In June 2021, Anderson Lee Aldrich walked out of the front door of a house in Colorado Springs with his hands in the air after a stand-off with police.Authorities arrested him for felony menacing and first degree kidnapping after his mother alleged that he had threatened her with a homemade bomb and other weapons.Seventeen months later, Mr Aldrich, 22, is in police custody on suspicion of killing five people at an LGBT+ nightclub called Club Q.What's more, media reports suggest that the weapons wielded during the attack – a semi-automatic rifle and a handgun – were purchased legally.That was...

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO ・ 8 DAYS AGO