Read full article on original website
Related
NBC Philadelphia
Senegal Takes Lead Over Ecuador on Ismaïla Sarr's Penalty Goal
This article may have Spanish-language video from our Telemundo sister station. Get the latest World Cup news in Spanish from Telemundo. Senegal struck first in its pivotal Group A match against Ecuador on Tuesday. Ismaïla Sarr put the African side up 1-0 in the 44th minute with a penalty goal....
NBC Philadelphia
Casemiro Leads Neymar-less Brazil to 1-0 Win Over Switzerland
The Brazilian midfielder showed up in a big way for the Seleçao in their match against Switzerland on Monday. Known more as a defensive-minded player, the 30-year-old netted Brazil's lone goal of the day and was instrumental in securing his country a spot in the knockout round. After 83...
NBC Philadelphia
Serbia Strikes With Consecutive First-Half Goals Vs. Cameroon
This article may have Spanish-language video from our Telemundo sister station. Get the latest World Cup news in Spanish from Telemundo. Serbia turned a first-half deficit into a halftime lead in a matter of minutes. After trailing 1-0 at the 45th minute, the Eagles became the first team at the...
NBC Philadelphia
Social Media Goes Crazy Over USMNT Win, Advancement to Knockout Round
After two stressful hours and 100 minutes of play, the U.S. Men's National Team has in fact survived and advanced. The young American squad held on to a 1-0 lead to beat Iran and punch its ticket into the Round of 16. The game was not for the faint of...
NBC Philadelphia
Senegal Advances to Round of 16 With 2-1 Victory Over Ecuador
Fair play isn’t going to keep Senegal out of the World Cup knockout stage this time. Four years after being eliminated on a FIFA tiebreaker, the team punched its ticket to the round of 16 in 2022 with a 2-1 victory against Ecuador at Khalifa International Stadium in Qatar. Senegal becomes the first team from Africa to move on in the tournament and fifth overall.
NBC Philadelphia
Bruno Fernandes Scores Brace in Portugal's 2-0 Group H Win Over Uruguay
This article may have Spanish-language video from our Telemundo sister station. Get the latest World Cup news in Spanish from Telemundo. Portugal will be talking about Bruno. Bruno Fernandes, that is. The 28-year-old versatile midfielder scored a brace as Portugal defeated Uruguay 2-0 in its second Group H match in the 2022 World Cup on Monday.
NBC Philadelphia
What World Cup Games Are Happening Today? Match Schedule for Nov. 27
This article may have Spanish-language video from our Telemundo sister station. Get the latest World Cup news in Spanish from Telemundo. Sunday’s World Cup action is lining up to be a riveting one. Following Saturday’s four-game slate that ended a four-day streak of at least one 0-0 game, goals...
World Cup 2022: England and US plan for last 16, Australia hope to join them – live
Join Martin Belam for a look back on Tuesday’s action and all the buildup to the final games in Groups C and D
NBC Philadelphia
How to Watch Mexico Vs. Saudi Arabia in Group C World Cup Match
This article may have Spanish-language video from our Telemundo sister station. Get the latest World Cup news in Spanish from Telemundo. El Tri is in desperate need of three points on Wednesday. Mexico heads into its final Group C match at the 2022 FIFA World Cup on the verge of...
NBC Philadelphia
Cody Gakpo Continues Breakout Performance With Goal Vs. Qatar
This article may have Spanish-language video from our Telemundo sister station. Get the latest World Cup news in Spanish from Telemundo. Cody Gakpo is a certified World Cup star through three games. The 23-year-old Dutch winger recorded his third goal of the tournament on Tuesday to put the Netherlands up...
NBC Philadelphia
How Did Brazil Play Without Neymar in World Cup Win Against Switzerland?
This article may have Spanish-language video from our Telemundo sister station. Get the latest World Cup news in Spanish from Telemundo. Thanks to Casemiro’s 83rd minute strike, Brazil sealed a 1-0 win against Switzerland on Monday to put it in pole position to finish first in Group H. After defeating Serbia 2-0 in its opener, a win or tie against Cameroon on Friday would secure Brazil’s first-place spot.
NBC Philadelphia
Croatia Scores Four Unanswered Goals to Eliminate Canada
This article may have Spanish-language video from our Telemundo sister station. Get the latest World Cup news in Spanish from Telemundo. In a back-and-forth battle, Croatia defeated Canada 4-1 on Sunday at Khalifa International Stadium. Andrej Kramaric (twice), Marko Livaja and Lovro Majer scored for Croatia, while Alphonso Davies netted...
NBC Philadelphia
Senegal Captain Kalidou Koulibaly Nets Go-Ahead Goal Vs. Ecuador
This article may have Spanish-language video from our Telemundo sister station. Get the latest World Cup news in Spanish from Telemundo. Senegal’s captain has put his team one step closer to the knockout stage at the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Kalidou Koulibaly put his team up 2-1 over Ecuador...
NBC Philadelphia
Christian Pulisic Gives USMNT 1-0 Lead Vs. Iran in Group B Finale
This article may have Spanish-language video from our Telemundo sister station. Get the latest World Cup news in Spanish from Telemundo. The United States have the lead. Christian Pulisic opened the scoring for the Stars and Stripes in the 38th minute against Iran in their Group B finale on Tuesday.
NBC Philadelphia
How to Watch Portugal Vs. Uruguay in 2022 World Cup
This article may have Spanish-language video from our Telemundo sister station. Get the latest World Cup news in Spanish from Telemundo. Portugal's quest for a first FIFA World Cup title began with a 3-2 win that was nearly a devastating draw. Holding a 3-1 lead over Ghana, Portugal conceded a...
NBC Philadelphia
Here's How Much Money the 2022 World Cup Winner Will Make
Soccer’s most prestigious trophy isn’t the only thing the 2022 FIFA World Cup champion will earn. Winning the Qatar-hosted tournament will also come with a massive payout in prize money. Defending champion France took home $38 million in 2018, while Germany claimed a $35 million first-place prize in...
NBC Philadelphia
Spectator Invades Portugal-Uruguay Game With Support for Iranian Women, LGBTQ, Ukraine
A spectator ran on the pitch in the 52nd minute of Uruguay and Portugal’s Group H matchup at Lusail Stadium on Monday. They were carrying a rainbow flag and wearing a t-shirt with the words “Save Ukraine” on the front and “Respect for Iranian Women” on the back.
NBC Philadelphia
Twitter Roasts Belgium After World Cup Loss to Morocco
The emotional extremes of the World Cup were on full display in Qatar on Sunday. On one side, there was pure jubilation for Morocco following its 2-0 upset victory over Belgium. It was just the third ever World Cup win for the country and vaulted the team into first place in the Group F standings.
NBC Philadelphia
Top Three Moments From Day 10 of 2022 FIFA World Cup
Day 10 of the World Cup has officially wrapped up and we can tie a bow on who is going where in both Group A and Group B. After an intense match Tuesday morning, the Netherlands defeated Qatar 2-0 while Senegal clinched a 2-1 victory over Ecuador. For Group A, both the Netherlands and Senegal qualified for the round of 16, while Qatar and Ecuador were the nations to be eliminated.
Comments / 0