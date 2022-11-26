Read full article on original website
WWE Issues Injury Update on Raquel Rodriguez
According to WWE, Raquel Rodriguez will be out for 4-6 weeks. SmackDown Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler attacked Rodriguez backstage on Friday’s Survivor Series go-home edition, just before she was to team with Shotzi against her attackers. Shotzi later revealed in a backstage interview that Rodriguez had a broken arm and a dislocated elbow, which he aggravated during the tag match.
WWE RAW Results – November 28, 2022
WWE RAW Results – November 28, 2022. Tonight’s episode of WWE RAW aired from the Norfolk Scope Arena in Norfolk, Virginia. – The show opened with a video package recapping the final moments in the Men’s War Games match. – Becky Lynch made her way to the...
Breaking Down WWE Survivor Series WarGames 2022
The final PPV of the year is now over and done, and what a great show it was. Survivor Series feels like it has now been brought back to some prominence after years of Survivor Series not mattering. This year, War Games was the twist and it was fantastic. The U.S title changed hands while AJ Styles and Finn Balor put on a great match.
Correction on William Regal’s AEW Contract Status
Today, Dave Meltzer issued a correction regarding William Regal. Regal stated when he signed with AEW that he will be around for at least a couple of years because he signed a three-year contract. On Sunday’s Wrestling Observer Radio, Meltzer stated that Regal’s WWE return “has been discussed,” but a...
AEW Star Reveals a New Look
AEW star Hikaru Shida has debuted a new look by posting a video on Instagram of herself sporting a new hairdo that differs from her previous look. Shida now features red highlights rather than purple, as seen below:. The red highlights were a previous look she wore before switching to...
Madusa Slams Ronda Rousey For Wanting WWE to Remove “Women’s” Term From Titles
WWE Hall Of Famer Madusa (Alundra Blayze) was recently interviewed for her new book, “The Woman Who Would Be King,” on TheA2theK Wrestling Show. During it, the former WWE Women’s Champion discussed Rousey’s opinion that WWE should remove the term “women’s” from the respective championships.
Sasha Banks Teases Wrestling Return With WWE and AEW References
Mercedes Varnado (also known as Sasha Banks in WWE) is keeping fans guessing about her future in the ring. She used some interesting hashtags in a new video post on her TikTok account. The video teases a possible return to the ring, and she wrote in the caption:. “Shes coming...
Paul Heyman Talks About Impact Sami Zayn Has Had Since Joining The Bloodline
Sami Zayn added a special dynamic to The Bloodline. The WWE performer spoke at the post-Survivor Series 2022 press conference on Saturday evening about the impact that Sami Zayn has had on The Bloodline. Featured below are some of the highlights from the post press conference where Heyman touches on...
Video: Sami Zayn and Jey Uso Get “Ucey” at Sunday’s WWE Live Event
Sami Zayn and Jey Uso appear to be fast becoming best friends. At Sunday’s WWE live event in Portland, Maine, Zayn and Jey hugged and demonstrated their special handshake as Solo Sikoa watched from the ring apron. Zayn and Jey got on the same page at the Survivor Series...
Mandy Rose Reveals Her Regular “Cheat Meal”
As noted, Mandy Rose recently appeared as a guest on the Insight with Chris Van Vliet podcast for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, the NXT Women’s Champion spoke about her diet and revealed her “cheat meal.”. “I know, actually people do probably...
Update on Roman Reigns Being Upset with Kevin Owens at WWE Survivor Series
Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns was reportedly annoyed by a slap delivered by Kevin Owens during Saturday’s War Games main event at WWE Survivor Series. As previously stated, Reigns was said to be visibly upset backstage at the TD Garden in Boston on Saturday, specifically over a spot that occurred during the War Games bout. It was rumored that Reigns objected to what he saw as an unplanned spot between himself and Owens, and that he wanted everything to go as planned. When Reigns returned backstage, he reportedly exclaimed “expletive filled,” and it was clear that he was upset. The original report can be found by clicking here.
Ricky Steamboat Discusses Working With a Young Triple H While in WCW
Back in 1994 while working for WCW, Ricky Steamboat met a young up and comer that went by the name of Jean-Paul Levesque. Steamboat knew that Levesque had star potential after the match was over. Jean-Paul Levesque, of course, joined the WWE in 1995 as Hunter Hearst Helmsley then eventually became Triple H and the rest in history.
WWE RAW Preview for Tonight (11/28/22)
WWE RAW will broadcast live tonight from the Norfolk Scope Arena in Norfolk, Virginia, with fallout from Saturday’s big event in Boston. As of this writing, only The Miz vs. Dexter Lumis has been confirmed for tonight’s show. Austin Theory, the new WWE United States Champion, is expected to make an appearance to celebrate his victory over Seth Rollins and Bobby Lashley at Survivor Series. It will also be interesting to see what happens with The Judgment Day and The O.C. on RAW now that AJ Styles has defeated Finn Balor.
Charlotte Flair Teases Her Return to WWE In-Ring Action
Fans believe Charlotte Flair is getting closer to making a comeback on WWE television. Since losing the SmackDown Women’s Title to Ronda Rousey in an I Quit Match at WrestleMania Backlash in May, Flair hasn’t been seen on WWE television. In order to take time off for her...
Video: The Rock Makes Amends to Store He Stole From as a Teenager
WWE legend Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson revealed on Instagram this weekend that when he was 14, he would steal a king-sized Snickers bar every day on his way to the gym from a local 7-11 convenience store. Rock decided to stop at the 7-11 and buy their stock...
Why Roman Reigns Didn’t Wear Red With The Bloodline at WWE Survivor Series
The Bloodline (Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos, Solo Sikoa, Sami Zayn) defeated Team Brawling Brutes (Sheamus, Butch, Ridge Holland, Kevin Owens, Drew McIntyre) when Jey Uso pinned Owens at Saturday’s WWE Survivor Series Premium Live Event. The Usos, Zayn, and Sikoa were all dressed in red, but Reigns was dressed in his trademark black pants.
WWE Star Spotted Backstage Wearing a Neck Brace on RAW
IYO SKY may have to take a break from ring action. It was announced that IYO SKY was not cleared to compete Monday night on WWE RAW. She did appear on the show during the brawl segment near the concession stands, but as you can see in the video below, they were very careful with her and she received no bumps or shots to the neck.
Attendance Figures For This Week’s WWE and AEW TV Events
The attendance totals for this week’s WWE and AEW television events were compiled by WrestleTix. AEW Dynamite came in first this week, with WWE SmackDown coming in last. Here’s the list:. * WWE RAW (11/21/22) – MVP Arena in Albany, NY – 5,721 sold. * AEW...
AEW Star Claims CM Punk is “No Longer in the Company”
According to Stokely Hathaway’s recent comments, CM Punk has parted ways with All Elite Wrestling. Hathaway, the manager of AEW faction The Firm, said on Renee Paquette’s podcast ‘The Sessions’:. “Everything that was supposed to happen with The Firm did not happen. Back at All out,...
Bob Orton Jr. Provides Update on Randy Orton Following Surgery, Cody Rhodes – Orton
WWE Hall of Famer “Cowboy” Bob Orton Jr. recently did a virtual signing for K&S WrestleFest and commented on how his son Randy Orton is doing following his recent back surgery. The most recent update on Orton’s status and health can be found by clicking here. The...
