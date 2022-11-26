ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clemson, SC

Clemson’s Attempt at Trick Play After Safety Backfires (Video)

By Zach Koons
 3 days ago

The blunder led to quite the momentum swing in the Tigers’ rivalry week game against South Carolina.

Clemson tried to get a bit too cute on a first-half return against South Carolina, resulting in a devastating outcome for the Tigers and a momentum-changing play for the Gamecocks.

On the free kick following a safety, Clemson decided to break out some trickery. Deep return man Will Shipley fielded the ball around his own 10-yard line and scrambled up the field for about 10 yards, where a group of his teammates was huddled. While hidden behind the group of blockers, he secretly gave the ball to fellow running back Phil Mafah, causing some confusion for South Carolina’s kick coverage team.

Everything seemed to be going well as Mafah found some room to run up the right sideline. However after he gained a few more yards, the Tigers returner fumbled and the ball was promptly recovered by the Gamecocks.

South Carolina made Clemson pay for the botched trick play just a few moments later. On the fourth play of the ensuing drive, the Gamecocks scored a touchdown, cutting the deficit down to just two points following the extra point.

The Tigers answered right back with a five-play, 75-yard touchdown drive to go back up 23–14. Still, it’s safe to assume that Dabo Swinney will be putting the return trick play back in the vault for the foreseeable future.

