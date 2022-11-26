ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux City, IA

Small Business Saturday keeps holiday shopping rolling in Siouxland

By Jason Takhtadjian, Ariel Pokett
KCAU 9 News
KCAU 9 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CjmEF_0jOReMsL00

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The holiday shopping season continues with Small Business Saturday, where people are encouraged to shop at the hundreds of small businesses across the country and including around Siouxland.

Sioux City Downtown Partners are starting the small business marketplace which is taking place at Bluebird Flats found on the 500 block of Nebraska Street. The event takes place from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m.

Siouxland shoppers say the Black Friday crowd was unexpectedly small

More than 15 vendors have set up shop downtown and Siouxlanders will be able to go see them every Saturday until December 17.

Meanwhile, Downtown Partners will also begin this year’s Small Business Bingo . Siouxlanders can participate by printing off a bingo card online from the organization and visiting a participating small business.

Small Business Bingo will continue until December 18.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to SiouxlandProud | Sioux City, IA | News, Weather, and Sports.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kwit.org

Newscast 11.28.22: Wintry weather on the way to Siouxland

Woodbury County is one seven NW Iowa counties that will experience wintry weather tomorrow. Forecasters say Iowa’s northwestern half on Tuesday will get 2-4 inches of snow and it will mean slow-going for traffic, along with a light glazing of ice. The City of Sioux City Engineering Division is...
SIOUX CITY, IA
KLEM

KLEM News for Monday, November 28

A Winter Weather Advisory has been called for Plymouth and 6 other northwest Iowa counties for Tuesday. Jeff Chapman, National Weather Service Meteorologist in Sioux Falls, says the snow will begin early Tuesday…. The morning commute could be a bit messy in Plymouth County, with a bit of ice mixed...
PLYMOUTH COUNTY, IA
norfolkneradio.com

South Sioux City offers Bryan Principal Superintendent position

Rony Ortega has been offered the superintendent position at South Sioux City Community Schools this past week. According to the Sioux City Journal, the board held a final interview with each candidate, and on Wednesday the offer to Ortega was announced. Ortega, who has been the Bryan High School Principal...
SOUTH SIOUX CITY, NE
kynt1450.com

Minervas Grill and Bar in Yankton has Closed

Minervas Grill and Bar has officially closed after 20 years in Yankton. Matt Sawyer with WR Hospitality commented on the situation. Sawyer declined to name the new restaurant that will be moving into the location at this time.
YANKTON, SD
KCAU 9 News

KCAU 9 News

22K+
Followers
13K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

SiouxlandProud.com is Siouxland's number one source for news, weather, and sports, serving northwestern Iowa, northeastern Nebraska and southeastern South Dakota.

 https://siouxlandproud.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy