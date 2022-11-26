ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Life Skills Center Opens Opportunities for Independence

Daily rituals and activities associated with taking care of oneself are often taken for granted as we race through the day with our daily regimens. Cooking, loading a dishwasher or opening a can aren’t given a second thought. For those who have suffered a brain injury or other physical setback, these simple everyday tasks are nearly impossible and need to be relearned. Mastering how to make blueberry muffins from a prepackaged mixture is as difficult to these individuals as creating a holiday meal is to the average person. Learning how much energy to expend, how to open a box, how to access a faucet and cooking on a stovetop from a wheelchair are just some of the obstacles they face.
5 Fabulous Places In Boulder For Brunch And Breakfast, According To A Local

For more than two decades, I have enjoyed Boulder, Colorado’s evolving food scene. Most of Boulder’s popular restaurants were able to withstand the ill effects of the pandemic. While a few local favorites shuttered their doors, all the places where I eat breakfast and brunch in Boulder are still open for business.
The Mindful Path – The Gift of Winter

Colorado may be the best place to enjoy the year-round beauty of endless blue skies and sunny days. We often enjoy the favorable conditions to get out and get some fresh air even in the winter months. According to Nature Scared, people who are 65 years old and older can benefit from the restorative qualities of being outdoors. Nature supports mental clarity and well-being along with better health outcomes. In older adults, studies show that physical activity in green spaces can be linked to better moods, decreased chance of depression, reduced stress levels, increased mobility, and improved cognitive function. The following tips can aid in making outdoor adventures sensible and safe.
Promenade Shops Holiday Ice Rink in Loveland Won’t Be Happening for 2022

Another blow to the Loveland area for the 2022 holiday season, as the Promenade Shops at Centerra has announced that the ice rink won't be opening. It was just a couple of weeks ago that it was announced that Loveland's Holiday Council would not be putting up their annual decorations. Now, another longtime favorite activity for the Loveland/Fort Collins area won't be putting smiles on thousands of faces.
Columbine Elementary students get a big surprise

First and second-grade students at Columbine Elementary school were welcomed back from Thanksgiving break with a surprise, a new bicycle. Around 75 students at Columbine Elementary were surprised with a brand new bike and helmet on Monday. The bikes and helmets were supplied through a partnership between Can’d Aid —...
Vintage Theatre presents DOT

Vintage Theatre presents the Regional Premiere of “DOT,” November 11 through December 18 at 1468 Dayton St. in Aurora. Performances are Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m., Sundays at 2:30 p.m. and Monday, November 21 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets ranging from $20 – $34 are on sale by calling 303-856-7830 or online at www.vintagetheatre.org.
Adams County Government Buildings Will Go to Five-Day Schedule Jan. 1, 2023

Looks To Add Over 100 Employees And Four Locations For New Health Department ~. As of Jan. 1, 2023, Adams County will be opening county buildings on Mondays and resuming a five-day schedule. The updated 2023 building schedule will continue to provide a regular 40-hour workweek for residents and employees, but by opening county buildings on Mondays, residents will have more flexibility to utilize in-person services.
Equine Strangles Confirmed in Colorado

A horse at a boarding facility in Douglas County, Colorado, is positive for strangles, according to the attending veterinarian. It is unknown whether any other horses were exposed. EDCC Health Watch is an Equine Network marketing program that utilizes information from the Equine Disease Communication Center (EDCC) to create and...
5 Reasons You Should Consider Remodeling the Bathroom in Your Denver Home

You’re a Denver resident and thinking about renovating your bathroom. Whether you’re looking to save money or another renovation seems better, you might hesitate about doing bathroom renovations. Fortunately, there are five reasons renovating your Denver bathroom will help. Keep reading to find out what they are. 1....
Juniper’s Tequila Lime Salmon Places Second at Chef Challenge

One of the most important questions asked by people who are looking to move into a senior living community is, “How is the food?”,” says Cindy Longfellow, Vice President, Sales and Marketing for Juniper Communities. “For many of us, our day centers around eating and the socialization that occurs at mealtime and in dining rooms. This is especially true in our communities.”
Trials for Longmont postal slaying slated for next year

Defendants in a deadly Oct. 13, 2021 shooting near a group of mailboxes in west Longmont are scheduled to be tried early next year. Devan Schreiner, 27, and Andrew James Ritchie, 35, are both accused of first-degree murder in connection with the death of Jason Schaefer, 33. Schaefer was Schreiner’s ex-boyfriend and the father of her child.
