James Gunn Releases Guardians Of The Galaxy Holiday Special Original Track By Old 97s Entitled “I Don’t Know What Christmas Is (But Christmastime Is Here)”

Read full article on original website
Related
'Irreverent' cast explores conflicted characters
Actors Colin Donnell, P.J. Byrne and Kylie Bracknell and creator Paddy Macrae discuss the dual layers of the characters in the Australian comedy "Irreverent."
Summering review – gender-swapped Stand By Me in the quirky-dreamy YA style
A gender-switched riff on Stand By Me sounds like an intriguing idea – a dead body is discovered by four pre-teen girls – and interesting things do happen in this film at first, in that it declines to conform tonally to what you expect; and yet the quirky-dreamy YA style persists. However, there is something uncertain and soft-centre about what follows, and the plot unrealities make it very silly.
Comments / 0