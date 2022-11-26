Read full article on original website
Related
miamivalleytoday.com
‘Tis the season for Tipp City Lights
TIPP CITY — ‘Tis the season to be merry and bright. Tipp Monroe Community Services is holding their third annual holiday lights driving tour, Tipp City lights. The tour will include the areas of Tipp City and Monroe Township and runs Dec. 2-25 from 6-9 p.m. Maps are available at www.tmcomservices.org, TMCS Facebook page or at the TMCS office from Dec. 3-22. The deadline to have your home included in the tour is Dec. 1.
miamivalleytoday.com
‘In the spirit’
TROY — When it comes to Christmas tours, Danny Gokey wants to keep it simple: Be mindful of what the season is all about. And he hopes to have a little fun, too, when he visits Troy this week for the K-Love Christmas Tour 2022 at Hobart Arena. Gokey...
wktn.com
Sheriff Everhart Updates Citizens About His Health
Hardin County Sheriff Keith Everhart gave an update on his health status. On the Hardin County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, the Sheriff said he is still waiting for that “magical phone call” as he awaits news about a new liver. He said in the meantime he is...
miamivalleytoday.com
Paint like Bob Ross with Samantha Graybill
TIPP CITY — Tipp Monroe Community Services is joining with Samantha Graybill from Paint with Sam to offer a painting class on Dec. 7 from 6:30-7:30 p.m. Participants will learn how to paint the cabin element seen in Bob Ross paintings. The class will teach students how to paint the cabin using Ross’ wet-on-wet oil techniques. Participants will not paint an actual painting.
miamivalleytoday.com
Miami County Cares to “Restock the Pantries”
TROY — Join Miami County Cares, a combined charitable effort of Miami County’s elected officials and employees, this holiday season as they restock the local food pantry shelves one household box at a time. They’re inviting the community to participate in this drive by filling a “Restock the...
miamivalleytoday.com
Donate for CBC’s 12 Days of Giving
DAYTON — Take part in Community Blood Center’s “12 Days of Giving” by making plans to donate at the Ginghamsburg Church community blood drive Saturday, Dec. 10 from 7:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at 6759 S. County Road 25A, Tipp City. Everyone who registers to donate...
WGAL
Couple travels hours to deliver packages after they say they caught a delivery driver dumping them
CARLISLE, Ohio — A trip home from the holidays was halted for one family. Tristen Raisch and Zachary Armwine said they stumbled upon a strange act: a delivery driver whose destination was not what you would think. "He had the door wide open, and we were doing a little...
13 people displaced by fire at Springfield apartment building
SPRINGFIELD — More than a dozen people have been displaced after a fire broke out at a Springfield apartment building Monday night. Crews responded to reports of a fire in the 1000 block of S. Fountain Ave Monday evening. Jeff Smith, of Springfield, witnessed the fire. He told News...
miamivalleytoday.com
Holiday tour features Butler house
PIQUA — Established at 325 Riverside Drive is the John Butler House, which will be featured in the 2022 Piqua-Caldwell Historic District Historic Holiday Home Tour. Now owned by Krystal and Craig Stephenson, the property was acquired by John Butler in 1839 with the house first appearing on tax roles in 1847. Initially this house sat on 3.25 acres of land with several outbuildings across the street from the canal. Captain John Butler owned two freighters the “Hope” and the “Miami Valley” and with the decommission of the canal, the doors of the freighters were used for the front and rear entries to this five-bay Greek Revival. There have been several additions to the house over the centuries that are still being enjoyed today.
UPDATE: 3 injured in Miami Twp. crash
MIAMISBURG — Three people were injured in a crash in Miami Twp. Tuesday morning. Crews were called to a two vehicle crash on the Miamisburg Centerville Road near the on-ramp to I-75 southbound early Tuesday. An initial investigation revealed that the crash happened when the driver of a red...
WLWT 5
Couple says they caught delivery driver dumping packages in Warren County
CARLISLE, Ohio — A trip home from the holidays was halted for one family. Tristen Raisch and Zachary Armwine said they stumbled upon a strange act: a delivery driver whose destination was not what you would think. "He had the door wide open and we were doing a little...
‘I just shot my son;’ Father calls 911 after shooting son on Thanksgiving
HUBER HEIGHTS — Huber Heights police responded to a shooting on Thanksgiving that sent one man to the hospital and his father to jail. Police and a medic unit were dispatched to the home in the 6500 block of Millhoff Drive at around 5:00 p.m. on the report of a shooting between family members.
Christmas tree farm owners supported by community after house fire
MORROW — The community is coming together to support the owners of a Warren County Christmas tree farm after a fire left the family displaced. Bryan and Jennifer Keeton have owned “Big Tree Plantation” in Morrow for more than a decade, according to our news partners at WCPO.
miamivalleytoday.com
DPAA hosts Hometown Holiday
DAYTON — Dayton Performing Arts Alliance (DPAA) presents Hometown Holiday, featuring the one-act opera “Amahl and the Night Visitors” as part of the SuperPops Series on Friday, Dec. 2, and Saturday, Dec. 3, at 7:30 p.m. in the Mead Theater of the Benjamin & Marian Schuster Performing Arts Center.
WLWT 5
Ohio's largest horse-drawn carriage parade happening this weekend
LEBANON, Ohio — Tens of thousands are expected to gather in Lebanon, Ohio, this weekend for a beloved Christmas tradition. Lebanon’s historic Horse Drawn Carriage Parade & Christmas Festival is back in 2022. The parade features more than 100 decorated carriages pulled by mini horses, Clydesdales, Percherons and...
VIDEO: Wreckage of car crushed by train in Clark County
At this time, it is unknown why the car was stopped on the tracks. The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating this incident.
Lima man gets 3 years for stabbing roommate
LIMA — A Lima man convicted of stabbing his roommate in July 2021 was sentenced to three years in prison Monday morning. Matthew Beck, 41, is convicted of second-degree felonious assault on Bruce Tucker on July 31, 2021. The man said he stabbed the man after losing his temper.
Chick-fil-A to open new location in Miami Valley this week; 100 local heroes to eat free
SPRINGFIELD — A new Chick-fil-A restaurant is set to open its doors to the public this week in Springfield. Beginning on Thursday, Dec. 1st., the new Chick-fil-A on Bechtle Avenue near the Bechtle Crossing Shopping Mall will be open for dine-in, drive-thru and carry out services Monday through Saturday from 6:30 a.m. through 10 p.m., according to a spokesperson with Chick-fil-A.
miamivalleytoday.com
Troy First United Methodist Church plans Christmas Cookie Shoppe
TROY — Members of the Troy First United Methodist Church’s Women in Faith organization will hold their annual Christmas Cookie Shoppe on Saturday, Dec. 3, at the First Place Christian Center on West Franklin Street. “It used to be yearly, until COVID,” Women in Faith president Diana Shellenberger...
1 child, 1 adult hurt following crash in Dayton
DAYTON — One child and one adult were hurt following an accident in Dayton Saturday evening, according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch. >>1 person taken to Dayton Children’s, 1 other hospitalized following crash in Dayton. Crews were dispatch to the intersection of Salem Avenue and Delaware Avenue around...
Comments / 0