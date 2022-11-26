ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Palm Beach, FL

cw34.com

New scam in Palm Beach County involves grant for hurricane windows

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A new scam has made its way to Palm Beach County. The sheriff's office is warning residents about a scam on Facebook that people may fall for. Investigators said there is an imposter acting like a Facebook friend and soliciting individuals to apply for a grant for hurricane windows.
BOCANEWSNOW

That Really Was A Body By The Turnpike South Of Boca Raton

BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BROWARD COUNTY, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A body was found floating in a canal in the area of the Coconut Creek Parkway exit to the Florida Turnpike. The body was found around 8:30 Tuesday morning by a fiber optics worker laying cable in the area. […]
BOCA RATON, FL
cw34.com

Pink scooter swiped in a string of burglaries

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — Three men are still at large after deputies said they committed a string of burglaries in West Palm Beach. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said three men were seen committing multiple vehicle and residential burglaries at the Holiday Plaza located on N. Haverhill Road last month. The burglaries took place between midnight and 4:30 a.m.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
cw34.com

New Video: Officer on paid leave after fatal hit-and-run in Riviera Beach

RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — An officer was placed on paid leave following a fatal crash in Riviera Beach. The Riviera Beach Police Department tells CBS12 News this investigation is being handled by the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office after a motorcyclist was killed on Friday night. Typically, that kind of thing happens when an employee of the agency with jurisdiction may be involved. Neither the PBSO or Riviera Beach PD are confirming that an officer was involved or broke protocol.
RIVIERA BEACH, FL
WPBF News 25

West Palm Beach doctor victimized by check washing

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A West Palm Beach doctor is issuing a warning but not about anything medical. Dr. Olayemi Osiyemi wants everyone to know about check washing. Osiyemi wrote two checks last week and put them in the mail. Your neighborhood: Local coverage from WPBF 25 News.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

LAWSUIT: Avante Boca Raton Nursing Home Patient Breaks Leg After Hit By Cart

CLAIM: Employee Pushing Cart In Nursing Home Slams Into Wheelchair-Bound Patient. BY: LITIGATION DESK | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A resident of Avante Boca Raton claims that she sustained critical injuries — including a broken leg — when an employee allegedly slammed a cart into her wheelchair. […]
BOCA RATON, FL
WPBF News 25

Locals react to suspected shark bite at Hobe Sound Beach

HOBE SOUND, Fla. — Beachgoers at Hobe Sound Beach are reacting to an incident that happened on Sunday, with many locals saying it is not surprising. “I’m not surprised, it’s a super sharky beach. I used to shark fish here in high school, and I see them out there all the time when I surf, kitesurf and all that stuff. So, there’s sharks in the water!”
HOBE SOUND, FL
cw34.com

Two men steal boat equipment on Thanksgiving Day in Martin County

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — While you were enjoying turkey these two men were enjoying something else...until they got caught. Deputies with the Martin County Sheriff's Office said Gabriel Martinez, 26, and Jesus Castro, 26, spent Thanksgiving Day stealing boat equipment in Martin County. During a traffic stop, deputies...
MARTIN COUNTY, FL
cw34.com

Riviera Beach Police substation host grand opening

RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A new addition for the Riviera Beach Police Department opened up today. The city held a grand opening for its police substation on Nov. 28. Interim Police Chief Josh Lewis said the substation will increase police presence and provide a place for the community to engage with police.
RIVIERA BEACH, FL

