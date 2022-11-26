Read full article on original website
Related
1 dead, 1 injured after morning fire in Fall Branch
One person is dead and another is injured after a house fire in Fall Branch Saturday morning.
wymt.com
One dead following early morning crash in Letcher County
LETCHER COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - One person was killed in a crash early Monday in Letcher County. Officials said the crash happened around 8:30 a.m. on Highway 7 just south of the Blackey community. We were told the driver, 22-year-old Matthew Bailey, left the road, flipped several times and was...
76-year-old Dickenson Co. man last seen Monday morning
DICKENSON COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) — The Dickenson County Sheriff’s Office (DCSO) asked for the public’s help in finding a 76-year-old man living with dementia who was last seen on Monday morning in Clintwood. Authorities say that Richard Carrol Marshall of the Sutherland Ridge area may be driving a gray 2019 Nissan Frontier. Police say he […]
wvlt.tv
Man arrested after setting fire to camper in Jefferson County, police say
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - A man was charged with arson after setting a camper and home on fire, which resulted in the death of a dog on Monday, according to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office. On Monday, Nov. 28, JCSO deputies responded to a fire at 3057 Hodge’s...
Police investigating shots fired into Johnson City home
Editor’s Note: The Johnson City Police Department provided further details Monday afternoon regarding the shooting. The story has been updated to reflect that. JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Johnson City authorities continue to investigate a shooting that occurred at a home on Robinson Drive off John Exum Parkway Sunday night. According to a release from […]
q95fm.net
Norton Police Found Missing Dickenson County Man Dead
A man from Dickenson County who has been reported missing for the past couple weeks has been found dead. Officials with the Norton Police Department said Jason Keith Mullins was found by officers Saturday afternoon. Norton police have not released where Mullins was found. Mullins was last seen at the...
wcyb.com
Kingsport police investigating after husband and wife found dead
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WCYB) — The Kingsport Police Department is investigating after a husband and his wife were found dead Tuesday morning. Police responded to the 1900 block of Idle Hour Road after the man and woman were found dead by a family member. Michael Warner, 66, and Loretta Warner,...
Juvenile suspected in 2 SWVA Dollar General fires within 2 hours
Police are investigating two different fires at Southwest Virginia Dollar General stores last Friday, and investigators say a juvenile is suspected of starting both.
wcyb.com
Fatal shooting in Hawkins County under investigation
HAWKINS COUNTY, Tenn. (WCYB) — A fatal shooting investigation is underway in Hawkins County, according to District Attorney General Dan Armstrong. His office requested the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation to assist the Hawkins County Sheriff's Office with the case. News 5 has asked both the TBI and the sheriff's...
Crews continue to fight wildfire off I-40 near Pigeon River Gorge in North Carolina
HAYWOOD COUNTY, N.C. — Forestry crews in North Carolina continue to battle a wildfire in the Pigeon River Gorge area near Interstate 40 just south of the Tennessee state line. According to the U.S. Forest Service, roughly 70 firefighters are working to contain a fire on Hurricane Ridge, which...
Rescue Squad: Hiker rescued from Laurel Falls
UPDATE: According to an official, John Burleson, from the Carter County Rescue Squad the hiker was located and extracted from the woods. Burleson said that the hiker was well-prepared and was out hiking and camping but suffered a medical emergency while doing so. The rescue squad used all-terrain vehicles and a team on foot to […]
Police: Man shot at pharmacy, shooter arrested
BIG STONE GAP, Va. (WJHL) — Officers with the Big Stone Gap Police Department responded to a local pharmacy where a man was reportedly shot in the parking lot. According to a release from Chief Stephen Hamm with the Big Stone Gap Police Department, a man was shot in the parking lot of Economy Drug […]
supertalk929.com
Johnson City woman accused of burglarizing vehicle
A Johnson City woman was arrested on Monday after she reportedly stole from a vehicle at a home on West Walnut Street. According to a report from Johnson City Police, Stacey Mayfield was named the suspect to the theft, and investigation revealed she was banned from the property earlier this month.
DA’s office requests TBI’s help after fatal Hawkins Co. shooting
ROGERSVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — District Attorney General Dan Armstrong on Monday confirmed that the office requested the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation’s (TBI) assistance following a fatal shooting last week. There are limited details available surrounding the exact time and place of the shooting, but Armstrong did confirm that the Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) leads […]
One lane of Gatlinburg Spur to close until April for tunnel repair
Tunnel repairs and a lane closure are on the horizon for the Spur in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park beginning in January.
Monday marks six years since 2016 wildfire in Sevier County that killed 14 people
GATLINBURG, Tenn. — On November 28, 2016, wildfires started to spread into populated areas across Sevier County. Those fires changed thousands of lives and left a mark on East Tennessee. Winds gusting more than 60 miles per hour fanned the flames and pushed the wildfires into Gatlinburg, Pigeon Forge...
wymt.com
Did you feel it? Two small earthquakes reported in or near Eastern Kentucky Tuesday morning
EASTERN KENTUCKY, Ky. (WYMT) - While they might have been too small to feel, some folks might have felt a little rumble under their feet Tuesday morning. The United States Geological Survey reported two earthquakes in our region. The first, a 2.0, happened at 7:38 near Cawood in Harlan County. The second, a 2.2, took place around 8:57 about 25 miles southeast of Middlesboro in Tennessee.
Downtown Knoxville and Gatlinburg Christmas parades return Friday
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Two of East Tennessee's most popular Christmas parades return this week!. The 49th annual downtown Knoxville Christmas Parade and Gatlinburg's 47th annual Fantasy of Lights parade return Friday. You're going to have to choose between one of the two, though: Both parades begin around 7 p.m.
WLOS.com
Multiple drug arrests made after three month investigation
WAYNESVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Waynesville authorities say half a dozen people have been taken into custody after a multi-month investigation involving the sales of narcotics in the area. The Waynesville Police Department says the three-month-long investigation that involved members of Waynesville Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division, T.A.C. Unit, Patrol...
Newfound Gap Road to close Tuesday evening due to expected wind and storms
GATLINBURG, Tenn. — A high wind warning will be in effect for areas in the mountains of East Tennessee from 7 p.m. through 10 a.m. Wednesday. South winds could reach gusts of up to 70 mph in higher elevations, weather experts warned. Ahead of the winds, officials with the...
WBIR
Knoxville, TN
29K+
Followers
12K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT
Knoxville local newshttps://www.wbir.com/
Comments / 0