Two sitting members of Congress face off in newly drawn border district in South Texas
Two sitting members of Congress, who are vying for the Texas District 34th seat to represent the South Texas border region, have very different opinions on border security and how to prevent illegal migration. And this race is being watched throughout the state and nation as Democrats want to re-take this seat back.
New Mexicans celebrate introduction of legislation to permanently protect Greater Chaco
News Release New Mexico Wild Yesterday, Senators Ben Ray Luján and Martin Heinrich, and Congresswomen Teresa Leger Fernández and Melanie Stansbury reintroduced the Chaco Cultural Heritage Area Protection Act in the U.S. Senate and U.S. House of Representatives, respectively, a bill to prevent ...
Arizona rancher: After MS-13 walked through the gap in the border wall, they came knocking at my door
An Arizona rancher on the southern border has seen more drug runners and dead migrants on his land. He urged Congress and President Biden to finish the border wall.
Mexico losing patience with migrants near Rio Grande
Juarez officials are expressing heightened concern with the migrants staying at a tent camp on the Mexican side of the Rio Grande for the past month.
Hundreds of migrants released on streets of El Paso but they’re not Venezuelans
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Close to 750 migrants were released into the streets of El Paso just a few days into November. U.S. Customs and Border Protections says the majority of the migrants being released are single adults from Colombia, Cuba, Ecuador and Nicaragua. “The decision to provisionally release migrants was determined after exhausting […]
Washington Examiner
Biden opens secret amnesty door, swamping border facilities
The Biden administration, desperate to mute headlines about record illegal immigrant crossings, has secretly started a new system to let in potential lawbreakers that also puts them on a fast track to legal status. The program amounts to an amnesty ticket and preselects some of those caught up in Mexico’s...
Border agents find migrants hiding in pickup truck bed, aboard train as large groups continue to cross into US
Illegal immigrants were caught crossing in droves this week as border officials in Texas and Arizona caught multiple migrants hiding inside a pickup truck and aboard a train.
Washington Examiner
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott sending tank-like vehicles to Mexico border amid 'invasion'
Fresh off declaring an “invasion” at the Texas-Mexico border, Republican Gov. Greg Abbott’s administration has directed the state’s military to send tank-like military vehicles to 10 spots on the international boundary, the Washington Examiner has learned. The Texas National Guard will deploy 10 M113 Armored Personnel...
‘We’re just this close’: Migrants gather on Mexican side as a judge strikes down Title 42
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A federal judge struck down Title 42 on Tuesday, Nov. 15 — the public health order that has allowed Border Patrol agents to expel migrants from certain countries who cross into the United States. The City of El Paso says that it is monitoring the situation and working with Customs […]
Border Patrol Fire Projectiles on Venezuelan Migrants Crossing Texas Border
People from Venezuela have been leaving their country and traveling over 3,100 miles from their country to El Paso, Texas. Many were seeking asylum as their country has deteriorated over economic conditions from its oil supply has fluctuated over the years.
U.S. policies led to record migrants deaths, activists say
Immigration advocates used the Day of the Dead celebration to call for an end to U.S. policies they say have led to a record 856 migrant deaths along the Southwest border.
San Antonio State Senator pre-files bills to reform Texas gun laws, compensate Uvalde victims
The bills filed by State Sen. Roland Gutierrez would raise the age to buy any firearm from 18 to 21 and set up orders that would keep guns away from dangerous people.
Ro Khanna counters Joe Manchin's pipeline bill by trying to force vote on $15 minimum wage
This article originally appeared at The Young Turks. Used by permission. Rep. Ro Khanna, D-Calif., tells TYT he is pushing to attach a $15 federal minimum wage to the annual military spending bill Democrats are working to pass by the end of the year. The move is a direct response...
An inept federal government won't protect Arizona against cartels or fentanyl. I will
A core function of the federal government is ensuring the safety and well-being of its citizens, including protecting the integrity of our borders. Amid record numbers of migrants and deadly drugs flooding across our southern border, it’s baffling that the Biden administration has effectively given up on enforcing numerous immigration laws.
How did the Colorado Springs gunman get his firearms despite the state’s ‘red flag’ law?
In June 2021, Anderson Lee Aldrich walked out of the front door of a house in Colorado Springs with his hands in the air after a stand-off with police.Authorities arrested him for felony menacing and first degree kidnapping after his mother alleged that he had threatened her with a homemade bomb and other weapons.Seventeen months later, Mr Aldrich, 22, is in police custody on suspicion of killing five people at an LGBT+ nightclub called Club Q.What's more, media reports suggest that the weapons wielded during the attack – a semi-automatic rifle and a handgun – were purchased legally.That was...
Venezuelans stranded in México doing brisk trade as barbers
“We are here working and demonstrating that we seek to earn our living honorably and my thinking is to cross and request asylum.”
Arizona Senators Fight Back Against the End of Title 42
Since President Joe Biden took office, it is estimated 1.5 million migrants were released back into the United States than released. Migrants that are released today won’t step foot into court until five years from now in 2028.
