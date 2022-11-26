JUCO DB set to visit SMU for Memphis game

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – If you're a Dallas resident, your trash pickup day is likely about to change. The City of Dallas Sanitation Department says it was time for a re-route of garbage and recycling collections - in part, because of the city's rapid growth. While trash and recycling pickup will still occur on the same day, the day of the week will change for many. The city said sanitation crews will shift from a 4-day to a 5-day collection schedule, adding Wednesdays as a pickup day. They said that will streamline the pickup process, optimize the use of equipment, and improve the...

