PEORIA (25 News Now) - An initially quiet start to the Tuesday forecast will give way to increasing wind speeds across central Illinois during the day. Southerly winds will sustain between 15-20 mph, with peak gusts near 40 mph this afternoon. A Wind Advisory has been issued for Mason, Tazewell, Woodford, Livingston, McLean, and Logan counties. The southerly flow will warm temperatures into the upper 50s late this afternoon/evening, prior to the passage of a cold front. The front will bring the chance for gusty showers and a few rumbles of thunder this evening, however no severe weather is expected.

LOGAN COUNTY, IL ・ 23 HOURS AGO