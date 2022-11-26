Read full article on original website
Related
World Cup 2022: England and US plan for last 16, Australia hope to join them – live
Join Martin Belam for a look back on Tuesday’s action and all the buildup to the final games in Groups C and D
NBC San Diego
Senegal Takes Lead Over Ecuador on Ismaïla Sarr's Penalty Goal
This article may have Spanish-language video from our Telemundo sister station. Get the latest World Cup news in Spanish from Telemundo. Senegal struck first in its pivotal Group A match against Ecuador on Tuesday. Ismaïla Sarr put the African side up 1-0 in the 44th minute with a penalty goal....
NBC San Diego
Hoping to Beat the Tourist Crowd on Your Trip to Japan? That Ship Has Sailed
I thought I managed to beat the tourist crowds on my recent trip to Japan. On my first night in Osaka, I managed to get a picture with the famed Glico sign without anyone else in the background. But perhaps I should've chalked it up to the fact that it...
First Pakistan Test could be delayed after England squad hit with illness
England and Pakistan are in discussions over a possible delayed start to their historic Test series opener in Rawalpindi after “six or seven” of the tourists were laid low by a virus just 24 hours out from the first ball. Ben Stokes had boldly named his XI for...
Comments / 0