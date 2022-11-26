ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greene County, TN

wymt.com

One dead following early morning crash in Letcher County

LETCHER COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - One person was killed in a crash early Monday in Letcher County. Officials said the crash happened around 8:30 a.m. on Highway 7 just south of the Blackey community. We were told the driver, 22-year-old Matthew Bailey, left the road, flipped several times and was...
LETCHER COUNTY, KY
WJHL

76-year-old Dickenson Co. man last seen Monday morning

DICKENSON COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) — The Dickenson County Sheriff’s Office (DCSO) asked for the public’s help in finding a 76-year-old man living with dementia who was last seen on Monday morning in Clintwood. Authorities say that Richard Carrol Marshall of the Sutherland Ridge area may be driving a gray 2019 Nissan Frontier. Police say he […]
DICKENSON COUNTY, VA
WJHL

Police investigating shots fired into Johnson City home

Editor’s Note: The Johnson City Police Department provided further details Monday afternoon regarding the shooting. The story has been updated to reflect that. JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Johnson City authorities continue to investigate a shooting that occurred at a home on Robinson Drive off John Exum Parkway Sunday night. According to a release from […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
q95fm.net

Norton Police Found Missing Dickenson County Man Dead

A man from Dickenson County who has been reported missing for the past couple weeks has been found dead. Officials with the Norton Police Department said Jason Keith Mullins was found by officers Saturday afternoon. Norton police have not released where Mullins was found. Mullins was last seen at the...
DICKENSON COUNTY, VA
wcyb.com

Kingsport police investigating after husband and wife found dead

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WCYB) — The Kingsport Police Department is investigating after a husband and his wife were found dead Tuesday morning. Police responded to the 1900 block of Idle Hour Road after the man and woman were found dead by a family member. Michael Warner, 66, and Loretta Warner,...
KINGSPORT, TN
wcyb.com

Fatal shooting in Hawkins County under investigation

HAWKINS COUNTY, Tenn. (WCYB) — A fatal shooting investigation is underway in Hawkins County, according to District Attorney General Dan Armstrong. His office requested the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation to assist the Hawkins County Sheriff's Office with the case. News 5 has asked both the TBI and the sheriff's...
WJHL

Rescue Squad: Hiker rescued from Laurel Falls

UPDATE: According to an official, John Burleson, from the Carter County Rescue Squad the hiker was located and extracted from the woods. Burleson said that the hiker was well-prepared and was out hiking and camping but suffered a medical emergency while doing so. The rescue squad used all-terrain vehicles and a team on foot to […]
HAMPTON, TN
WJHL

Police: Man shot at pharmacy, shooter arrested

BIG STONE GAP, Va. (WJHL) — Officers with the Big Stone Gap Police Department responded to a local pharmacy where a man was reportedly shot in the parking lot. According to a release from Chief Stephen Hamm with the Big Stone Gap Police Department, a man was shot in the parking lot of Economy Drug […]
BIG STONE GAP, VA
supertalk929.com

Johnson City woman accused of burglarizing vehicle

A Johnson City woman was arrested on Monday after she reportedly stole from a vehicle at a home on West Walnut Street. According to a report from Johnson City Police, Stacey Mayfield was named the suspect to the theft, and investigation revealed she was banned from the property earlier this month.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

DA’s office requests TBI’s help after fatal Hawkins Co. shooting

ROGERSVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — District Attorney General Dan Armstrong on Monday confirmed that the office requested the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation’s (TBI) assistance following a fatal shooting last week. There are limited details available surrounding the exact time and place of the shooting, but Armstrong did confirm that the Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) leads […]
HAWKINS COUNTY, TN
wymt.com

Did you feel it? Two small earthquakes reported in or near Eastern Kentucky Tuesday morning

EASTERN KENTUCKY, Ky. (WYMT) - While they might have been too small to feel, some folks might have felt a little rumble under their feet Tuesday morning. The United States Geological Survey reported two earthquakes in our region. The first, a 2.0, happened at 7:38 near Cawood in Harlan County. The second, a 2.2, took place around 8:57 about 25 miles southeast of Middlesboro in Tennessee.
HARLAN COUNTY, KY
WBIR

Downtown Knoxville and Gatlinburg Christmas parades return Friday

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Two of East Tennessee's most popular Christmas parades return this week!. The 49th annual downtown Knoxville Christmas Parade and Gatlinburg's 47th annual Fantasy of Lights parade return Friday. You're going to have to choose between one of the two, though: Both parades begin around 7 p.m.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WLOS.com

Multiple drug arrests made after three month investigation

WAYNESVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Waynesville authorities say half a dozen people have been taken into custody after a multi-month investigation involving the sales of narcotics in the area. The Waynesville Police Department says the three-month-long investigation that involved members of Waynesville Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division, T.A.C. Unit, Patrol...
WAYNESVILLE, NC
WBIR

