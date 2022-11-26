ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Comments / 0

Related
wegotthiscovered.com

Latest Marvel News: James Gunn admits how little the studio cares about canon as a surprising MCU star is lined up as the next James Bond

We have a strangely James-themed special for you in the world of Marvel news today. For starters, James Gunn has been busy unpacking the ins and outs of The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special on social media, which includes admitting something about how Marvel Studios works that we always kind of suspected. Elsewhere, X-Men‘s James McAvoy dishes on a potential MCU return while an unexpected franchise veteran is the new favorite to play James Bond.
wegotthiscovered.com

Director of one of 2022’s best horror hits is urging you not to watch his movie

Kyle Edward Ball is responsible for a sleeper hit with his film Skinamarink, but is warning people to stay away from watching his movie due to a very big issue with its “release”. Skinamarink has taken the internet’s horror denizens by storm following its festival debut at Fantasia...
wegotthiscovered.com

Ryan Reynolds’ most underrated movie is a jet-black horror where he plays against type, and that’s not a coincidence

We’re not here to argue with the methods behind Ryan Reynolds‘ success, and we’re not even talking about the business empire that’s seen him spread his wings into soccer team, mobile service provider, gin, and marketing company ownership. No, we’re referring to the well-known fact the actor and producer has a habit of playing himself almost every time you see him onscreen.
wegotthiscovered.com

Marvel movies always kick off with a bang, but the MCU has never bettered the finest intro of them all

Dating right back to the James Bond franchise and its signature pre-title action sequence, Hollywood blockbusters have always had a penchant for kicking off with a bang to instantly engage audiences and let them know that they’re in for a nonstop thrill-ride. That’s continued right through to the current slate of Marvel Cinematic Universe movies, but Kevin Feige’s outfit has yet to top the comic book company’s finest opening scene ever.
wegotthiscovered.com

In a shocking turn of events, glamorous actress and heartthrob Brie Larson goes… rock climbing?

When she isn’t soaring through the skies and kicking butt as Captain Marvel, Brie Larson likes to spend her free time reading, knitting, taking long walks on the beach, starring in Nissan commercials, and apparently — rock climbing. The 33-year-old bombshell achieved global recognition and popularity after starring as Captain Marvel in the MCU film of the same name. Before suiting up as Captain Marvel, Larson made her directorial debut with Unicorn Store, a comedy-drama she directed, co-produced, and starred in. She has also appeared in Kong: Skull Island, 21 Jump Street, and Scott Pilgrim vs. the World, among many other influential titles.
wegotthiscovered.com

M.O.D.O.K. faces double trouble as Captain America’s ally, The Winter Soldier, arrives in ‘Marvel’s Avengers’

The Winter Soldier is here. Marvel’s Avengers‘ newest recruit, The Winter Soldier, received his very own launch trailer on Nov. 29. Offered as a free update for owners of Marvel’s Avengers, the inclusion of The Winter Soldier character also adds the ‘cloning lab’ omega-level threat mission. On Nov. 29, developers Crystal Dynamics announced that the Marvel’s Avengers Update 2.7 would be made available. Introducing Bucky Barnes, aka the Winter Soldier, and an entirely new four-player Omega-Level Threat mission, Cloning Lab, the 2.7 update allows players to team up and take on a newly revitalized M.O.D.O.K. in one of the game’s toughest end-game challenges. This update will be made available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, PlayStation Plus (Extra and Premium), Xbox Game Pass, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Windows PC, and Steam.
wegotthiscovered.com

Netflix coming under fire from ‘Wednesday’ fans over alleged queerbaiting

Netflix’s new series Wednesday shows every sign of becoming a new hit for the streaming provider. The show, a spooky mystery/horror/comedy based on The Addams Family produced and directed by gothic grandmaster Tim Burton is garnering favorable reviews from audiences and critics alike and huge kudos for its titular lead performance by Jenna Ortega. But some have noticed that despite taking place in a school for “outcasts” and marginalized folk there don’t seem to be many …or any, LGBTQ characters. Which is causing many to cry “queerbaiting!”
VERMONT STATE
wegotthiscovered.com

A ‘Wednesday’ Easter egg we guarantee you missed calls back to one of Tim Burton’s best movies

Unsurprisingly for a series that is the latest chapter in a beloved franchise stretching back to the 1960s (or the 1940s, if you include creator Charles Addams’ original New Yorker cartoons), Wednesday is a show that’s as drenched in Easter eggs as its eponymous morbid heroine was drenched in blood during the Rave’N dance in episode four. But, aside from the many callbacks to Addams lore, the latest Netflix smash-hit also slots in a sly nod to the history of its director, Tim Burton. And we guarantee you missed it.

Comments / 0

Community Policy