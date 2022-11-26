11-year-old boy rescues baby sister from fire

An 11-year-old boy saved his baby sister from a home fire just days before Thanksgiving, and now his family is left struggling after losing nearly all their belongings in the blaze.

“My son rescued his baby sister from our apartment that caught fire due to electrical issues in result we lost everything except for the clothes that we had on our backs,” said the boy’s mother, Keishauna Banks, in a GoFundMe page . So far, $11,223 has been raised towards a $25,000 goal.

La’Prentis Doughty Jr., her son, knew he had to do something when the family’s Salisbury, Md., apartment went up in flames around 6 p.m.

Tuesday. He was home with his 2-year-old sister, Loyalty, while Banks had run out to the grocery store to get food for Thanksgiving.

Deputy state fire marshals ruled that the fire was accidental and was likely caused by an electrical problem on the second floor.

It caused an estimated $250,000 in damage to the structure and another $40,000 in damage to its contents.

“If I didn’t save my sister, I would be mad at myself because I could’ve saved her easily. I could have saved her, and I would risk my life for my sister,” Doughty said, according to WBOC-TV .

Investigators cited by the outlet said that the 11-year-old hurried out of the apartment when he discovered the fire but went back in to rescue Loyalty from the second floor of the building. During the rescue, the fire caused a slight burn on Doughty’s arm.

Deputy state fire marshals said his injuries were minor and did not require on-scene medical attention, per WBOC.

“[I am grateful] that my children are alive and breathing,” said Banks. Shortly after the incident she said that she was still in shock.

Salisbury Mayor Jake Day called Doughty a “hero” in a Twitter post.

“As a mayor, I’m always looking for citizens who are selfless, citizens who are willing to lead, and we’ve got one right here,” he said, according to WBOC.