Read full article on original website
Related
Slipped Disc
Covent Garden fires Netrebko, Yusif Eyvazov quits
The Azeri tenor has pulled out of the opera house after it refused to employ his Putin-compromised wife, Anna Netrebko. Regretfully, Yusif Eyvazov must withdraw from performing the role of Manrico in Il trovatore on 2, 5, 8, 13, 16 June – this is due to a scheduling conflict. A replacement will be announced as soon as possible.
Slipped Disc
Ukraine sweeps international opera awards
The opera houses of Lviv and Odesa (pictured) were jointly named Company of the Year prize at last night’s International Opera Awards show in Madrid’s Teatro Real. Are they the best opera houses in the world? Of course not. But no company has survived this year and continued to perform against more devastating odds.
Slipped Disc
A Ukrainian symphony has its premiere
The eighth symphony by Valentin Silvestrov was performed in Warsaw last Friday, its Polish premiere. Andrey Boreyko conducted the national symphony orchestra of Katowice. He writes: Because I truly believe ( since 33 years already) the music of this composer 100% deserves to be known and performed ( recorded) much more often – let me share with you the recording from the concert from last Friday. The composer was there, and wasn’t unhappy.
Slipped Disc
International Opera Awards Ceremony 2022 Live
Crowned ‘Opera Company of the Year’ in 2021, Teatro Real is host of the 2022 International Opera Awards ceremony. Live from Madrid, Slippedisc, courtesy of OperaVision, streams the complete ceremony featuring an exciting array of categories including: Best Conductor, Designer, Digital Opera, Director, Equal Opportunities & Impact, Female Singer, Festival, Male Singer, New Production, Readers’ Award, Recording (Complete Opera), Recording (Solo Recital), Rediscovered Work, Rising Talent, Sustainability and World Premiere.
Slipped Disc
Just in: British Brünnhilde to make London debut, at long, long last
The Nottingham soprano Catherine Foster has sung Brünnhilde in three successive Ring cycles at Bayreuth. She is in demand as Elektra, Isolde, Senta and Turandot all over the continent. But she has never been cast in the capital of her home country. In July 2019 I wrote in the...
Slipped Disc
Where’s Kirill Petrenko? In Israel
The Berlin Phil chief is conducting the Israel Philharmonic next week in a varied programme:. Both of Petrenko’s grandmothers migrated to Israel from Russia.
Slipped Disc
Berlin is playing Wagner for laughs
Herbert Fritsch’s new Flying Dutchman at the Komische Oper Berlin has them rolling in the aisles. The veteran German direcrtor has modelled his staging on Pirates of the Caribbean with Günter Papendell in the Jonny Depp role, morphing into scenes from a 1920s Berlin cabaret. Sounds like fun....
Slipped Disc
Fidelio gets booed in Berlin
A new production of Beethoven’s opera by a rising local director David Hermann was loudly booed on Friday night. Hermann apparerently had Leonore shoot one of the prisoners, and then forgets to open the dungeons in the finale. The jailer Rocco is dressed wierdly in the orange garb of a Guantanamo detainee.
Slipped Disc
A leading Viennese soprano has died at 61
The death has been reported, after a long illness, of the outstanding Austrian soprano Gabriele Lechner. Born in Vienna, Lechner was given her 1986 Vienna Opera breakthrough by Claudio Abbado in Un Ballo in Maschera. She went on to perform at major European festivals and houses. In 2004, she took up a professorship at the University of Music and Performing Arts in Vienna.
Comments / 0