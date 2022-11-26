ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Acworth, GA

fox5atlanta.com

Police catch teen suspected in Facebook Marketplace armed robberies

DECATUR, Ga. - DeKalb County police believe they have finally caught a suspect wanted for several armed robberies involving Facebook Marketplace. A 15-year-old was taken into custody Monday afternoon. Detectives believed he had been using Facebook Marketplace, an online resale platform, to lure in potential victims who thought they were...
DECATUR, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Suspected Clayton County trespasser also charged in purse snatching

MORROW, Ga. - Police said a string of crimes that began in Jonesboro ended in Morrow when officers found the suspect trespassing. 36-year-old Lamar Haywood was arrested for criminal trespassing at Pars Cars in Morrow, Ga. However, during an administrative inventory before impounding the suspect's vehicle, they found something that added a twist to the case.
MORROW, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Teen caught with stolen gun at Duluth traffic stop, police say

DULUTH, Ga. - Duluth police say a stolen gun is off the street after a traffic stop earlier in November. Officials with the Duluth Police Department say they found the weapon after stopping a 19-year-old for speeding on Pleasant Hill Road on Nov. 18. According to investigators, the officer who...
DULUTH, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Police: Man shot to death during argument at DeKalb County home

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - One man is dead following a shooting at a DeKalb County home late Monday night. Officials say the shooting happened around 10 p.m. at a home on the 3300 block of Clifton Church Road. Officers arriving at the scene found the victim, described as a man...
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Police: Man shot on Delowe Drive in southwest Atlanta

ATLANTA - Atlanta police are investigating the shooting of a man in the southwest section of the city Tuesday night. Officers were called to the scene at around 5:39 p.m. They said they discovered a male victim who took a gunshot wound to both the hand and the head. While...
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Douglasville police offering reward for info on suspect

DOUGLASVILLE, Ga. - Police are asking for help locating a suspect in connection to an aggravated assault in Douglasville. They said information that leads to his arrest may be worth a $5000 reward. The pictured suspect was last seen walking away from Budgetel Inn on Waterway Circle on Nov. 22...
DOUGLASVILLE, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Inmate killed in incident at Clayton County Jail, sheriff says

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - Officials are investigating the death of an inmate that happened Monday night at the Clayton County Jail. The Clayton County Sheriff's Office has confirmed with FOX 5 that an incident happened around 8 p.m. at the jail that ended with the death of an inmate. Investigators...
CLAYTON COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Clayton County woman accused of stabbing husband to death during fight, police say

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - A Clayton County woman is in custody accused of stabbing her husband to death in a domestic dispute Sunday night. According to the police, officers were called around 7:30 p.m. Sunday to the 5700 block of Trammel Road to investigate reports of a person stabbed. Arriving...
fox5atlanta.com

Prowler testing doorknobs arrested in Kennesaw

KENNESAW, Ga. - Kennesaw and Cobb County police worked together to take a suspected potential burglar off the streets of Kennesaw. On Nov. 10, Kennesaw police were alerted to a neighbor who said they caught a man on camera around 2 a.m. trying to open the door to their home.
KENNESAW, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Young man shot, killed in Ellenwood

ELLENWOOD, Ga. - Clayton County police officers are investigating a homicide they believe took place on Pahaska Court in Ellenwood. Officers said they were called to the scene on Nov. 25 around 6:53 p.m. That's when they said they found deceased 23-year-old Keelon Tate. He had been shot. Right now,...
ELLENWOOD, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Parents allegedly use children to shoplift from Coweta County Kohl’s

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A couple allegedly used their children to shoplift from a Kohl’s in Coweta County Oct. 6. The couple and their three children entered the Sephora section and stole approximately $1,500 worth of merchandise, according to police. The couple were seen driving a silver Chrysler Town & Country minivan.
ATLANTA, GA
wrganews.com

Rome man charged with Battery, Simple Assault, and Theft

A 38-year-old Floyd County man was booked into the Floyd County Jail on Sunday on the charges of simple assault, four counts of 3rd-degree battery, theft by taking, and cruelty to children. According to Floyd County Jail Records, Dawonn Ryan Scott of a Woodward Street Rome address, allegedly “fish-hooked” a victim by placing his finger into their mouth and pulling away in a violent manner (which placed the victim in fear of their wellbeing). Police stated that the incident occurred in front of 4 children. Scott also apparently stole the victim’s phone during the incident.
ROME, GA

