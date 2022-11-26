Garrett Wilson reacts to Marvin Harrison Jr.'s go-ahead touchdown vs Michigan

Marvin Harrison Jr. is tied for third nationally with 11 touchdown grabs this season. (Matt Parker/Lettermen Row)

Last year, Marvin Harrison Jr. was in the same wide receiver room as first-round NFL Draft picks Chris Olave and Garrett Wilson. The latter was obviously watching The Game against Michigan on Saturday when Harrison put the Buckeyes in front.

Wilson took to Twitter to react to Harrison’s 42-yard touchdown reception from C.J. Stroud that gave Ohio State a 20-17 lead over Michigan at The Horseshoe. His message was similar to the sentiment around college football this year as Harrison emerged as a top target for Stroud.

You can’t cover him.

“Can’t guard Marv,” Wilson wrote. “Real talk unguardable.”

Harrison is in the midst of another huge day for Ohio State. He had three receptions for 79 yards and that touchdown reception in the first half of what’s shaping up to be an exciting game in Columbus against two teams fighting for their Big Ten Championship — and College Football Playoff — lives.

In the absence of Jaxon Smith-Njigba this year due to a lingering hamstring injury, Harrison has stepped up in a huge way, leading the Buckeyes with 1,037 yards and 11 touchdowns entering play Saturday as a sophomore.

Wilson had an impressive career of his own at Ohio State before the New York Jets drafted him No. 10 overall in the 2022 NFL Draft. During his time with the Buckeyes, he totaled 2,213 yards and 23 touchdowns over three years, including an impressive junior season. He had 1,058 receiving yards and 12 touchdowns before foregoing his senior season to head to the NFL.

So far this year with the Jets, Wilson has 44 receptions for 533 yards and two touchdowns as a rookie. He’ll try to build on those numbers Sunday when New York takes on the Chicago Bears.