ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salisbury, MD

11-year-old boy rescues baby sister from fire

By Lauren Barry
WWJ News Radio
WWJ News Radio
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UDN3H_0jORfIEo00

An 11-year-old boy saved his baby sister from a home fire just days before Thanksgiving, and now his family is left struggling after losing nearly all their belongings in the blaze.

“My son rescued his baby sister from our apartment that caught fire due to electrical issues in result we lost everything except for the clothes that we had on our backs,” said the boy’s mother, Keishauna Banks, in a GoFundMe page . So far, $11,223 has been raised towards a $25,000 goal.

La’Prentis Doughty Jr., her son, knew he had to do something when the family’s Salisbury, Md., apartment went up in flames around 6 p.m.
Tuesday. He was home with his 2-year-old sister, Loyalty, while Banks had run out to the grocery store to get food for Thanksgiving.

Deputy state fire marshals ruled that the fire was accidental and was likely caused by an electrical problem on the second floor.
It caused an estimated $250,000 in damage to the structure and another $40,000 in damage to its contents.

“If I didn’t save my sister, I would be mad at myself because I could’ve saved her easily. I could have saved her, and I would risk my life for my sister,” Doughty said, according to WBOC-TV .

Investigators cited by the outlet said that the 11-year-old hurried out of the apartment when he discovered the fire but went back in to rescue Loyalty from the second floor of the building. During the rescue, the fire caused a slight burn on Doughty’s arm.

Deputy state fire marshals said his injuries were minor and did not require on-scene medical attention, per WBOC.

“[I am grateful] that my children are alive and breathing,” said Banks. Shortly after the incident she said that she was still in shock.

Salisbury Mayor Jake Day called Doughty a “hero” in a Twitter post.

“As a mayor, I’m always looking for citizens who are selfless, citizens who are willing to lead, and we’ve got one right here,” he said, according to WBOC.

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WBOC

Accidental Salisbury House Fire Does Over $20k in Damage

SALISBURY, Md.- An early morning Saturday fire in Salisbury was ruled an accident. The State Fire Marshal says the fire was discovered by an officer with Wicomico County Sheriff's Office after they were called to a one story, wood framed home at 2306 Hudson Drive around 6 a.m. for a motion alarm.
SALISBURY, MD
WBOC

Hartly Area Home Struck by Gunfire

HARTLY, Del. - Delaware State Police are investigating after a gunman opened fire on an occupied home near Hartly on Friday night. Police said that shortly after 8 p.m., troopers responded to a reported shooting on the 2500 block of Fords Corner Road. A 41-year-old man present at the home heard a series of approximately 6-8 gunshots, one of which struck his house. The ensuing investigation revealed that the home had been shot by one round that entered into an empty bedroom. The victim was not injured during this incident.
HARTLY, DE
WGMD Radio

UPDATED: Family Members Report Body of Missing Boater has been Recovered

UPDATED – 2pm – Family members report that the body of 60 year old Frank Stewart has been recovered. ===============================================================. The US Coast Guard, Maryland Natural Resources Police and Talbot County Fire and Rescue are searching for a possible person in the water. Officials say Coast Guard watch standers were notified that 60 year old Frank Stewart did not return from his fishing trip last night. His 14 foot aluminum boat was located aground in the marsh in the Choptank River near Oyster Shell Point – the motor still running and fishing gear still in the water. He was last seen wearing a red jacket or hoodie and blue jeans. Anyone with information – call ion regarding Frank Stewart, call at 410-576-2693.
TALBOT COUNTY, MD
WDEL 1150AM

Weekend fires leave 1 dead, 1 critically injured

Delaware State Fire Marshal's investigators are working to determine what sparked a pair of fires over the weekend, one which left a man critically injured, and another in which a man was found dead inside a burning house. Five Points Fire Company crews were called to the 100 block of...
KENT COUNTY, DE
WMDT.com

Seaford Police arrest suspect in August 2022 shooting

SEAFORD, Del. – Seaford Police have made an arrest in an August shooting that left one person critically injured. The incident happened shortly after 10 p.m. on August 17th, in the Chandler Heights Apartment complex. Through investigation, police were able to identify the shooter as 30-year-old Rihem Frisby. On...
SEAFORD, DE
WMDT.com

