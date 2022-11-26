2025 4-star CB Jaylen Bell commits to LSU

Jaylen Bell is an early top prospect in the Class of 2025. (Chad SImmons/On3)

Loganville (Ga.) Grayson four-star cornerback Jaylen Bell has announced his commitment to LSU.

He is the first commit in the 2025 Tigers recruiting class.

On3 does not yet rank recruits during their sophomore seasons but does release a preseason Watch List of 100 recruits. Bell was one of 10 cornerbacks to earn a spot on the list.

He currently has an On3 NIL Valuation of $69k. The On3 NIL Valuation is the industry’s leading index that sets high school and college athletes’ projected annual value (PAV). The NIL valuation does not act as a tracker of the value of NIL deals an athlete has completed to date. It rather signifies an athlete’s value at a certain moment in time.