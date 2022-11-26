PA Lottery
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) _ These Pennsylvania lotteries were drawn Saturday:
Cash 5
10-18-29-30-38
(ten, eighteen, twenty-nine, thirty, thirty-eight)
Estimated jackpot: $450,000
Cash4Life
11-18-41-44-58, Cash Ball: 4
(eleven, eighteen, forty-one, forty-four, fifty-eight; Cash Ball: four)
Match 6 Lotto
20-21-23-31-40-44
(twenty, twenty-one, twenty-three, thirty-one, forty, forty-four)
Estimated jackpot: $920,000
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: 305,000,000
Pick 2 Day
8-2, Wild: 9
(eight, two; Wild: nine)
Pick 2 Evening
5-9, Wild: 7
(five, nine; Wild: seven)
Pick 3 Day
8-1-6, Wild: 9
(eight, one, six; Wild: nine)
Pick 3 Evening
0-7-5, Wild: 7
(zero, seven, five; Wild: seven)
Pick 4 Day
1-0-7-1, Wild: 9
(one, zero, seven, one; Wild: nine)
Pick 4 Evening
2-6-3-4, Wild: 7
(two, six, three, four; Wild: seven)
Pick 5 Day
3-4-4-1-4, Wild: 9
(three, four, four, one, four; Wild: nine)
Pick 5 Evening
6-2-8-8-9, Wild: 7
(six, two, eight, eight, nine; Wild: seven)
Powerball
15-30-47-50-51, Powerball: 3, Power Play: 10
(fifteen, thirty, forty-seven, fifty, fifty-one; Powerball: three; Power Play: ten)
Estimated jackpot: $56,000,000
Treasure Hunt
10-12-14-15-30
(ten, twelve, fourteen, fifteen, thirty)
Estimated jackpot: $77,000
