James Gunn Releases Guardians Of The Galaxy Holiday Special Original Track By Old 97s Entitled “I Don’t Know What Christmas Is (But Christmastime Is Here)”

A gender-switched riff on Stand By Me sounds like an intriguing idea – a dead body is discovered by four pre-teen girls – and interesting things do happen in this film at first, in that it declines to conform tonally to what you expect; and yet the quirky-dreamy YA style persists. However, there is something uncertain and soft-centre about what follows, and the plot unrealities make it very silly.

21 MINUTES AGO