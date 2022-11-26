Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Chris Watts Murder Home Has Finally SoldNikFrederick, CO
Opinion: Some homeless people are snowbirdsDavid HeitzSanta Barbara, CA
Weather Service predicts wintry Tuesday morning commute for DougCoHeather WillardDouglas County, CO
Denver adds ‘Junior’ to ‘Martin Luther King’David HeitzDenver, CO
Denver prepares to settle lawsuit against police for $65,000David HeitzDenver, CO
Related
Popular Meow Wolf offering 'adults-only' experiences, including 'winter ball'
With the end of 2022 closing in fast, "beer nerds, wine snobs, and booze hounds of Earth" will have two more chances to experience an 'adults-only' event at Denver's Meow Wolf immersive art exhibit before the new year. Discover "otherworldly programming" at the alien-themed 'Convergence Station' exhibit in a 21-plus...
myprimetimenews.com
Life Skills Center Opens Opportunities for Independence
Daily rituals and activities associated with taking care of oneself are often taken for granted as we race through the day with our daily regimens. Cooking, loading a dishwasher or opening a can aren’t given a second thought. For those who have suffered a brain injury or other physical setback, these simple everyday tasks are nearly impossible and need to be relearned. Mastering how to make blueberry muffins from a prepackaged mixture is as difficult to these individuals as creating a holiday meal is to the average person. Learning how much energy to expend, how to open a box, how to access a faucet and cooking on a stovetop from a wheelchair are just some of the obstacles they face.
travelawaits.com
5 Fabulous Places In Boulder For Brunch And Breakfast, According To A Local
For more than two decades, I have enjoyed Boulder, Colorado’s evolving food scene. Most of Boulder’s popular restaurants were able to withstand the ill effects of the pandemic. While a few local favorites shuttered their doors, all the places where I eat breakfast and brunch in Boulder are still open for business.
Big Blue Tree Lighting Celebration on December 1 in Fort Collins
Realities for Children will celebrate its 25th annual tree lighting ceremony from 6 pm to 7 pm on Wednesday, December 1, in the courtyard of the First Presbyterian Church, 531 S. College Ave. in Fort Collins. The iconic Big Blue NightLights Tree brings awareness to the very real issues of...
Colorado Christmas light display ranked 1 of best in US
The holiday season is here and Christmas light displays are popping up across the country.
myprimetimenews.com
The Mindful Path – The Gift of Winter
Colorado may be the best place to enjoy the year-round beauty of endless blue skies and sunny days. We often enjoy the favorable conditions to get out and get some fresh air even in the winter months. According to Nature Scared, people who are 65 years old and older can benefit from the restorative qualities of being outdoors. Nature supports mental clarity and well-being along with better health outcomes. In older adults, studies show that physical activity in green spaces can be linked to better moods, decreased chance of depression, reduced stress levels, increased mobility, and improved cognitive function. The following tips can aid in making outdoor adventures sensible and safe.
cpr.org
Inflation and younger crafters are sparking a renewed interest in homemade and crafty gifts
With the holidays upon us, Colorado shoppers are turning to local crafting and knitting stores for gifts, and for some, homemade presents are more than just a means to save money as historic inflation impacts this holiday season. “We have had an increase in people who are looking for more...
Promenade Shops Holiday Ice Rink in Loveland Won’t Be Happening for 2022
Another blow to the Loveland area for the 2022 holiday season, as the Promenade Shops at Centerra has announced that the ice rink won't be opening. It was just a couple of weeks ago that it was announced that Loveland's Holiday Council would not be putting up their annual decorations. Now, another longtime favorite activity for the Loveland/Fort Collins area won't be putting smiles on thousands of faces.
Columbine Elementary students get a big surprise
First and second-grade students at Columbine Elementary school were welcomed back from Thanksgiving break with a surprise, a new bicycle. Around 75 students at Columbine Elementary were surprised with a brand new bike and helmet on Monday. The bikes and helmets were supplied through a partnership between Can’d Aid —...
myprimetimenews.com
Vintage Theatre presents DOT
Vintage Theatre presents the Regional Premiere of “DOT,” November 11 through December 18 at 1468 Dayton St. in Aurora. Performances are Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m., Sundays at 2:30 p.m. and Monday, November 21 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets ranging from $20 – $34 are on sale by calling 303-856-7830 or online at www.vintagetheatre.org.
Echo Lake Lodge slated for 3 years of improvements, long time concessionaire leaving with mixed emotions
For many decades, Denver’s Mountain Parks have offered an escape from the concrete jungle that is the city. The parks dot the Front Range and some extend deep into the mountains. They offer trails, campsites and learning opportunities. One of the most popular park features through the years has been the Echo Lake Lodge.
Here's The Weirdest Home In Colorado
Cheapism found the quirkiest-looking home in every state, and some of them certainly have a fascinating story.
myprimetimenews.com
Adams County Government Buildings Will Go to Five-Day Schedule Jan. 1, 2023
Looks To Add Over 100 Employees And Four Locations For New Health Department ~. As of Jan. 1, 2023, Adams County will be opening county buildings on Mondays and resuming a five-day schedule. The updated 2023 building schedule will continue to provide a regular 40-hour workweek for residents and employees, but by opening county buildings on Mondays, residents will have more flexibility to utilize in-person services.
horseandrider.com
Equine Strangles Confirmed in Colorado
A horse at a boarding facility in Douglas County, Colorado, is positive for strangles, according to the attending veterinarian. It is unknown whether any other horses were exposed. EDCC Health Watch is an Equine Network marketing program that utilizes information from the Equine Disease Communication Center (EDCC) to create and...
indenvertimes.com
5 Reasons You Should Consider Remodeling the Bathroom in Your Denver Home
You’re a Denver resident and thinking about renovating your bathroom. Whether you’re looking to save money or another renovation seems better, you might hesitate about doing bathroom renovations. Fortunately, there are five reasons renovating your Denver bathroom will help. Keep reading to find out what they are. 1....
myprimetimenews.com
Juniper’s Tequila Lime Salmon Places Second at Chef Challenge
One of the most important questions asked by people who are looking to move into a senior living community is, “How is the food?”,” says Cindy Longfellow, Vice President, Sales and Marketing for Juniper Communities. “For many of us, our day centers around eating and the socialization that occurs at mealtime and in dining rooms. This is especially true in our communities.”
Trials for Longmont postal slaying slated for next year
Defendants in a deadly Oct. 13, 2021 shooting near a group of mailboxes in west Longmont are scheduled to be tried early next year. Devan Schreiner, 27, and Andrew James Ritchie, 35, are both accused of first-degree murder in connection with the death of Jason Schaefer, 33. Schaefer was Schreiner’s ex-boyfriend and the father of her child.
Missing at-risk teen found safe in Larimer County
Larimer County Sheriff's Office was looking for an at-risk 16-year-old who had been missing but has since been found safe.
Local Colorado government 'burns' disgruntled snowstorm commenter
Colorado is about to get hit with a pretty big late-November snowstorm (that could drop up to 24 inches in some parts of the state) and a local government decided to warn their constituents about its arrival. That's when the Facebook drama started to unfold. The local Jefferson County government...
Colorado road conditions: Snow creates a mess on area roadways
COLORADO, USA — Another round of snow has led to a mess on Colorado's roads. The cold front that arrived Monday night will continue to bring snow to the Denver metro area, foothills and mountains through Tuesday morning. Roads across the region will be icy, snowy and slick throughout...
Comments / 0