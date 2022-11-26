ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corvallis, OR

Corvallis power outage puts start of Oregon-Oregon State game in question

By Barkley Truax
On3.com
 3 days ago
A power outage has been reported throughout the Oregon State University campus, the university announced Saturday. The outage has brought into question whether or not the Oregon State vs. Oregon rivalry game will be able to kick off on time.

“Corvallis area power outage has occurred. Most of Corvallis campus without power. Power has been restored to only Reser Stadium,” the university tweeted. “Stay tuned for social media updates on football game impacts.”

Reser Stadium’s power is back on, but questions have risen on whether or not the lights will be able to maintain through the duration of the game. The game might not be able to stop on time, but as of now, the game is still slated to kick off at 3:30 p.m. ET live on ESPN.

Dan Lanning ‘well-aware’ of what Oregon State rivalry means

With a win over Oregon State, Dan Lanning will have taken Oregon to the PAC-12 Championship Game in his first season as a head coach. That’s no small accomplishment. However, it’s not the only reason why this rivalry game is so important to fans on both sides of this one.

While speaking to the media, Dan Lanning explained that he’s well aware of what this rivalry means.

“I don’t know if I’ve done as good a job reaching out to people [as before Washington], but I’m certainly well aware of what this rivalry looks like for us here and this team,” Dan Lanning said.

“If somebody’s got a great story, I certainly want to hear it.”

Oregon leads the all-time series 67-48-10. In recent years, the Ducks have dominated the Beavers, with Oregon State’s only win in the last five games coming in 2020.

