Lexington, KY

LOOK: Kentucky reveals alternate helmets ahead of Governor's Cup vs Louisville

By Barkley Truax
On3.com
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qkmoQ_0jORhsDW00

Kentucky will debut black helmets with blue Wildcat decals Saturday against rival No. 25 Louisville, the team revealed just hours before the game.

Previously, Kentucky had blue, white and chrome helmet concepts. Never before have they worn black, and it seems to already be a fan-favorite.

Here’s an even better look at the brand-new helmets for UK.

Kickoff between the Wildcats and Cardinals is set for 3 p.m. ET live on ESPN as Kentucky looks to claim the Governor’s Cup for the fourth season in a row and fifth time in six years.

WATCH: Barion Brown pumps up Kentucky crowd, throws ‘Ls Down’ before Louisville showdown

Barion Brown has found the perfect way to pump up Big Blue Nation ahead of their rivalry showdown with Louisville.

Check out the video below of the Kentucky wide receiver throwing up “Ls Down” ahead of the game, being so emphatic with it that Nick Roush of KSR even joked that he “might break his finger” due to the ferocity.

On the season, Brown has accumulated 41 receptions for 560 receiving yards and three touchdowns. He’s been electric to watch, but the Wildcats offense will need him more than ever on Saturday.

Louisville enters the showdown ranked No. 25 in the country at 7-4, while the Wildcats are 6-5 and in the middle of an unfortunate skid. They’d love nothing more than to stop it against the Cardinals.

Relatedly, head coach Mark Stoops wants to win Saturday’s rivalry matchup – not only for the senior class – but for the entire roster heading into the postseason. 2022 didn’t go at all what fans had hoped for, but winning bragging rights over UL for the fourth season in a row would be a nice way to apologize to Big Blue Nation for the team’s string of poor performances late this season.

“We’ve had more downtimes than we’d like. And so it has been challenging. It is different. It’s a different era. It’s different times. And things are changing fast with this landscape,” Stoops said. “So, for me, I think it’s very important to win the last game. And it’s important to win the bowl game. It sets the tone for the whole offseason and the morale of your team.”

