ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

WATCH: Georgia Tech's Sirad Bryant ejected for targeting after hit on defenseless Georgia player

By On3 Staff Report
On3.com
On3.com
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SyZro_0jORhuyy00
A Georgia Tech helmet featuring a tribute to Virginia following a shooting that killed three football players sits on the field before a game on Nov. 19, 2022. (Grant Halverson / Getty Images)

Georgia and Georgia Tech are underway on rivalry week and one player has already been ejected. Following a punt, officials spotted a Sirad Bryant targeting foul well away from the action.

Officials threw a flag for targeting on Bryant following a 14-yard Ladd McConkey punt return, but the TV broadcast didn’t initially show the foul.

When the game returned from commercial break, ESPN’s production crew had a chance to review all the footage and different camera angles and spotted the targeting foul on Bryant, which occurred a good 30-40 yards away from the action.

Bryant begins blocking a Georgia player near the 40-yard line. But after he knocks the Georgia player off his feet, Bryant lunges head first at the player laying defenseless on the ground.

You can watch the illegal hit below.

Bryant is a 6-foot-2 defensive back who is a redshirt freshman. He has recorded five tackles on the season.

Sirad Bryant targeting comes after good start for Georgia Tech

Georgia Tech’s offense got off to a good start against Georgia, in part because the Ramblin’ Wreck connected on a big play or two before the Sirad Bryant targeting ejection.

A 34-yard pass from Zach Gibson to Nate McCollum on a fourt-and-9 from just inside Georgia territory set up the first score for Georgia Tech, which led 7-3 after the first quarter.

Preventing explosive plays — or at least winning the explosive-play margin — was something coach Kirby Smart singled out as a key factor in his team’s strategy this week.

“We’ve delved and dug a lot into a different stat, which is explosive plays,” Smart explained on Tuesday. “And it’s explosive-play differential. We think that the greater indicator of wins and losses is the explosive-play differential. And when you add our runs and passes and you combine it against what our defense is given up, we haven’t had a game that we weren’t less than four positive (+4).

“So we dig hard at that. That does not lessen the value of a turnover, because turnovers are critical and the greatest equalizer there is in sport,” Smart said. “And really you think about how did Georgia Tech beat Pitt on the road, turnover margin was a critical factor in that game. So it’s something we’ve got to continue to improve.

“But we keep selling to our players that if we’re a lot more explosive than the opponent and we don’t give up explosives, and we get positive four over what they get — so if we get 10 of them and we get six of them — then we’re going to have a great chance of winning the game.”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
On3.com

Offensive coordinator hot board 1.0

With Marcus Satterfield leaving for Nebraska, Shane Beamer's Gamecock football program is searching for a new offensive coordinator. While the process is still in the early stages, GamecockCentral.com is publishing its initial hot board of candidates that could be in the mix for the position. At this point, version 1.0 has three names on it. The list will continue to grow as new information comes in on the search.
NEBRASKA STATE
On3.com

Paul Finebaum reveals his Heisman Trophy 'lock' following end of regular season

Caleb Williams has already won the Heisman Trophy, according to Paul Finebaum. The USC superstar is fated for the award, and Saturday’s win over Notre Dame solidified it. “I’ve never been one for hyperbole but lock it up. It’s over. He has won the Heisman Trophy,” Finebaum said Sunday morning on SportsCenter. “Really, he’s been doing it all year. Let’s not forget, this is a young guy that was at Oklahoma a year ago, followed Lincoln Riley out west – that turned out to be a pretty good coaching hire. He brought some of the key players and put them in the right spot and now Southern Cal is not only in the playoff contention, short of just an absolute disaster is championship game, I think we have a Heisman Trophy winner a week early.”
LOS ANGELES, CA
On3.com

Four-Star TE Walker Lyons decommits from Stanford

Folsom (CA) High four-star tight end Walker Lyons announced his decommitment from Stanford Monday morning. The 6-foot-4, 230 pounder had been committed to Stanford since July. Lyons sent a statement to On3 regarding his decommitment:. With the recent turn of events, I want my Stanford Recruiting family and coaches to...
STANFORD, CA
On3.com

Michigan co-offensive coordinator Sherrone Moore is 'beyond ready' to be a head coach: Here are two possibilities

Michigan Wolverines football co-offensive coordinator and line coach has been a rising star in the coaching profession over the last several years. A former Oklahoma offensive lineman, he started his career as a graduate assistant at Louisville (2009-11), before being promoted to tight ends coach (2012-13). He mentored that position at Central Michigan (2014-17), before joining the Michigan staff in 2018.
ANN ARBOR, MI
On3.com

Paul Finebaum gives bleak assessment of LSU's chances in SEC title game vs. Georgia

As we entered this weekend, the SEC Championship Game looked like it had plenty of stakes to make it a more than interesting matchup. Georgia is looking to avenge their sole loss from a year ago. Meanwhile, although LSU was ranked in the Top-5, they were going to play the part of David and try to knock off Goliath in order to make a case for a spot in the College Football Playoff. However, those stakes took a significant hit when the Tigers went on the road and lost 38-23 to Texas A&M, one of the league’s worst teams this year, to end the regular season.
BATON ROUGE, LA
On3.com

Mickey Joseph emerges as a candidate for head coach opening at Tulsa

After Nebraska opted to fire former head coach Scott Frost earlier this season, Mickey Joseph was promoted to the position on an interim basis. Joseph’s name has popped up as a candidate for multiple head coach openings in the time since, and after Nebraska hired Matt Rhule over the weekend, one possibility was ruled out for Joseph.
TULSA, OK
On3.com

SEC announces Players of the Week for Week 13 games

Rivalry Week featured no shortage of incredible football across the Southeastern Conference, and on Monday, the league rewarded another round of excellent performers with Player of the Week honors from last weekend’s action. The league was certainly fairly liberal in handing out awards this time around, as nine players...
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
On3.com

Matt Rhule sets lofty standard for recruiting areas, coaching staff

Opening up his era in Nebraska, Matt Rhule outlined his lofty standards for recruiting and his future coaching staff at his press conference on Monday. “I want young, energetic, dynamic coaches,” Rhule said. “There’s some leagues where you have to go hire some names. I think my ties recruiting and our ties recruiting in Texas are something that we’re going to lean on. If you look at the history of Nebraska and its ties to New Jersey, those are places we’re pretty well known. And Florida. Those are the distinct areas.
LINCOLN, NE
On3.com

The Auburn Football Coaching Hot Board

The new Auburn Live Coaching Hot Board continues its evolution as the search for a new head football coach grows closer to a conclusion. Will it be Hugh Freeze? And if not's not, where will AD John Cohen turn his attention towards?
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
77K+
Followers
87K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy