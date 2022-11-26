South Carolina WR Josh Vann goes down with serious leg injury vs. Clemson

Photo by Michael Wade/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Palmetto Bowl could not have started out worse for the South Carolina Gamecocks. Clemson was the first team on the board, picking off QB Spencer Rattler for a pick-six. A few possessions later, they doubled the lead to 14-0 with another score.

Then, on the next Gamecock possession, Rattler completed his best pass of the day, a 34-yard strike to star wideout Josh Vann. However, when coming down with the ball, Vann hit the grass stiffly, with both his legs jerking straight before he tumbled out of bounds. It looked like a very bad injury.

Vann was eventually helped off by a number of South Carolina staffers and taken to the locker room. A few minutes later, ABC sideline reporter Molly McGrath had an update on Vann, noting it is a left leg injury for the wide receiver.

“Josh Vann had to be helped off the field, he couldn’t put any weight on his left leg. They brought ice into the medical tent, and I’m told that he’s undergoing further evaluation for a left knee sprain. He’s questionable to return.”

McGrath also had an update on another South Carolina pass catcher, tight end Jaheim Bell, who is banged up.

“Also tight end Jaheim Bell also dealing with pain and with a left wrist injury as well.”

Vann’s injury certainly worse in the moment, but looks like it may not be a catastrophic injury after all. And Bell seems to be a bit dinged up at the moment but may be able to return as well.