Bensalem Township, PA

Police say Bensalem teen killed girl, asked for disposal help on video chat

By Antionette Lee
KYW News Radio
 3 days ago

BENSALEM, Pa. (KYW Newsradio) — A Bensalem teenager was arrested and charged after police say he shot and killed another teen, and then asked help disposing of the body via Instagram.

Bensalem police say it happened just after 4:10 p.m. Friday. Police went to Top of the Ridge Trailer Park on Gibson Road after a 911 call about a possible homicide. As they arrived, they saw a male juvenile running from the back of a trailer.

Inside the mobile home, they found the body of a girl on the bathroom floor, suffering from a gunshot wound.

In the tip that led police to the scene, a 911 caller said her daughter received an Instagram video call from the 16-year-old suspect. He said he had just killed someone, then showed a body covered in blood and asked for help disposing of it.

Officials say there were "indications that substantial steps were taken to clean up the crime scene."

The suspect was later found just about a mile away and taken into custody. He was charged with criminal homicide , possessing instruments of a crime and tampering with evidence.

The suspect has been denied bail. Police ask anyone with information about the incident to call 215-633-3746 or Detective Shawn Smith at 215-633-3687.

