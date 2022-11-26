Watch Ohio State football’s Marvin Harrison Jr. haul in C.J. Stroud’s go-ahead touchdown bomb vs. Michigan

Read full article on original website
After Ohio State football’s offense again stumbles against Michigan, where will Ryan Day make corrections?
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State football’s defensive failures in The Game were loud, jarring, and impossible to ignore. By contrast, the Buckeyes’ offensive letdowns were more subtle. No pick-sixes or scoop-and-score fumbles. No wide-open drops in the middle of the field. Not even the edge-rushing swarm on which Michigan thrived a year earlier in Ann Arbor.
Ohio State football’s defensive rise results in 3 first-team All-Big Ten honors
COLUMBUS, Ohio — While Ohio State football’s defensive performance tarnished the end of the season, its turnaround over the past year was otherwise impressive. The All-Big Ten Defense voting reflected that breakthrough, with three Buckeyes achieving first-team selections. Linebacker Tommy Eichenberg was chosen by both the coaches and the media. One defensive end, J.T. Tuimoloau, made the coaches vote, while another, Zach Harrison, was picked by the media.
Ohio State-Michigan rants: From play calling to Ohio players to social media and more -- Buckeye Talk Podcast
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- On this Tuesday Buckeye Talk, Doug Lesmerises took in everything Ohio State text subscribers had to offer for the last two days and decided on these 10 points to hit on this slightly different version of a rants pod:. 6:30 -- Ohio State losing to Michigan for...
Where is Ohio State football in the Week 14 College Football Playoff rankings?
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State football’s College Football Playoff hopes may still have a heartbeat. The Buckeyes dropped three spots to No. 5 after losing The Game to Michigan. USC moved up to No. 4, putting it into position to make the semifinals if it beats Utah in the Pac-12 championship game.
How C.J. Stroud, Marvin Harrison Jr. and the rest of Ohio State’s offense graded vs. Michigan
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Ohio State football lost to Michigan again, 45-23, while its offense spent the afternoon laying an egg. It’s the third time all season the Buckeyes were held under 40 points and they only manged too scoroe a field goal in the second half after leading 20-17 in an uninspiring first half.
Miles Walker National Signing Day 2023 player profile: Ohio State football recruiting
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Ohio State is expected to sign three-star offensive lineman Miles Walker during the early signing period for the 2023 recruiting class, which lasts from Dec. 21-23. Learn more about this member of the Buckeyes’ recruiting class with this profile. Miles Walker. School: Brunswick School (Connecticut). Position:...
Ohio State football and USC may soon confirm the 4-team College Football Playoff’s inadequacy
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The more we discuss what could happen with Ohio State football, USC, TCU and God help us Alabama this weekend, the more I think the 12-team College Football Playoff cannot get here fast enough. Maybe the Trojans make a clean getaway. Win the Pac-12 championship game...
Why Ohio State could, and maybe should, be ahead of USC in Tuesday’s College Football Playoff rankings
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The College Football Playoff selection committee faces a philosophical question in Tuesday night’s rankings reveal, and it centers around Ohio State football. Should USC reach the playoff regardless of what happens in Friday night’s Pac-12 championship game against Utah? Or, should the Trojans only make...
Ohio State’s slim playoff chances; Luke Fickell to Wisconsin; mashed potatoes; and more: Buckeye Talk
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- On this episode of Buckeye Talk, Doug Lesmerises and Nathan Baird are taking a bit of a step back from Ohio State’s loss to Michigan to look at the Buckeyes in the national picture and to discuss Big Ten coaching. The pod will get back to what happened in The Game and the state of the rivalry in the next few days.
Big Ten Commissioner Reveals If Ohio State Deserves Playoff Spot
The long-awaited 2022 version of "The Game" took place between Michigan and Ohio State on Saturday and the result was very lopsided. Michigan took over in the second half and pounded Ohio State 45-23 to advance to the Big Ten Championship Game against Purdue. This also got Big Blue to 12-0 on the season, while OSU dropped to 11-1.
