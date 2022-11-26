ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oxford, MS

Lane Kiffin is staying at Ole Miss, but, no, he's not getting an eight-year contract

By Ben Garrett
On3.com
 3 days ago
Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin

Lane Kiffin is staying at Ole Miss as head football coach, putting to bed days of rampant speculation connecting him to Auburn.

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Commercial Dispatch

In keeping Lane Kiffin, Ole Miss wins in ways it may not be considering

OXFORD — Ole Miss didn’t win Thursday. It did win Saturday, but it was hard for many in the fan base to enjoy the magnitude of the victory. Reports began to surface Saturday morning that Rebels coach Lane Kiffin would sign the restructured Ole Miss contract — the one that will bump his salary north of $9 million a year — and will not become the head coach at Auburn.
OXFORD, MS
AL.com

What is Hugh Freeze’s record against Nick Saban?

Any Auburn coach would ultimately be judged by his on-the-field success against Alabama. New coach Auburn coach Hugh Freeze, who was announced Monday, has had success against Nick Saban’s Crimson Tide, relatively speaking, of course. Freeze, who led Ole Miss to a 39-25 record and four bowl games, beat...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
247Sports

Running back Kentrel Bullock declares for NCAA transfer portal

Ole Miss running back Kentrel Bullock has announced his intent to enter the NCAA transfer portal. Bullock made the announcement via Twitter on Sunday. "Forst and foremost, I would like to than Rebel Nation for making me part of something special for the last few years," Bullock wote. "I am grateful for the opportunity I had to play at this level. Thanks to all the coaches and staff that made me feel like I was always home. To my teammates I will forever cherish every moment we had together. I learned a lot from each and every one of you and I am very proud to call you my brothers. With that being said, I will be making the best decision for me and my future and I will entering my name in the transfer portal."
OXFORD, MS
On3.com

