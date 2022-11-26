ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Daily Four-Midday’ game

By The Associated Press
 3 days ago

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) _ The winning numbers in Saturday afternoon’s drawing of the Indiana Lottery’s “Daily Four-Midday” game were:

9-9-1-4, SB: 7

(nine, nine, one, four; SB: seven)

The Associated Press

