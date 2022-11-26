National media picks: No. 15 Notre Dame at No. 6 USC score predictions

(Photo by Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The BlueandGold.com staff predictions are in for No. 15 Notre Dame at No. 6 USC in Saturday’s regular-season finale (7:30 p.m. ET, ABC). Here’s a look at several national reporters’ picks for what will happen when the Irish and Trojans meet. USC is a 5.5-point favorite.

Feldman says: “Marcus Freeman’s squad has held three of its past four opponents under 50 percent passing and has picked off eight passes in that stretch, and Notre Dame did a nice job slowing down C.J. Stroud earlier this season. But the feeling here is Lincoln Riley’s attack led by Caleb Williams, playing at home, will be a little too much for ND, but don’t be surprised if the Irish’s three-headed-monster running back attack puts a dent in the USC defense.”

Mandel says: “The recasting of Notre Dame’s season since the Clemson blowout has been … interesting. It’s as if the Marshall and, in particular, Stanford games never happened. The Irish have been a much better team over the past five games, but I don’t see them going to the Coliseum and keeping pace with Caleb Williams and that offense.”

Fornelli says: “For those who stopped paying attention to Notre Dame following its loss to Stanford, the team you saw then is not the same team you’ll see this weekend. In its first six games, Notre Dame averaged 2.06 points per possession, scored touchdowns on only 66.7% of its red zone possessions and had an explosive run rate of 8.8%.

“In five games since, the Irish have averaged 2.92 points per drive, have scored touchdowns on 73.1% of their red zone chances, and have an explosive run rate of 11.3%. It’s not the kind of output that can compete with what USC does, but the kind of output that can cause serious problems.

“The Trojans picked up their biggest win of the season last week, but this is still a vulnerable defense. The USC defense has forced 24 turnovers this season, but 18 have been interceptions. You can’t intercept the ball when a team doesn’t throw it; when teams don’t throw it, they have plenty of success against the Trojans.

“The USC defense ranks 117th nationally in EPA per rush and 114th in defensive success rate against the run. I don’t see how the Trojans’ defense can get off the field enough for them to pull too far away, and if a Notre Dame defense that ranks 10th in sack rate and 19th in EPA per dropback causes a problem or two, things could get messy.”

Patterson says: “The Trojans are going to find Notre Dame to be one of the tougher tests of the season as the Fighting Irish try to play keep away from Caleb Williams with a solid ground game and then complement that with bend-but-don’t break defense. But if forced to choose between Williams and Drew Pyne in a game that I expect to be close, I will side with the Heisman Trophy contender.”

Bender says: “This line has bumped up to almost a TD. This is the first rivalry meeting for first-year coaches Lincoln Riley and Marcus Freeman. The Trojans are on the cusp of the playoff with Heisman contender Caleb Williams, but the Irish have won the last four in the series. Notre Dame is 3-1 S/U and 4-0 ATS against ranked teams. Expect a classic.”