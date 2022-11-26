ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WATCH: Barion Brown pumps up Kentucky crowd, throws 'Ls Down' before Louisville showdown

By Steve Samra
 3 days ago
Justin Ford | Getty Images

Barion Brown has found the perfect way to pump up Big Blue Nation ahead of their rivalry showdown with Louisville.

Check out the video below of the Kentucky wide receiver throwing up “Ls Down” ahead of the game, being so emphatic with it that Nick Roush of KSR even joked that he “might break his finger” due to the ferocity.

On the season, Barion Brown has accumulated 41 receptions for 560 receiving yards and three touchdowns. He’s been electric to watch, but the Wildcats offense will need him more than ever on Saturday.

Louisville enters the showdown ranked No. 25 in the country at 7-4, while the Wildcats are 6-5 and in the middle of an unfortunate skid. They’d love nothing more than to stop it against the Cardinals.

Mark Stoops expects Kentucky to rebound against Louisville

Continuing, Kentucky‘s season has gone off the rails. A once-ranked top-10 team, the Wildcats sit at 6-5 and are looking to salvage its season and upset in-state rival No. 25 Louisville in the regular season finale.

Head coach Mark Stoops wants to win Saturday’s rivalry matchup – not only for the senior class – but for the entire roster heading into the postseason. 2022 didn’t go at all what fans had hoped for, but winning bragging rights over UL for the fourth season in a row would be a nice way to apologize to Big Blue Nation for the team’s string of poor performances late this season.

“We’ve had more downtimes than we’d like. And so it has been challenging. It is different. It’s a different era. It’s different times. And things are changing fast with this landscape,” Stoops said. “So, for me, I think it’s very important to win the last game. And it’s important to win the bowl game. It sets the tone for the whole offseason and the morale of your team.

“It’s a big game. It’s a rivalry. I think Louisville is playing very good. I know they’re much more confident probably this year than they’ve been with the way they’re playing and the way in some of the games we’ve had. So we have to be prepared and ready to go.”

Even through the struggles, Kentucky has hung around in almost every loss they’ve suffered, aside from the 44-6 blowout to Tennessee in October. They’ve lost two games by less than one score and the other two by 10 points, including a 16-6 loss to No. 1 Georgia last week in a game where the Bulldogs gave Kentucky every chance to win the game, but Kentucky’s offensive struggles were on full display.

“I would expect our team to respond and to continue to build on the energy, the focus, the toughness, the preparation,” Stoops said about the Georgia loss. “Last week was very challenging, just through the week. The guys did a good job of holding themselves accountable and pushing and working hard to prepare, because as you know, mentally and physically it gets challenging.”

