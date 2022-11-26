ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thanksgiving Day game featuring Dallas Cowboys shatters viewership records

America’s team is still proving they’re a draw. The Dallas Cowboys shattered the record for the most-watched regular season game on any network in NFL history on Thanksgiving, hosting the New York Giants and having their victory broadcasted on a ridiculous number of screens.

According to Bruce Feldman of FOX, 42 million watched on as Dak Prescott and company found victory over their division rivals.

“42 MILLION people watched FOX’s Giants-Cowboys game,” tweeted Feldman. “It’s the most-watched regular season game on any network on record. Wow.”

Indisputably, the Cowboys are still one of — if not the — premier franchise in sports. Despite not capturing a Super Bowl or even an NFC Championship in decades, Jerry Jones’ team still posses a fanbase that has nothing but love for their team.

Now, the only thing left to do is to try to break the record next season. Gobble gobble.

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones updates status on potentially signing Odell Beckham Jr, health concern

The Dallas Cowboys have unashamedly shared their interest in free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr.. Everyone from Jerry Jones to the team’s coaches and down to the players has been discussing OBJ for a few weeks now. Now, after their Thanksgiving day victory over the Giants, Jones went as far as to share he spoke with Beckham Jr. today.

Per Clarence Hill Jr. at the Fort Worth Star-Telegram, Jones shared that he and Beckham Jr. talked at some point today and that a visit is in the works for him to come to Dallas.

“Jerry Jones said he talked to Odell Beckham today and a visit is being set up,” tweeted Hill.

Jones did not clarify what the conversation was about beyond just sharing that they’d spoken. Per Ed Werder at ESPN, though, Jones did say that the team is still unsure whether or not OBJ would be healthy enough to play this year, which is why conversations and visits like this will be crucial to his potential acquisation.

It was reported earlier today by Josina Anderson that Beckham Jr. will be taking visits to Dallas as well as the Giants and Bills in the near future. However, the smoke has been circling around the Cowboys for some time now. While talks are continuing with other teams, with Kansas City and Baltimore trying to join the race, Jones had no problem sharing his franchise’s intent about adding the former Pro Bowl wideout.

On3’s Sam Gillenwater contributed to this article.

