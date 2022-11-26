ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Versailles, OH

miamivalleytoday.com

‘Tis the season for Tipp City Lights

TIPP CITY — ‘Tis the season to be merry and bright. Tipp Monroe Community Services is holding their third annual holiday lights driving tour, Tipp City lights. The tour will include the areas of Tipp City and Monroe Township and runs Dec. 2-25 from 6-9 p.m. Maps are available at www.tmcomservices.org, TMCS Facebook page or at the TMCS office from Dec. 3-22. The deadline to have your home included in the tour is Dec. 1.
TIPP CITY, OH
miamivalleytoday.com

‘In the spirit’

TROY — When it comes to Christmas tours, Danny Gokey wants to keep it simple: Be mindful of what the season is all about. And he hopes to have a little fun, too, when he visits Troy this week for the K-Love Christmas Tour 2022 at Hobart Arena. Gokey...
TROY, OH
wktn.com

Sheriff Everhart Updates Citizens About His Health

Hardin County Sheriff Keith Everhart gave an update on his health status. On the Hardin County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, the Sheriff said he is still waiting for that “magical phone call” as he awaits news about a new liver. He said in the meantime he is...
HARDIN COUNTY, OH
miamivalleytoday.com

Paint like Bob Ross with Samantha Graybill

TIPP CITY — Tipp Monroe Community Services is joining with Samantha Graybill from Paint with Sam to offer a painting class on Dec. 7 from 6:30-7:30 p.m. Participants will learn how to paint the cabin element seen in Bob Ross paintings. The class will teach students how to paint the cabin using Ross’ wet-on-wet oil techniques. Participants will not paint an actual painting.
TIPP CITY, OH
miamivalleytoday.com

Miami County Cares to “Restock the Pantries”

TROY — Join Miami County Cares, a combined charitable effort of Miami County’s elected officials and employees, this holiday season as they restock the local food pantry shelves one household box at a time. They’re inviting the community to participate in this drive by filling a “Restock the...
MIAMI COUNTY, OH
miamivalleytoday.com

Donate for CBC’s 12 Days of Giving

DAYTON — Take part in Community Blood Center’s “12 Days of Giving” by making plans to donate at the Ginghamsburg Church community blood drive Saturday, Dec. 10 from 7:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at 6759 S. County Road 25A, Tipp City. Everyone who registers to donate...
TIPP CITY, OH
miamivalleytoday.com

Holiday tour features Butler house

PIQUA — Established at 325 Riverside Drive is the John Butler House, which will be featured in the 2022 Piqua-Caldwell Historic District Historic Holiday Home Tour. Now owned by Krystal and Craig Stephenson, the property was acquired by John Butler in 1839 with the house first appearing on tax roles in 1847. Initially this house sat on 3.25 acres of land with several outbuildings across the street from the canal. Captain John Butler owned two freighters the “Hope” and the “Miami Valley” and with the decommission of the canal, the doors of the freighters were used for the front and rear entries to this five-bay Greek Revival. There have been several additions to the house over the centuries that are still being enjoyed today.
PIQUA, OH
WHIO Dayton

UPDATE: 3 injured in Miami Twp. crash

MIAMISBURG — Three people were injured in a crash in Miami Twp. Tuesday morning. Crews were called to a two vehicle crash on the Miamisburg Centerville Road near the on-ramp to I-75 southbound early Tuesday. An initial investigation revealed that the crash happened when the driver of a red...
MIAMISBURG, OH
miamivalleytoday.com

DPAA hosts Hometown Holiday

DAYTON — Dayton Performing Arts Alliance (DPAA) presents Hometown Holiday, featuring the one-act opera “Amahl and the Night Visitors” as part of the SuperPops Series on Friday, Dec. 2, and Saturday, Dec. 3, at 7:30 p.m. in the Mead Theater of the Benjamin & Marian Schuster Performing Arts Center.
DAYTON, OH
WLWT 5

Ohio's largest horse-drawn carriage parade happening this weekend

LEBANON, Ohio — Tens of thousands are expected to gather in Lebanon, Ohio, this weekend for a beloved Christmas tradition. Lebanon’s historic Horse Drawn Carriage Parade & Christmas Festival is back in 2022. The parade features more than 100 decorated carriages pulled by mini horses, Clydesdales, Percherons and...
LEBANON, OH
The Lima News

Lima man gets 3 years for stabbing roommate

LIMA — A Lima man convicted of stabbing his roommate in July 2021 was sentenced to three years in prison Monday morning. Matthew Beck, 41, is convicted of second-degree felonious assault on Bruce Tucker on July 31, 2021. The man said he stabbed the man after losing his temper.
LIMA, OH
WHIO Dayton

Chick-fil-A to open new location in Miami Valley this week; 100 local heroes to eat free

SPRINGFIELD — A new Chick-fil-A restaurant is set to open its doors to the public this week in Springfield. Beginning on Thursday, Dec. 1st., the new Chick-fil-A on Bechtle Avenue near the Bechtle Crossing Shopping Mall will be open for dine-in, drive-thru and carry out services Monday through Saturday from 6:30 a.m. through 10 p.m., according to a spokesperson with Chick-fil-A.
SPRINGFIELD, OH
miamivalleytoday.com

Troy First United Methodist Church plans Christmas Cookie Shoppe

TROY — Members of the Troy First United Methodist Church’s Women in Faith organization will hold their annual Christmas Cookie Shoppe on Saturday, Dec. 3, at the First Place Christian Center on West Franklin Street. “It used to be yearly, until COVID,” Women in Faith president Diana Shellenberger...
TROY, OH
WHIO Dayton

1 child, 1 adult hurt following crash in Dayton

DAYTON — One child and one adult were hurt following an accident in Dayton Saturday evening, according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch. >>1 person taken to Dayton Children’s, 1 other hospitalized following crash in Dayton. Crews were dispatch to the intersection of Salem Avenue and Delaware Avenue around...
DAYTON, OH

