Propane truck collision shuts down roadway in El Dorado County
EL DORADO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — Multiple law enforcement and fire agencies responded to a vehicle collision involving hazardous material on Friday, according to CAL FIRE Amador-El Dorado Unit (AEU).
According to CAL FIRE, a pickup truck and a propane truck collided with each other along Grizzly Flat Road in El Dorado County.Eastbound I-80 near Stateline reopens after big rig crash
CAL FIRE provided assistance to the Pioneer Fire Protection District and Placerville CHP as they worked to handle the hazardous material.
Two people were taken by an ambulance to an area hospital with minor injuries.Man fatally struck while riding bike in Tuolumne County
Grizzly Flat Road was closed for several hours as the propane was burned off to clear the scene.
Placerville CHP is undergoing an investigation for the cause of the crash.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX40.
Comments / 0