FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria community celebrates Peoria High’s state title game run
PEORIA Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria High School lost against Nazareth Academy in Champaign on Saturday for the state championship. The Peoria Lions would miss the go-head two-point conversion, taking 2nd place in the state. Community members gathered in the high school’s gymnasium on Sunday reflecting on the season’s highs...
thelaseronline.com
Christmas With The Benjamins $500 Winners!
From all who entered at least one Cash Codeword at thelaseronline.com last week, our first $500 winner drawn at random Monday (11/28/22) morning was:. Congratulations to Zachary! Our next drawing for another $500 winner will be on Monday, December 5. Get the details and enter to win by clicking here.
ourquadcities.com
St. Ambrose to hold memorial service for Patrick Torrey
St. Ambrose University will host a university-wide prayer service in memory of Patrick Torrey on Monday, Nov. 28 at 7 p.m., in Christ the King Chapel, 518 W. Locust St., Davenport. The service will be open to the public. The 22-year SAU senior died suddenly on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022....
Central Illinois Proud
Accident closes University at War Memorial in Peoria
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) – The Peoria Police and Fire Department have shut down the northbound lanes of University St. at War Memorial Dr. for an accident. Multiple police cars and a fire truck are on scene.
starvedrock.media
Mendota Crash Involves Multiple Injuries
New information has been released regarding a crash on the northwest side of Mendota that injured 5 people. Police and paramedics were initially called Friday evening just before 7 for a two-vehicle collision at the Route 52 and 13th Avenue intersection. Sixty-two-year-old driver Gary Ten Hoven of Romeoville is accused of causing the wreck. He ended up at a Rockford hospital while a passenger of his sustained serious but non-life-threatening injuries.
Knox County hunters have successful first weekend of firearm deer hunting season
Hunters in Knox County had a very successful first weekend of the firearm deer hunting season. According to preliminary numbers released by the Illinois Department of Natural Resources this week, Knox County hunters bagged 737 head of deer in the first three days of the firearm season. That’s up from 720 last year and 686 in 2020.
Carl Sandburg College approves food service contract with Innkeeper’s Coffee
The Board of Trustees for Carl Sandburg College on Monday approved a three-year contract with Innkeeper’s Fresh Roasted Coffee to provide food service at the community college’s main campus. Innkeepers, who have a permanent location on Seminary Street in downtown Galesburg, will serve breakfast from 7:30 until 10...
“Jessie’s Girl” Rocker Coming to The Rust Belt
The dude who sang “Jessie’s Girl” – Rick Springfield – is coming to the Quad Cities!. Before you say, “I’ve never heard of that song!”… You are lying and you are probably wanting to go see Rick belt it out!. Although...
nrgmediadixon.com
Group Seeks to Commemorate 150th Anniversary of Often Forgot Tragic Dixon Event That Impacted the Nation
On Sunday, May 4 of 1873, a few hundred people went down to the Rock River to watch a large-scale baptism being held by one of the Dixon Churches. None of them imagined the day would end with a disaster that would claim dozens of lives and have an impact across the nation.
tspr.org
90.7 FM down in Galesburg
Tri States Public Radio’s signal in Galesburg is down due to a network issue at Knox College. TSPR broadcasts NPR and local content on WVKC’s 90.7 FM on the Knox campus via the Internet, under an agreement approved in 2013. As the college responds to a system disruption...
25newsnow.com
East Peoria fishing company working to increase accessibility to Copi
EAST PEORIA (25 News Now) - Each year, an estimated 20 to 50 million Copi fish are being harvested from the Illinois River. Source Freshwater, an East Peoria fishing company, hoped to make a change in consumers’ diets to help combat this population problem. The Department of Natural Resources...
espnquadcities.com
Watch This Lowlife Steal The Gear Of Band Set To Perform In East Moline
On December 10, The Rust Belt will not be silent...even though as you can see below, some scumbag stole all the gear of one of the bands performing that night. And it wasn't a couple of items from backstage. It was their entire trailer with nearly everything they had taken from them.
wcbu.org
Peoria Public Schools fills teaching vacancies with Grow Your Own program, international teachers
The Grow Your Own Teacher program at Peoria Public Schools will add four more graduates by the end of the current school year. At Monday night’s Board of Education meeting, Grow Your Own Coordinator Linda Wilson presented an update to the board, sharing that the program will reach ten total graduates come spring.
25newsnow.com
Windy, wet, and then cold
PEORIA (25 News Now) - An initially quiet start to the Tuesday forecast will give way to increasing wind speeds across central Illinois during the day. Southerly winds will sustain between 15-20 mph, with peak gusts near 40 mph this afternoon. A Wind Advisory has been issued for Mason, Tazewell, Woodford, Livingston, McLean, and Logan counties. The southerly flow will warm temperatures into the upper 50s late this afternoon/evening, prior to the passage of a cold front. The front will bring the chance for gusty showers and a few rumbles of thunder this evening, however no severe weather is expected.
Central Illinois Proud
TRAFFIC ALERT: Water main break closes street in East Peoria
EAST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A water main break in East Peoria Tuesday has caused both northbound lanes of West Camp Street to close between North Main Street and Mach Drive. According to a press release from the City of East Peoria, traffic will be rerouted onto West Washington Street and Spinder Drive until the road reopens.
meanwhilebackinpeoria.com
Lunch At First Bite - This Week: Jack’s On Adams
Jack’s On Adams has become one of my favorite spots in Peoria, it’s a fun and friendly place, there’s darts, drinks, delicious food and live music!. They’re open for lunch and dinner, so let’s head over their for lunch and we have a special guest star who you may have seen on a stage around town!
This Galesburg business was featured on GMA’s ‘Deals & Steals’ for Cyber Monday
A small Galesburg business received some big-time exposure on the national media stage on Cyber Monday. Galesburg-based Lux Blox, a manufacturer and seller of a construction toy platform that is enjoyed by children worldwide, was a featured retailer on Good Morning America’s “Deals & Steals” segment Monday on ABC TV. It marked the third straight year Lux Blox was featured on GMA.
ourquadcities.com
Thoms: SSA good for businesses with ‘skin in the game’
Rock Island moving forward with plan for new tax on downtown property owners. Economic development is a goal for all of the Quad Cities. We’ve seen significant steps in varying degrees in Davenport, Bettendorf, Moline and East Moline. The one city that’s lagged behind is Rock Island, but definitely not for lack of trying.
1470 WMBD
Unattended cooking leads to weekend apartment fire
PEORIA, Ill. – Peoria firefighters are still issuing warnings in the post-Thanksgiving period about cooking fires, after one early yesterday caused $20,000 in damage to an apartment building. Firefighters were called just after 4:30 a.m. Sunday to a two-story apartment building on North Great Oak Road. The fire was...
Driver hurt after Rock Island Metra train collides with car
The crash occurred at 149th and Pulaski near the Midlothian Metra Station. The first inbound Rock Island Mainline Metra train of the morning struck a white, four-door sedan. The driver was transported to Christ Hospital, in an unknown condition.
