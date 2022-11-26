ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vanderburgh County, IN

Troopers conduct holiday saturation patrol along US 41

By Jana Garrett
WEHT/WTVW
 3 days ago

INDIANA (WEHT) – Police say on Friday night, Indiana State Police (ISP) conducted a saturation patrol targeting dangerous and impaired drivers on US 41 in Vanderburgh, Gibson, and Knox counties.

ISP says between 8 p.m. and midnight, troopers issued 62 traffic tickets and 76 warnings, and the majority of tickets issued were for speeding. Police say the Knox County Sheriff’s Office also participated and issued 7 additional tickets and 12 warnings.

ISP is beginning Safe Family Travel operations this week

ISP encourages all motorists to drive responsibly and to ensure everyone is buckled up.

robertstach
2d ago

then stop speeding and what ever else your doing, then you won't have to pay anything, some act like it's the police fault for your actions.

