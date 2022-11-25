ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Mexico State

Washington Examiner

Biden opens secret amnesty door, swamping border facilities

The Biden administration, desperate to mute headlines about record illegal immigrant crossings, has secretly started a new system to let in potential lawbreakers that also puts them on a fast track to legal status. The program amounts to an amnesty ticket and preselects some of those caught up in Mexico’s...
Washington Examiner

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott sending tank-like vehicles to Mexico border amid 'invasion'

Fresh off declaring an “invasion” at the Texas-Mexico border, Republican Gov. Greg Abbott’s administration has directed the state’s military to send tank-like military vehicles to 10 spots on the international boundary, the Washington Examiner has learned. The Texas National Guard will deploy 10 M113 Armored Personnel...
The Independent

How did the Colorado Springs gunman get his firearms despite the state’s ‘red flag’ law?

In June 2021, Anderson Lee Aldrich walked out of the front door of a house in Colorado Springs with his hands in the air after a stand-off with police.Authorities arrested him for felony menacing and first degree kidnapping after his mother alleged that he had threatened her with a homemade bomb and other weapons.Seventeen months later, Mr Aldrich, 22, is in police custody on suspicion of killing five people at an LGBT+ nightclub called Club Q.What's more, media reports suggest that the weapons wielded during the attack – a semi-automatic rifle and a handgun – were purchased legally.That was...
