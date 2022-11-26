ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

Reports: Michigan QB Cade McNamara Enters Transfer Portal

Michigan quarterback Cade McNamara has entered the transfer portal, according to The Athletic’s Max Olson and Chris Hummer of 247Sports. McNamara was the Wolverines’ starter in 2021 when the team made the College Football Playoff and finished the year 12–2.
