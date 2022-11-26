ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WATCH: Cornelius Johnson breaks tackle en route to game-tying touchdown vs Ohio State

By Nick Schultz
 3 days ago
(Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Ohio State was letting Michigan hang around in the first half of Saturday’s game. That came back to bite the Buckeyes as Cornelius Johnson took one to the house to tie things up.

Johnson caught a pass from J.J. McCarthy and broke a tackle as he ran 69 yards to the end zone to make it a 10-10 game. Up to that point, Michigan had just 49 yards of offense as the Wolverines struggled to get anything going, but they got right back into it on one play.

Michigan has established an effective running game this season, but the Wolverines are trying to get more done in the passing game. Their star running back, Blake Corum, left the game on the first drive and hasn’t been back on the field since despite no official update from the team. That’s why Michigan had just one total rushing yard at the time of Johnson’s touchdown.

After Ohio State answered with a field goal, McCarthy found Johnson again on the first play of the ensuing drive, this time a 75-yard touchdown pass to give Michigan a 17-13 lead with 5:24 to play in the first half.

JJ McCarthy breaks down Ohio State rivalry: ‘The stars are aligning’

The time has finally come for Michigan’s road trip to Columbus. After the hype has built all year, the Wolverines and Buckeyes will meet in Ohio Stadium to play for a season’s worth of stakes. That’s why J.J. McCarthy is just ready to get the game here and compete.

McCarthy spoke about The Game during his press conference earlier this week. He said everything has led to this moment for both teams and, now, they’re chomping at the bit to hit the field on Saturday.

“It feels just like the stars are aligning. Like, it’s finally here. It’s meant to be and we couldn’t be more excited for it,” McCarthy said. “Honestly, we just can’t wait to get out there and have some fun Saturday night. It’s such a special opportunity to be a part of a game like this. We’re just so excited to go out there and have the time of our lives.”