Coast Guard search underway for missing 60-year-old man

CAMBRIDGE, Md-Coast Guard crews along with Maryland Natural Resources Police and Talbot County Fire-Rescue are currently searching for a 60-year-old male last seen wearing a red jacket or hoodie and blue jeans. At approximately 8:30 p.m., Coast Guard watch standers were notified that the man did not return home from...
TALBOT COUNTY, MD
nccpdnews.com

GOLD ALERT ISSUED FOR MISSING LAUREL WOMAN – OTAJAA CAREY (18)

(Wilmington, DE 19809) The New Castle County Division of Police has issued a Gold Alert for Otajaa Carey (18) of Laurel. On Sunday, November 27, 2022, Otajaa was visiting a friend’s residence in the community of Edgemoor Gardens – Wilmington. While on scene Otajaa made comments that caused concern for her welfare. Otajaa then fled from the residence. Officers responded to the scene however, all efforts to locate and contact Otajaa have been unsuccessful.
NEW CASTLE COUNTY, DE
WMDT.com

DSP asking for public’s help in identifying grocery store robbery suspect

REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. – Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a robbery suspect in the Rehoboth Beach area. At around 7:30 p.m. Sunday, troopers responded to the Safeway located at 19283 Coastal Highway for a reported robbery. It was learned that an unknown woman had tried to leave the store without paying for a cart full of personal care items. When the woman was confronted by a store employee, she allegedly pushed the cart into the employee and pulled out pepper spray from her shirt. The suspect then reportedly sprayed the employee before fleeing the store with most of the items in the cart.
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
WMDT.com

Cambridge man charged with attempted murder following stabbing investigation

CAMBRIDGE, Md. – A Cambridge man is behind bars following a weekend stabbing investigation. On Saturday, Cambridge Police responded to the Emergency Department at Shore Regional for an assault and met with the victim who was suffering from two lacerations to the forehead area. Further investigation revealed that some type of altercation had taken place at a residence in the 700 block of Moores Avenue, at which time the victim reported that the suspect, 47-year-old James Skinner, stabbed him in the forehead.
CAMBRIDGE, MD
WBOC

Milford Considers Relocating Fire Sirens

Officials are considering relocating fire sirens from downtown to the outskirts of the city. According to the city manager, Mark Whitfield, there are three fire sirens in Milford. However, only one of them is operating.
MILFORD, DE
WDEL 1150AM

One dead in Dover Thanksgiving shooting

One man is dead, one person arrested, and two suspects on the loose in connection to an early morning shooting on Thursday, November 24, 2022, on Forest Creek Drive in Dover. Police responded to a residence around 3:45 a.m. and found 29-year old Walter Pereira with multiple gunshot wounds. He died at the hospital.
DOVER, DE
WGMD Radio

Three Injured in Route 9 Crash West of Lewes Friday Night

A mother and daughter were hospitalized with serious injuries after a crash around 8:15 Friday night at Route 9 and Hudson Road west of Lewes. Delaware State Police say a Kia driven by a 28 year old woman was westbound on Route 9 when an eastbound Toyota driven by a 23 year old man was in the left turn lane to turn onto Hudson Road. Police say the driver of the Toyota failed to see the Kia and turned in front of it. The driver of the Kia and her 4-year old daughter were hospitalized with serious injuries. The driver of the Toyota was treated for minor injuries – a passenger in the Toyota was not injured.
LEWES, DE
Bay Net

MSP Leonardtown Barrack Arrests, DUI & Warrants Served

The following people were arrested for Driving under the Influence:. • On 11/23/2022, Craig Curtis Schneider, 57 of Hollywood, MD was arrested by Tpr C. Holder. • On 11/27/2022, Kanisha Denise Butler, 23 of Lexington Park, MD was arrested by Tpr J. Pettitt. The following person was arrested for Open...
LEONARDTOWN, MD
fox29.com

Police: Man found shot to death at Delaware home on Thanksgiving Day

DOVER, Del. - The Dover Police Department is investigating the murder of a man early on the morning of Thanksgiving, police say. According to authorities, around 3:42 a.m., police received a call for a shooting at a residence on Forest Creek Drive and responding officers found 29-year-old Walter Pereira lying on the ground with gunshot wounds.
DOVER, DE
WWJ News Radio

WWJ News Radio

Detroit, MI
41K+
Followers
12K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from Detroit.

 https://www.audacy.com/wwjnewsradio

Comments / 0

Community Policy