Austin, TX

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 3 Day’ game

By The Associated Press
 3 days ago

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) _ The winning numbers in Saturday afternoon’s drawing of the Texas Lottery’s “Pick 3 Day” game were:

5-8-0, FIREBALL: 2

(five, eight, zero; FIREBALL: two)

ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

