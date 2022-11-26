ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

NBC San Diego

Senegal Takes Lead Over Ecuador on Ismaïla Sarr's Penalty Goal

This article may have Spanish-language video from our Telemundo sister station. Get the latest World Cup news in Spanish from Telemundo. Senegal struck first in its pivotal Group A match against Ecuador on Tuesday. Ismaïla Sarr put the African side up 1-0 in the 44th minute with a penalty goal....

