ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montecito, CA

St. Vincent’s Fashion Show and Luncheon raises money for unhoused women and children

By Mina Wahab
News Channel 3-12
News Channel 3-12
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Ms188_0jORfNeR00

MONTECITO, Calif.- Fashion and philanthropy will be the focus of Saturday’s event at the Rosewood Miramar Beach Hotel in Montecito.

The St. Vincent’s Fashion show and Luncheon will raise money to help unhoused women and children to find housing and jobs.

A Silent auction will begin at 10 am followed by lunch and a keynote speaker about the Family Strengthening program at St. Vincent’s.

The fashion show will begin at 12:30 pm, with 250 guests expected to attend.

For more information visit stvincents-sb.org .

The post St. Vincent’s Fashion Show and Luncheon raises money for unhoused women and children appeared first on News Channel 3-12 .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
News Channel 3-12

Local Sansum Clinic and Ridley-Tree Cancer Center doctor set to receive award for women’s healthcare advocacy

The Santa Barbara Chapter of The Association of Women in Communications announced Dr. Katrina Mitchell as this year's recipient of the Lois Phillips Founder's Award for her advocacy work in women's health. The post Local Sansum Clinic and Ridley-Tree Cancer Center doctor set to receive award for women’s healthcare advocacy appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
News Channel 3-12

Santa Barbara Humane hosts first ever walk-in dog adoption

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.- For the first time, Santa Barbara Humane is hosting a special walk-in dog adoption from noon to 4 pm Sunday. In the past they have hosted these routinely for cats, but now they have chosen to extend this to our 4 legged canine friends, as well. Workers say that this creates a The post Santa Barbara Humane hosts first ever walk-in dog adoption appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
News Channel 3-12

Last day for Santa Barbara residents to apply for state “Brace and Bolt” grants for earthquake prevention

Tuesday is the last day for Santa Barbara residents to apply for the California Residential Mitigation Program earthquake grant to brace and bolt their homes for earthquakes.  The post Last day for Santa Barbara residents to apply for state “Brace and Bolt” grants for earthquake prevention appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Fox40

This is the best California town to visit for Christmas

As the last of the Thanksgiving leftovers are polished off and the calendar flips over to December, the Christmas season is about to be in full swing. If you’re looking for a winter getaway (minus the snow) and hoping to stay in a quaint town out of a Hallmark made-for-TV movie, you won’t have to drive too far.
SOLVANG, CA
News Channel 3-12

‘Tis the season for holiday window painting

VENTURA, Calif.-Seasonal Storefront window painting is a holiday tradition customers still appreciate. John Stanewich should know. The painter from Somis, in Ventura County, has been painting holiday windows for years. Stanewich spent the day painting chrysanthemums and snow-covered trees on Cafe Ficelle's windows along Mills Road in Ventura and said he still has more to The post ‘Tis the season for holiday window painting appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
VENTURA, CA
sitelinesb.com

Another Santa Barbara Hotel Is for Sale

••• Sullivan Goss‘s annual 100 Grand show, with “100 works of art under $1000,” opens today at 9 a.m.: “Everything will go live on the website at the same time that the doors open. Those who wish to inspect the work in person will be let in on that Monday at 9 a.m. sharp. Crowd limits may apply. […] Last year, the gallery was astonished to see that almost 50% of the exhibition sold on the first day.” One of the participating artists is Chris Peters, whose “Early Sunday Morning” painting is above (and probably not in the show).
SANTA BARBARA, CA
spectrumnews1.com

A look at the Amazon fulfillment center in Oxnard

OXNARD, Calif. — The Amazon fulfillment center in Oxnard handles more than a million items that are shipped to SoCal customers. About 1,500 people work at the 800,000-square-foot facility, assisted by robot helpers.
OXNARD, CA
theregistrysocal.com

Wilf Brothers Pay $40MM for Village Green Office Park in Westlake Village

While Southern California continues to see a trend of companies moving away from traditional office space, several properties in the region continue to trade hands. In one recent deal that closed on Nov. 7 but only recently recorded, Minnesota Viking owners Zygmunt and Mark Wilf purchased the Village Green Office Park in Westlake Village for $40 million, or approximately $487 per square foot, according to public records.
WESTLAKE VILLAGE, CA
nomadlawyer.org

Ventura: 7 Amazing Places To Visit In Ventura, California

Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Ventura California. Located on the coastline of California, Ventura is a laid back beach town with a variety of fun attractions. It is also near the Channel Islands National Park. A popular landmark in Ventura is the Serra Cross Park. It offers breathtaking views...
VENTURA, CA
News Channel 3-12

People putting up Christmas lights recommend putting safety first

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.-Whether you decorate early or late people who regularly put up lights say it's important to keep safety in mind. "To be safe have someone help you out and make sure all the plugs are plugged in correctly and taped up in case it rains," said Adam Avila who usually helps his friends The post People putting up Christmas lights recommend putting safety first appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Santa Barbara Edhat

National Historic Landmark For Sale in Downtown Santa Barbara

The Gonzalez-Ramirez Adobe—a National Historic Landmark and nearly 200-year- old masterpiece of Santa Barbara’s colonial architecture—has undergone a meticulous renovation by Becker Studios and is now offered for sale. The 0.62-acre property at 835 Laguna Street has versatile CG zoning, allowing for residential or a variety of commercial uses. Embodying the spirit of Old California, this unique property comes complete with pristine finishes while honoring the authenticity of the original Spanish adobe style.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
News Channel 3-12

News Channel 3-12

Santa Barbara, CA
16K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Santa Barbara, Santa Maria and San Luis Obispo, CA from News Channel 3-12.

 https://keyt.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy