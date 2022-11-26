2025 4-star DB Jaylen Bell commits to LSU

2025 4-star DB Jaylen Bell. (On3)

Loganville (Ga.) Grayson cornerback Jaylen Bell has announced his commitment to LSU on Saturday. The four-star Peach State prospect is the first commit in the 2025 Tigers recruiting class.

On3 does not yet rank recruits during their sophomore seasons but does release a preseason Watch List of 100 recruits. Bell was one of 10 cornerbacks to earn a spot on the list.

Jaylen Bell holds offers from the likes of Auburn, Georgia, Miami, South Carolina and numerous others. His teammate is 2023 LSU defensive back commit Michael Daugherty. A former teammate, 2024 wideout JoJo Stone, is committed to the Tigers and transferred to nearby Langston Hughes this fall.

According to the On3 Consensus, a complete and equally weighted industry-generated average that utilizes all four major recruiting media companies, Bell ranks as the No. 39 overall prospect in the country and No. 6 cornerback in the nation.

Jaylen Bell currently has an On3 NIL Valuation of $69k. The On3 NIL Valuation is the industry’s leading index that sets high school and college athletes’ projected annual value (PAV). The NIL valuation does not act as a tracker of the value of NIL deals an athlete has completed to date. It rather signifies an athlete’s value at a certain moment in time.