Former Buckeyes Player Has 1-Word Reaction To Urban Meyer Photo
Urban Meyer didn't look happy while he was watching the Ohio State-Michigan game on Saturday afternoon. Meyer, who coached at Ohio State from 2012-18, had a smug look on his face as the Buckeyes were in the process of eventually falling to the Wolverines. Gareon Conley, who played under Meyer from 2014-16, knew that look too well.
The mother of Ohio State’s quarterback offered the purest moment on a day of disappointment: What I’ll remember
COLUMBUS, Ohio --It’s always interesting talking with Ohio State football players’ parents, regardless of the subject. Sometimes you’re talking to Alana Babb about finally getting a chance to see her son Kamryn Babb play football after years of hardships because his body keeps failing him. Sometimes it’s a conversation with Trevor Stover about how his son Cade Stover emerged as a team leader while going from roster journeyman to standout tight end. Or maybe it’s a series of different parents giving their perspective of a rivalry game lost that happened a year ago but still weighs heavy on their children’s minds.
A Buckeye fan’s frustrated farewell fling after Ohio State vs. Michigan: What I’ll Remember
COLUMBUS, Ohio — One image summed up Ohio State football fans’ frustration and resignation in the immediate aftermath of Saturday’s 45-23 loss to Michigan. On our mad dash down from the press box, through the west concourse and across the field to postgame interviews, we play frogger with a throng of Buckeye fans shuffling out from the loss. One OSU fan paused briefly to kick his head back to finish off his domestic beer, then fire his aluminum can into the trash, where it clanked loudly against an afternoon’s worth of empties.
Michigan football lands another recruit from Ohio after win over Buckeyes
Michigan’s football program has plucked another recruit out of the state of Ohio. Avon’s Luke Hamilton, a four-star offensive tackle in the 2024 class, announced his commitment to the Wolverines on Sunday afternoon in a post on Twitter. He becomes the second Ohio recruit to verbally pledge to the Wolverines since their 45-23 win over Ohio State on Saturday afternoon, joining 2023 Cincinnati Winton Woods three-star cornerback Cameron Calhoun.
Luke Hamilton, Avon 2024 offensive tackle, commits to Michigan; says Ohio State took him for granted
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State football losing in-state prospects to Michigan after they visited for The Game will never make for good optics. Avon 2024 offensive tackle Luke Hamilton went a step further in picking the Wolverines on Sunday. Ohio State never actually extended a scholarship offer to the four-star, top-200 prospect. He chose Michigan over offers from a group that included Penn State and Tennessee, as well as several MAC programs and mid or low-tier Power 5s.
Jim Harbaugh responds to Michigan-Ohio State flag plant
Even in rivalry games, the act of planting a flag on the opponent’s logo can prove quite controversial. Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh does not share that opinion, though. Michigan players celebrated their win over Ohio State on Saturday by planting a flag on the famous “O” logo at midfield of Ohio Stadium.
Photos of Recruits from Ohio State’s Regular-Season Finale Against Michigan
While Ohio State's on-field product may not have delivered Saturday, there were a plethora of big-name recruits on campus. The headliner among them was five-star 2023 Alabama safety commit Caleb Downs, who visited Columbus on Saturday instead of going to the Iron Bowl, which Ohio State hopes will give it a chance to flip Downs before the Early Signing Period begins on Dec. 21.
Maurice Clarett Tweets At Ohio State That He's Showing Up Everyday Until They Hire Him
Former Ohio State Buckeyes football star Maurice Clarett wasn't happy on Saturday after his team fell to rival Michigan. After the game he took matters into his own hands...
Ohio State President Kristina Johnson will resign
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio State University President Dr. Kristina Johnson is resigning. An announcement Monday night from Johnson said she will transition from her role as president in May, at the end of the current academic year. Her contract was set to expire in August 2025. “We have been able to achieve so much, […]
$1.9B Ohio State hospital project resumes after repairs to cracked column
Work on Ohio State University’s $1.9 billion hospital tower halted last week when an inspection uncovered cracking on a concrete column. The site closed Wednesday and remained closed through the rest of the holiday week as the column was repaired. Construction resumed Monday on the Wexner Medical Center inpatient...
