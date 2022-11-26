ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Geneseo, IL

Central Illinois Proud

Peoria community celebrates Peoria High’s state title game run

PEORIA Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria High School lost against Nazareth Academy in Champaign on Saturday for the state championship. The Peoria Lions would miss the go-head two-point conversion, taking 2nd place in the state. Community members gathered in the high school’s gymnasium on Sunday reflecting on the season’s highs...
PEORIA, IL
thelaseronline.com

Christmas With The Benjamins $500 Winners!

GALESBURG, IL
ourquadcities.com

St. Ambrose to hold memorial service for Patrick Torrey

St. Ambrose University will host a university-wide prayer service in memory of Patrick Torrey on Monday, Nov. 28 at 7 p.m., in Christ the King Chapel, 518 W. Locust St., Davenport. The service will be open to the public. The 22-year SAU senior died suddenly on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022....
DAVENPORT, IA
Central Illinois Proud

Accident closes University at War Memorial in Peoria

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) – The Peoria Police and Fire Department have shut down the northbound lanes of University St. at War Memorial Dr. for an accident. Multiple police cars and a fire truck are on scene.
PEORIA, IL
starvedrock.media

Mendota Crash Involves Multiple Injuries

New information has been released regarding a crash on the northwest side of Mendota that injured 5 people. Police and paramedics were initially called Friday evening just before 7 for a two-vehicle collision at the Route 52 and 13th Avenue intersection. Sixty-two-year-old driver Gary Ten Hoven of Romeoville is accused of causing the wreck. He ended up at a Rockford hospital while a passenger of his sustained serious but non-life-threatening injuries.
MENDOTA, IL
tspr.org

90.7 FM down in Galesburg

Tri States Public Radio’s signal in Galesburg is down due to a network issue at Knox College. TSPR broadcasts NPR and local content on WVKC’s 90.7 FM on the Knox campus via the Internet, under an agreement approved in 2013. As the college responds to a system disruption...
GALESBURG, IL
25newsnow.com

Windy, wet, and then cold

PEORIA (25 News Now) - An initially quiet start to the Tuesday forecast will give way to increasing wind speeds across central Illinois during the day. Southerly winds will sustain between 15-20 mph, with peak gusts near 40 mph this afternoon. A Wind Advisory has been issued for Mason, Tazewell, Woodford, Livingston, McLean, and Logan counties. The southerly flow will warm temperatures into the upper 50s late this afternoon/evening, prior to the passage of a cold front. The front will bring the chance for gusty showers and a few rumbles of thunder this evening, however no severe weather is expected.
LOGAN COUNTY, IL
Central Illinois Proud

TRAFFIC ALERT: Water main break closes street in East Peoria

EAST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A water main break in East Peoria Tuesday has caused both northbound lanes of West Camp Street to close between North Main Street and Mach Drive. According to a press release from the City of East Peoria, traffic will be rerouted onto West Washington Street and Spinder Drive until the road reopens.
EAST PEORIA, IL
meanwhilebackinpeoria.com

Lunch At First Bite - This Week: Jack’s On Adams

Jack’s On Adams has become one of my favorite spots in Peoria, it’s a fun and friendly place, there’s darts, drinks, delicious food and live music!. They’re open for lunch and dinner, so let’s head over their for lunch and we have a special guest star who you may have seen on a stage around town!
PEORIA, IL
WGIL - Galesburg's news

This Galesburg business was featured on GMA’s ‘Deals & Steals’ for Cyber Monday

A small Galesburg business received some big-time exposure on the national media stage on Cyber Monday. Galesburg-based Lux Blox, a manufacturer and seller of a construction toy platform that is enjoyed by children worldwide, was a featured retailer on Good Morning America’s “Deals & Steals” segment Monday on ABC TV. It marked the third straight year Lux Blox was featured on GMA.
GALESBURG, IL
ourquadcities.com

Thoms: SSA good for businesses with ‘skin in the game’

Rock Island moving forward with plan for new tax on downtown property owners. Economic development is a goal for all of the Quad Cities. We’ve seen significant steps in varying degrees in Davenport, Bettendorf, Moline and East Moline. The one city that’s lagged behind is Rock Island, but definitely not for lack of trying.
ROCK ISLAND, IL
1470 WMBD

Unattended cooking leads to weekend apartment fire

PEORIA, Ill. – Peoria firefighters are still issuing warnings in the post-Thanksgiving period about cooking fires, after one early yesterday caused $20,000 in damage to an apartment building. Firefighters were called just after 4:30 a.m. Sunday to a two-story apartment building on North Great Oak Road. The fire was...
PEORIA, IL

