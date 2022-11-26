Read full article on original website
cw34.com
New scam in Palm Beach County involves grant for hurricane windows
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A new scam has made its way to Palm Beach County. The sheriff's office is warning residents about a scam on Facebook that people may fall for. Investigators said there is an imposter acting like a Facebook friend and soliciting individuals to apply for a grant for hurricane windows.
That Really Was A Body By The Turnpike South Of Boca Raton
BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BROWARD COUNTY, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A body was found floating in a canal in the area of the Coconut Creek Parkway exit to the Florida Turnpike. The body was found around 8:30 Tuesday morning by a fiber optics worker laying cable in the area. […]
YAHOO!
Person stabbed in Hobe Sound identified as Port St. Lucie man; search for suspect continues
MARTIN COUNTY – A 26-year-old Port St. Lucie man died as a result of multiple stab wounds sustained in a fight with a man he hardly knew, sheriff's officials said. Robert Tyler Meadows fought with the man Saturday during what police said was their girlfriends' hair appointment inside a Hobe Sound home.
cw34.com
Pink scooter swiped in a string of burglaries
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — Three men are still at large after deputies said they committed a string of burglaries in West Palm Beach. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said three men were seen committing multiple vehicle and residential burglaries at the Holiday Plaza located on N. Haverhill Road last month. The burglaries took place between midnight and 4:30 a.m.
cw34.com
New Video: Officer on paid leave after fatal hit-and-run in Riviera Beach
RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — An officer was placed on paid leave following a fatal crash in Riviera Beach. The Riviera Beach Police Department tells CBS12 News this investigation is being handled by the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office after a motorcyclist was killed on Friday night. Typically, that kind of thing happens when an employee of the agency with jurisdiction may be involved. Neither the PBSO or Riviera Beach PD are confirming that an officer was involved or broke protocol.
WPBF News 25
West Palm Beach doctor victimized by check washing
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A West Palm Beach doctor is issuing a warning but not about anything medical. Dr. Olayemi Osiyemi wants everyone to know about check washing. Osiyemi wrote two checks last week and put them in the mail. Your neighborhood: Local coverage from WPBF 25 News.
cw34.com
Lake Worth Beach special utilities meeting aims to bring relief to residents rates
LAKE WORTH BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — People in Lake Worth Beach continue to be frustrated with the rising rates of their utilities. It’s a problem that's sparked controversy after residents saw sky high utility bills back in September. City commissioners say they’re taking all of resident’s questions and...
cbs12.com
Sheriff's office searching for missing man in Palm Beach County
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office is searching for a man who disappeared in West Palm Beach. Investigators say 24-year-old Marquise Allen was last seen near 3228 Gun Club Road last Tuesday, Nov. 22. He was reported missing on Friday, Nov. 25. Allen...
Shooting at Wellington home sends victim to hospital
One person was flown to the hospital after a shooting Monday night in Wellington, according to Palm Beach County Fire Rescue.
LAWSUIT: Avante Boca Raton Nursing Home Patient Breaks Leg After Hit By Cart
CLAIM: Employee Pushing Cart In Nursing Home Slams Into Wheelchair-Bound Patient. BY: LITIGATION DESK | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A resident of Avante Boca Raton claims that she sustained critical injuries — including a broken leg — when an employee allegedly slammed a cart into her wheelchair. […]
WPBF News 25
Locals react to suspected shark bite at Hobe Sound Beach
HOBE SOUND, Fla. — Beachgoers at Hobe Sound Beach are reacting to an incident that happened on Sunday, with many locals saying it is not surprising. “I’m not surprised, it’s a super sharky beach. I used to shark fish here in high school, and I see them out there all the time when I surf, kitesurf and all that stuff. So, there’s sharks in the water!”
cw34.com
Two men steal boat equipment on Thanksgiving Day in Martin County
MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — While you were enjoying turkey these two men were enjoying something else...until they got caught. Deputies with the Martin County Sheriff's Office said Gabriel Martinez, 26, and Jesus Castro, 26, spent Thanksgiving Day stealing boat equipment in Martin County. During a traffic stop, deputies...
cw34.com
Two people hospitalized after house fire in Royal Palm Beach
ROYAL PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A structure fire sent two people to the hospital. On Nov. 27, Palm Beach County Fire Rescue received reports of a fire in Royal Palm Beach. The Red Cross provided assistance and the case remains under investigation.
cw34.com
9-year-old boy from Port St. Lucie hits boat propeller while falling into lake
POLK COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — The search continues for a 9-year-old boy from Port St. Lucie after he fell into a lake in front of his two brothers. This incident occurred just a day before the body of an autistic 10-year-old boy from Riviera Beach was found in a lake in his neighborhood.
cw34.com
$50,000 reward offered in armed robbery of letter carrier in Delray Beach
DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Investigators are offering a $50,000 reward for the arrest and conviction of the two people who robbed a USPS letter carrier at gunpoint. The armed robbery happened on Nov. 19 near 4355 Village Drive in Delray Beach. The USPS shared images of the two...
cw34.com
Riviera Beach Police substation host grand opening
RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A new addition for the Riviera Beach Police Department opened up today. The city held a grand opening for its police substation on Nov. 28. Interim Police Chief Josh Lewis said the substation will increase police presence and provide a place for the community to engage with police.
foxsports640.com
1 dead 1 injured in hit-and-run crash in Riviera Beach
(RIVIERA BEACH, Florida)– A Palm Beach County motorcyclist is dead after being struck by a car Friday night. The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office said the driver of a Nissan…
Two killed, one critically injured when pickup crashes on Sixth Avenue South in Lake Worth Beach
LAKE WORTH BEACH — Two men died and a woman sustained critical injuries in a two-vehicle crash in the south end of Lake Worth Beach on Saturday night, the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said Sunday. Investigators say the driver, Jason Figueroa Jr., 22, of Lake Worth Beach and a passenger, Agapito Rivera, 32, of...
YAHOO!
Hobe Sound man stabbed to death; police seek Palm Beach County man
HOBE SOUND — A 27-year-old man was fatally stabbed in his Hobe Sound home Saturday evening, and police are looking for a Palm Beach County man whom witnesses said fought with him before the incident, police said Sunday. Robert Meadows, who rented a home in the Preserve, a gated...
cw34.com
Drowning investigation in Riviera Beach where boy with autism disappeared
RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Police say a drowning investigation is underway in a neighborhood in Riviera Beach where a 10-year-old boy with autism disappeared. Earlier this afternoon, police issued an alert for Tahfin Chowdbury. He was last seen at Turtle Cay in Riviera Beach around 1:30 p.m. He...
