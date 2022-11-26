Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Herschel Walker is Now Leading Raphael Warnock as Gov Kemp Endorses Walker – We link You to All the PollsThe Veracity ReportGeorgia State
Atlanta couple goes from struggling to make mortgage payments to $700K in vacation rental income in 10 yearsEllen EastwoodEast Point, GA
Woman delivered a girl at an Atlanta McDonald’sMuhammad Junaid MustafaAtlanta, GA
A new section of Atlanta BeltLine is now open, connecting historic neighborhoods togetherSheeraz QurbanAtlanta, GA
Delta Flight Attendants are Rude to Disabled Man Needing His Wheelchair to be Ready at Jet Bridge at Atlanta AirportZack LoveAtlanta, GA
Related
fox5atlanta.com
Police catch teen suspected in Facebook Marketplace armed robberies
DECATUR, Ga. - DeKalb County police believe they have finally caught a suspect wanted for several armed robberies involving Facebook Marketplace. A 15-year-old was taken into custody Monday afternoon. Detectives believed he had been using Facebook Marketplace, an online resale platform, to lure in potential victims who thought they were...
fox5atlanta.com
Suspected Clayton County trespasser also charged in purse snatching
MORROW, Ga. - Police said a string of crimes that began in Jonesboro ended in Morrow when officers found the suspect trespassing. 36-year-old Lamar Haywood was arrested for criminal trespassing at Pars Cars in Morrow, Ga. However, during an administrative inventory before impounding the suspect's vehicle, they found something that added a twist to the case.
fox5atlanta.com
Teen caught with stolen gun at Duluth traffic stop, police say
DULUTH, Ga. - Duluth police say a stolen gun is off the street after a traffic stop earlier in November. Officials with the Duluth Police Department say they found the weapon after stopping a 19-year-old for speeding on Pleasant Hill Road on Nov. 18. According to investigators, the officer who...
fox5atlanta.com
Georgia food bank worker holds armed car chase suspect at gunpoint until police show
COLLEGE PARK, Ga. - Workers at a food bank in College Park helped police catch a suspect after a chase Monday evening. Feeding GA Families’ security cameras captured the heart-pounding moments when a volunteer rushed into the break room and told manager William Joyner that a guy had just bolted through their parking lot with a gun.
fox5atlanta.com
Police: Man shot to death during argument at DeKalb County home
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - One man is dead following a shooting at a DeKalb County home late Monday night. Officials say the shooting happened around 10 p.m. at a home on the 3300 block of Clifton Church Road. Officers arriving at the scene found the victim, described as a man...
Woman accused of fatally shooting father of their children in DeKalb
A domestic dispute in DeKalb County turned deadly Sunday and ended with a woman behind bars, police said....
fox5atlanta.com
Police: Man shot on Delowe Drive in southwest Atlanta
ATLANTA - Atlanta police are investigating the shooting of a man in the southwest section of the city Tuesday night. Officers were called to the scene at around 5:39 p.m. They said they discovered a male victim who took a gunshot wound to both the hand and the head. While...
23-year-old found shot to death in home, Clayton County police say
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — A 23-year-old was found dead from a gunshot wound Friday, according to police. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Clayton County police officials said officers arrived at the home on Pahaska Court at 6:53 p.m. after they received reports of someone being shot.
fox5atlanta.com
Video shows woman stealing tow truck while driver helps customer in Atlanta
ATLANTA - Atlanta police are searching for a woman who stole a tow truck while the roadside assistance driver was helping another driver change a tire. Police said it happened early Tuesday morning at a Shell gas station on Metropolitan Parkway. The whole thing was caught on camera. Keenan Hardy...
fox5atlanta.com
Douglasville police offering reward for info on suspect
DOUGLASVILLE, Ga. - Police are asking for help locating a suspect in connection to an aggravated assault in Douglasville. They said information that leads to his arrest may be worth a $5000 reward. The pictured suspect was last seen walking away from Budgetel Inn on Waterway Circle on Nov. 22...
Arrest made after 2 shoe sellers robbed at same location in Cobb County
ACWORTH, Ga. — The Acworth Police Department has arrested two juveniles in connection with recent robberies that occurred at a Cobb County library. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. According to police on Thursday, the victim met up with the online buyer at the North...
Woman searching for her brother finds he died in Clayton County Jail
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — A woman who said she had been searching for her brother for days found out he had died inside the Clayton County Jail. Laterral England said her brother, Terry Lee Thurmond, left his phone at her house on Thanksgiving, and she hadn’t heard from him since.
fox5atlanta.com
Inmate killed in incident at Clayton County Jail, sheriff says
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - Officials are investigating the death of an inmate that happened Monday night at the Clayton County Jail. The Clayton County Sheriff's Office has confirmed with FOX 5 that an incident happened around 8 p.m. at the jail that ended with the death of an inmate. Investigators...
fox5atlanta.com
Clayton County woman accused of stabbing husband to death during fight, police say
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - A Clayton County woman is in custody accused of stabbing her husband to death in a domestic dispute Sunday night. According to the police, officers were called around 7:30 p.m. Sunday to the 5700 block of Trammel Road to investigate reports of a person stabbed. Arriving...
fox5atlanta.com
Prowler testing doorknobs arrested in Kennesaw
KENNESAW, Ga. - Kennesaw and Cobb County police worked together to take a suspected potential burglar off the streets of Kennesaw. On Nov. 10, Kennesaw police were alerted to a neighbor who said they caught a man on camera around 2 a.m. trying to open the door to their home.
Cops: Mother admitted to setting fire to East Point home to conceal girl’s death
The mother of a 4-year-old girl whose body was found in the rubble of a burned-down East Point apartment told investigators her child was already dead and that she set the fire to conceal it, city officials said Monday.
Clayton County woman arrested on murder charge after husband’s stabbing
A Clayton County woman was arrested on a murder charge after police say she stabbed her husband to death Sunday evening at their apartment in Morrow.
fox5atlanta.com
Young man shot, killed in Ellenwood
ELLENWOOD, Ga. - Clayton County police officers are investigating a homicide they believe took place on Pahaska Court in Ellenwood. Officers said they were called to the scene on Nov. 25 around 6:53 p.m. That's when they said they found deceased 23-year-old Keelon Tate. He had been shot. Right now,...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Parents allegedly use children to shoplift from Coweta County Kohl’s
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A couple allegedly used their children to shoplift from a Kohl’s in Coweta County Oct. 6. The couple and their three children entered the Sephora section and stole approximately $1,500 worth of merchandise, according to police. The couple were seen driving a silver Chrysler Town & Country minivan.
wrganews.com
Rome man charged with Battery, Simple Assault, and Theft
A 38-year-old Floyd County man was booked into the Floyd County Jail on Sunday on the charges of simple assault, four counts of 3rd-degree battery, theft by taking, and cruelty to children. According to Floyd County Jail Records, Dawonn Ryan Scott of a Woodward Street Rome address, allegedly “fish-hooked” a victim by placing his finger into their mouth and pulling away in a violent manner (which placed the victim in fear of their wellbeing). Police stated that the incident occurred in front of 4 children. Scott also apparently stole the victim’s phone during the incident.
Comments / 2