL players (Kwon Alexander, Bobby McCain and Tae Davis) while coaching with John Grass, Todd Bates and Niblett.

While most people experience confusion understanding the advanced terminology of football, Lindsey and her teammates’ have adjusted well.

“I enjoy learning about X’s and O’s,” said Lindsey, whose favorite player is Najee Harris. “It’s not really hard for me because I love football and I grew up watching it and studying the plays.”

Their ability to execute on both sides of the ball impresses the 44-year old head coach.

“We run a complex Tampa Bay (Buccaneers) defensive system with multiple check-downs and pre-play movement,” said Brooks, whose defense allowed just six total points in winning their two playoff games. “Their intelligence and ability to adjust and correct mistakes are sensational.”

Players and coaches noticed Lindsey’s ability to adjust throws with touch and read defenses improved from last season.

“We lost a game to Vestavia, where she had a climb route, and she had to read the safety. Normally, I’d tell her what to look out for, but for some reason, I didn’t,” Brooks said. “She started to tuck the ball and run, but at the last minute, she found an open receiver, and I knew she was beginning to learn and think on her own.”

How much more can the Lady Jackets expect from someone who’s just starting to understand her talent? The sky is the limit according to Brooks.

“As she gets older, she’ll get better at finding that third/fourth receiver and when to tuck and run,” he said. “When she gets to that point, she’ll be unstoppable.”

Development is essential for a quarterback leading a team, but we often are own worst critic. How does Lindsey gauge her improvement ? “I used to have problems throwing on the run and throwing deep, but now I’m more comfortable with it,” says Lindsey, who dreamed of being the starting quarterback at Oxford since she was younger.

Yes, she is.

Comments / 0

Related
Calhoun Journal

Dad On Her Shoulder

Oxford, AL – Versatile Burns playing for team, school. community and her ailing dad when Oxford play for the state flag football championship Wednesday By Al Muskewitz The moment the final whistle blew in their state semifinal victory, all the players on the Oxford girls flag football team rushed to the middle of Lamar Field, surrounded […]
OXFORD, AL
CBS 42

50 years since the ‘Punt Bama Punt’ Iron Bowl

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — It’s been 50 years since one of the greatest finishes in Iron Bowl history. It was an ending that left Alabama fans in shock, Auburn fans in awe and everyone with a serious case of deja vu. The date was December 2, 1972. The venue, Legion Field in Birmingham. Gary Sanders […]
AUBURN, AL
The Spun

Look: College Football Players Reveal Who They Want As Head Coach

Just before the 2022 season kicked off, the UAB football team learned that head coach Bill Clark was retiring due to health issues. The Blazers finished the season with a 6-6 record after Bryant Vincent took over as the interim head coach. Following the season, the players made it clear they want Vincent to have the interim tag removed from his title.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Calhoun Journal

Calhoun County Monday Basketball

Calhoun County, AL – Ohatchee’s Crook highlights the night surpassing 2,000 career points; Pleasant Valley, Anniston open their seasons BOYS GAMES Childersburg 62, Anniston 28 Faith Christian 67, Cleburne County 34 Handley at Lafayette Lincoln 42, St. Clair County 35 Talladega 63, Munford 27 Ohatchee 55, Coosa Christian 32 Ragland 71, Pleasant Valley 59 Winterboro 55, Fayetteville 54 […]
CALHOUN COUNTY, AL
wvtm13.com

Oneonta police chief "slapped" by high school football fan

ONEONTA, Ala. — The hits on the football field are usually what get people talking after high school playoff games. But after Oneonta High School played Cherokee County High on Friday night, it was a hit after the clock hit zero that many are still talking about. Oneonta police...
ONEONTA, AL
wvtm13.com

Oneonta Police Chief: Fan punched him after playoff game

CENTRE, Ala. — Oneonta Police Chief Charles Clifton confirmed on Monday that he and a school resource officer were assaulted following Oneonta High's playoff loss to Cherokee County High School on Friday. Clifton claims the fan punched him while he was trying to place the man under arrest. The...
ONEONTA, NY
wbrc.com

Mercedes-Benz Marathon announces final race in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The following information is from officials with Mercedes-Benz Marathon:. Mercedes-Benz Marathon Weekend of Events, presented by Birmingham Marathon, Inc. and Mercedes-Benz U.S. International (MBUSI), announces its final race weekend to take place in Birmingham Feb. 10-12, 2023. The 21-year partnership with Mercedes-Benz U.S. International has attracted more than 200,000 runners, has helped local charities raise in excess of $5 million dollars and provided more than $60 million in direct economic impact for the Greater Birmingham region. Comprised of a Full Marathon, Half Marathon, Marathon Relay, The Bell Center Children’s Run, Regions Superhero 5K and Kids Marathon presented by Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Alabama, each race will still start and finish at Birmingham’s Linn Park, where more than 10,000 runners are expected to participate. Founded in 2001, the Mercedes-Benz Marathon Weekend of Events benefits The Bell Center for Early Intervention Programs along with other local charities.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
uab.edu

Student who put family first graduates from UAB with high distinguished honors

Gracemarie Cepero Lopez is resilient. Born and raised until about age 7 in Puerto Rico, Cepero Lopez attended a rural high school in Seale, Alabama, in Russell County. She grew up hearing how important education is from her parents, who have always worked hard — her mother as a physical therapy assistant and her father as a truck driver, sometimes gone for months.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Outsider.com

Alabama Teen Bags ‘Monster’ Red Stag Deer, Earns Epic Hunting Story

An Alabama teen earned a prolific hunting tale after bagging an impressive red stag deer earlier this month. The reasons this hunt is so unique are manifold. The red stag deer is not even a native to North America. It’s curious how it made its way to Randolph County, Alabama. Many experienced hunters spent months looking for this rare creature. However, it was Coye Potts- a teenager who had never killed a deer in his nearly 50 previous hunts- that finally brought it down.
RANDOLPH COUNTY, AL
CBS 42

Current, former Alabama prison guards charged with bribery

CHILDERSBURG, Ala. (WIAT) — A correctional officer with the Childersburg Community Work Center has been arrested after being accused of bribery and using her job for personal gain, the Alabama Department of Corrections reports. ADOC Captain Deaundra Johnson, 43, and former ADOC Lieutenant Centauria Olds, 37, were arrested on Monday and charged with bribery of […]
CHILDERSBURG, AL
The Trussville Tribune

5 arrested for shoplifting in Trussville

From The Tribune staff reports TRUSSVILLE — Five people were arrested for shoplifting in Trussville between Nov. 22 – 28, 2022. Trussville Police Department’s Facebook page states, “If you are thinking of coming to Trussville to steal…..we can assure you that IT IS NOT WORTH IT. If you do, you may very well find your picture […]
TRUSSVILLE, AL
Calhoun Journal

Calhoun Journal

Anniston, AL
12K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Calhoun Journal was founded to offer the residents and business owners of this great county a place to find the news, special events, classified ads, and topics that directly effect the county and cities within.

 https://calhounjournal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy