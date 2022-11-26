ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Kirby Smart upset with Georgia's red zone execution in first half vs. Georgia Tech

By On3 Staff Report
On3.com
On3.com
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44OVs9_0jORhrKn00
Georgia coach Kirby Smart communicates during a game on Nov. 12, 2022. (Jonathan Bachman / Getty Images)

No. 1 Georgia leads Georgia Tech 10-7 at halftime, battling back from an early deficit and mostly controlling the flow of the game. But red-zone execution hasn’t been great, something coach Kirby Smart pointed out at halftime.

The Bulldogs scored on both of their red zone trips, but had to settle for a 30-yard field goal attempt after getting all the way down to the 4-yard line on one of them.

“Well I see them shrinking the game a little bit,” Smart told ESPN sideline reporter Kris Budden. “They’re doing a nice job. They hit us with an opening drive. We wasted a couple red-area series where we’ve got to get touchdowns out of those.”

Both teams had only five drives in the half, and Georgia essentially only had four, getting a final possession that started at the Georgia 20-yard line with just 28 seconds remaining in the half. The Bulldogs kneeled on the ball to get to halftime and regroup.

Smart wants his quarterback to snap back into it after a pretty subpar first half.

Stetson Bennett IV finished the first 30 minutes just 5-of-10 passing for 28 yards with a touchdown and no interceptions. He added three carries for 19 yards.

“Play with some confidence and use our players to help us,” Smart said of his message to Bennett at halftime. “We got several times there where we’ve got an opportunity to run the ball, we’ve got to run the ball and be more physical.”

Red zone execution key focus in second half

For the second straight week red zone execution has been a little wanting for Georgia. A week ago the Bulldogs knocked of the Kentucky Wildcats 16-6, struggling to convert trips into the red zone into touchdowns.

That was the story again early on Saturday, with Georgia Tech doing a nice job getting tough with its back to the goal line.

But the Yellow Jackets have also simply showed up to play.

Georgia Tech outgained Georgia 187 yards to 153 in the first half, while limiting the Bulldogs to just 26 offensive plays in the first half.

No. 1 Georgia is looking to extend its winning streak this season to 12 straight games to finish unbeaten ahead of an SEC Championship Game showdown with No. 5 LSU a week from today.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
On3.com

Paul Finebaum reveals his Heisman Trophy 'lock' following end of regular season

Caleb Williams has already won the Heisman Trophy, according to Paul Finebaum. The USC superstar is fated for the award, and Saturday’s win over Notre Dame solidified it. “I’ve never been one for hyperbole but lock it up. It’s over. He has won the Heisman Trophy,” Finebaum said Sunday morning on SportsCenter. “Really, he’s been doing it all year. Let’s not forget, this is a young guy that was at Oklahoma a year ago, followed Lincoln Riley out west – that turned out to be a pretty good coaching hire. He brought some of the key players and put them in the right spot and now Southern Cal is not only in the playoff contention, short of just an absolute disaster is championship game, I think we have a Heisman Trophy winner a week early.”
LOS ANGELES, CA
On3.com

Offensive coordinator hot board 1.0

With Marcus Satterfield leaving for Nebraska, Shane Beamer's Gamecock football program is searching for a new offensive coordinator. While the process is still in the early stages, GamecockCentral.com is publishing its initial hot board of candidates that could be in the mix for the position. At this point, version 1.0 has three names on it. The list will continue to grow as new information comes in on the search.
NEBRASKA STATE
On3.com

Mickey Joseph emerges as a candidate for head coach opening at Tulsa

After Nebraska opted to fire former head coach Scott Frost earlier this season, Mickey Joseph was promoted to the position on an interim basis. Joseph’s name has popped up as a candidate for multiple head coach openings in the time since, and after Nebraska hired Matt Rhule over the weekend, one possibility was ruled out for Joseph.
TULSA, OK
On3.com

Four-Star TE Walker Lyons decommits from Stanford

Folsom (CA) High four-star tight end Walker Lyons announced his decommitment from Stanford Monday morning. The 6-foot-4, 230 pounder had been committed to Stanford since July. Lyons sent a statement to On3 regarding his decommitment:. With the recent turn of events, I want my Stanford Recruiting family and coaches to...
STANFORD, CA
On3.com

Michigan co-offensive coordinator Sherrone Moore is 'beyond ready' to be a head coach: Here are two possibilities

Michigan Wolverines football co-offensive coordinator and line coach has been a rising star in the coaching profession over the last several years. A former Oklahoma offensive lineman, he started his career as a graduate assistant at Louisville (2009-11), before being promoted to tight ends coach (2012-13). He mentored that position at Central Michigan (2014-17), before joining the Michigan staff in 2018.
ANN ARBOR, MI
On3.com

Texas moves up in AP, Coaches Polls

After completing an 8-4 regular season, Steve Sarkisian’s Texas Longhorns made moves in both polls. The Longhorns were ranked No. 21 in the Coaches Poll after being ranked as the No. 24 team prior to the season-ending win over Baylor. Other Big 12 teams in the Coaches Poll included No. 3 TCU and No. 10 Kansas State. Teams on the Longhorns’ schedule that were in the poll included No. 6 Alabama and No. 24 UTSA.
AUSTIN, TX
On3.com

Penn State bowl possibilities: A week from selection Sunday, where do the Lions stand?

Penn State will not find out its postseason destination until next Sunday. The College Football Playoff committee will release two more sets of rankings. The first reveal comes this Tuesday, and the Lions should be inside the top 10. And, they should remain there once conference champion Saturday concludes and the final top-25 is released on selection Sunday, which this year is Dec. 4.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
On3.com

Reminder: Tonight's game is only on SEC Network+/ESPN+

Do you want the good news or the bad news? Bad news first: Tonight’s game vs. Bellarmine is only on SEC Network+ and ESPN+, digital platforms only accessible through the ESPN app. That means you won’t be able to watch the game on traditional TV; you’ll only be able to see it on smartphones, tablets, TV-connected devices (Roku, Apple TV, Chromecast, SmartTV, etc.), or via espn.com/watch. The good news? It’s our final “computer game” of the season.
FLORIDA STATE
On3.com

SEC announces Players of the Week for Week 13 games

Rivalry Week featured no shortage of incredible football across the Southeastern Conference, and on Monday, the league rewarded another round of excellent performers with Player of the Week honors from last weekend’s action. The league was certainly fairly liberal in handing out awards this time around, as nine players...
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
77K+
Followers
87K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy