2025 4-star DB Jaylen Bell commits to LSU

By Billy Embody
On3.com
On3.com
 3 days ago
2025 4-star DB Jaylen Bell. (On3)

Loganville (Ga.) Grayson cornerback Jaylen Bell has announced his commitment to LSU on Saturday. The four-star Peach State prospect is the first commit in the 2025 Tigers recruiting class.

On3 does not yet rank recruits during their sophomore seasons but does release a preseason Watch List of 100 recruits. Bell was one of 10 cornerbacks to earn a spot on the list.

Jaylen Bell holds offers from the likes of Auburn, Georgia, Miami, South Carolina and numerous others. His teammate is 2023 LSU defensive back commit Michael Daugherty. A former teammate, 2024 wideout JoJo Stone, is committed to the Tigers and transferred to nearby Langston Hughes this fall.

According to the On3 Consensus, a complete and equally weighted industry-generated average that utilizes all four major recruiting media companies, Bell ranks as the No. 39 overall prospect in the country and No. 6 cornerback in the nation.

Jaylen Bell currently has an On3 NIL Valuation of $69k. The On3 NIL Valuation is the industry’s leading index that sets high school and college athletes’ projected annual value (PAV). The NIL valuation does not act as a tracker of the value of NIL deals an athlete has completed to date. It rather signifies an athlete’s value at a certain moment in time.

On3.com

On3.com

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft.

