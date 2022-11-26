RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — An officer was placed on paid leave following a fatal crash in Riviera Beach. The Riviera Beach Police Department tells CBS12 News this investigation is being handled by the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office after a motorcyclist was killed on Friday night. Typically, that kind of thing happens when an employee of the agency with jurisdiction may be involved. Neither the PBSO or Riviera Beach PD are confirming that an officer was involved or broke protocol.

RIVIERA BEACH, FL ・ 9 HOURS AGO