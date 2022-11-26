Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 5 Day’ game
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Saturday afternoon’s drawing of the Pennsylvania Lottery’s “Pick 5 Day” game were:
3-4-4-1-4, Wild: 9
(three, four, four, one, four; Wild: nine)
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Saturday afternoon’s drawing of the Pennsylvania Lottery’s “Pick 5 Day” game were:
3-4-4-1-4, Wild: 9
(three, four, four, one, four; Wild: nine)
News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.
Comments / 0