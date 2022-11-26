Read full article on original website
Sidney Daily News
A new child care center
SIDNEY – Community leaders recently gathered for a ribbon cutting event to celebrate the opening of the new YMCA Child Development Center at Fair Haven, which was officially slated to open its doors on Monday, Nov. 28. Jeff Raible, President of the Sidney Shelby County Chamber of Commerce, welcomed...
cincinnatirefined.com
Giving back an experience to local teacher, philanthropist
In partnership with The BMW Store, where "Passion Loves Company," we asked readers to tell us about their passion projects. We're selecting one person a month to receive an exclusive experience to give their passion some company. Click here to nominate yourself or a friend. As a teacher, Krista Parrish...
dayton247now.com
SICSA hosting free community event called 'A Night To Remember'
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- On Thursday, December 1, the SICSA Pet Adoption and Wellness Center (SICSA) will host a free community event called A Night To Remember from 6-7 p.m. at 8172 Washington Church Road in Dayton. “Our building is illuminated in Lights of Love, in which each light represents...
WLWT 5
After-school ‘Satan club' meeting held in Wilmington
WILMINGTON, Ohio — An after-school club meeting ran by a controversial group caused a stir in Wilmington. The group, ran by the national organization The Satanic Temple, holds meetings in public spaces including schools. It's the third after-school "Satan Club" to open its' doors. This time at a Wilmington...
This Massive Thrift Shop in Ohio is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Spending some time at your local thrift store can be a cool way to spend your day. There's always something there for everyone and for an amazing deal too!
‘Ready to move on’: Evans Bakery to close in December
"It's not a negative decision," Jennifer Evans, co-owner of the bakery, said. "It's not that it's the pandemic, or inflation, or the tornado...We're just ready to move on, and we'd like to do that while we're still happy and able to do something else besides this.
Chick-fil-A to open new location in Miami Valley this week; 100 local heroes to eat free
SPRINGFIELD — A new Chick-fil-A restaurant is set to open its doors to the public this week in Springfield. Beginning on Thursday, Dec. 1st., the new Chick-fil-A on Bechtle Avenue near the Bechtle Crossing Shopping Mall will be open for dine-in, drive-thru and carry out services Monday through Saturday from 6:30 a.m. through 10 p.m., according to a spokesperson with Chick-fil-A.
franklinohio.org
Rumpke Recycling Facility Update
"Early Wednesday morning, Rumpke’s Cincinnati Recycling Facility sustained damage from a two-alarm fire that began in one of the paper bunkers on site. Thankfully, all employees were evacuated, and no one was injured. Fire crews worked throughout the morning to extinguish the fire and our team is working diligently to investigate the cause, assess damage and plan necessary repairs.
WKRC
Adopt-a-Pet: Chopper is waiting to come home with you
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Cincinnati Animal Care Humane Society showed off Chopper today, one of the many pets waiting for adoption. Chopper (As in "Get to the chopper!") is a big, happy party animal. He's a goofy but well-trained dog and he is always excited to play.
Christmas meals for those in need to be delivered by German Twp. Fire department
GERMAN TOWNSHIP — German Township Fire and EMS Association will be delivering warm Christmas meals for those in need in Clark County. The meals will be delivered between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. on Christmas Day, according to a post on the department’s Facebook page. All submissions for...
Parents advised to talk to children regarding traumatic holiday parade incident, official says
DAYTON — The gunfire that happened at Friday night’s Dayton Holiday Festival and Dayton Children’s Parade Spectacular in Lights sent people running, including many children. Dayton Police said Monday while they are still looking for the person who fired the shot, four juveniles have been charges with...
Chick-fil-A announces new Springfield restaurant location
In honor of the new restaurant opening, Chick-fil-A will donate $25,000 to Feeding America. The funds will be distributed to partners within the greater Dayton area to aid in the fight against hunger, according to a release.
Christmas tree farm owners supported by community after house fire
MORROW — The community is coming together to support the owners of a Warren County Christmas tree farm after a fire left the family displaced. Bryan and Jennifer Keeton have owned “Big Tree Plantation” in Morrow for more than a decade, according to our news partners at WCPO.
13 people displaced by fire at Springfield apartment building
SPRINGFIELD — More than a dozen people have been displaced after a fire broke out at a Springfield apartment building Monday night. Crews responded to reports of a fire in the 1000 block of S. Fountain Ave Monday evening. Jeff Smith, of Springfield, witnessed the fire. He told News...
Construction to affect Kettering traffic
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Kettering drivers may see some delays on Dorothy Lane starting the week of Nov. 28. According to the City of Kettering, Montgomery County Environmental Services is replacing a water main on a portion of Dorothy lane. The construction will affect eastbound traffic the most from Far Hills Road to Shroyer Road, […]
wyso.org
Dayton, Ohio seeks archeological study for multi-million dollar development site
The proposed factory development project in northwest Dayton is expected to be potentially a $400 million investment. The city has estimated this would create over 200 jobs, mostly in manufacturing . Part of the development area, Lichliter excavation site, is a historic landmark, where researchers found evidence of prehistoric culture...
WDTN
Sunrise Breakfast Food Truck’s Steak Bagel
DAYTON, OH (WDTN) – Breakfast is great all day, every day. Damon from the Sunrise Breakfast Food Truck joins us in the Living Dayton kitchen to share their steak bagel and information on how you can donate to support a good cause.
WLWT 5
Ohio's largest horse-drawn carriage parade happening this weekend
LEBANON, Ohio — Tens of thousands are expected to gather in Lebanon, Ohio, this weekend for a beloved Christmas tradition. Lebanon’s historic Horse Drawn Carriage Parade & Christmas Festival is back in 2022. The parade features more than 100 decorated carriages pulled by mini horses, Clydesdales, Percherons and...
New EMT saves puppy during Dayton fire
Hale graduated on November 18 and had only worked two full shifts before she found herself saving the life of this adorable patient.
dayton.com
Vendors offering coffee, tacos coming to The Mall at Fairfield Commons
The Mall at Fairfield Commons is welcoming two new tenants to its food court. El Buen Taco opened on Friday, Nov. 25 and Third Perk Express is opening on Friday, Dec. 2, according to a press release from The Mall at Fairfield Commons. After operating two food trucks serving the...
