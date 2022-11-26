Troopers conduct holiday saturation patrol along US 41
INDIANA (WEHT) – Police say on Friday night, Indiana State Police (ISP) conducted a saturation patrol targeting dangerous and impaired drivers on US 41 in Vanderburgh, Gibson, and Knox counties.
ISP says between 8 p.m. and midnight, troopers issued 62 traffic tickets and 76 warnings, and the majority of tickets issued were for speeding. Police say the Knox County Sheriff’s Office also participated and issued 7 additional tickets and 12 warnings.ISP is beginning Safe Family Travel operations this week
