Montgomery County, OH

Sidney Daily News

A new child care center

SIDNEY – Community leaders recently gathered for a ribbon cutting event to celebrate the opening of the new YMCA Child Development Center at Fair Haven, which was officially slated to open its doors on Monday, Nov. 28. Jeff Raible, President of the Sidney Shelby County Chamber of Commerce, welcomed...
SIDNEY, OH
cincinnatirefined.com

Giving back an experience to local teacher, philanthropist

In partnership with The BMW Store, where "Passion Loves Company," we asked readers to tell us about their passion projects. We're selecting one person a month to receive an exclusive experience to give their passion some company. Click here to nominate yourself or a friend. As a teacher, Krista Parrish...
HAMILTON, OH
dayton247now.com

SICSA hosting free community event called 'A Night To Remember'

DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- On Thursday, December 1, the SICSA Pet Adoption and Wellness Center (SICSA) will host a free community event called A Night To Remember from 6-7 p.m. at 8172 Washington Church Road in Dayton. “Our building is illuminated in Lights of Love, in which each light represents...
DAYTON, OH
WLWT 5

After-school ‘Satan club' meeting held in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, Ohio — An after-school club meeting ran by a controversial group caused a stir in Wilmington. The group, ran by the national organization The Satanic Temple, holds meetings in public spaces including schools. It's the third after-school "Satan Club" to open its' doors. This time at a Wilmington...
WILMINGTON, OH
WDTN

‘Ready to move on’: Evans Bakery to close in December

"It's not a negative decision," Jennifer Evans, co-owner of the bakery, said. "It's not that it's the pandemic, or inflation, or the tornado...We're just ready to move on, and we'd like to do that while we're still happy and able to do something else besides this.
DAYTON, OH
WHIO Dayton

Chick-fil-A to open new location in Miami Valley this week; 100 local heroes to eat free

SPRINGFIELD — A new Chick-fil-A restaurant is set to open its doors to the public this week in Springfield. Beginning on Thursday, Dec. 1st., the new Chick-fil-A on Bechtle Avenue near the Bechtle Crossing Shopping Mall will be open for dine-in, drive-thru and carry out services Monday through Saturday from 6:30 a.m. through 10 p.m., according to a spokesperson with Chick-fil-A.
SPRINGFIELD, OH
franklinohio.org

Rumpke Recycling Facility Update

"Early Wednesday morning, Rumpke’s Cincinnati Recycling Facility sustained damage from a two-alarm fire that began in one of the paper bunkers on site. Thankfully, all employees were evacuated, and no one was injured. Fire crews worked throughout the morning to extinguish the fire and our team is working diligently to investigate the cause, assess damage and plan necessary repairs.
FRANKLIN, OH
WKRC

Adopt-a-Pet: Chopper is waiting to come home with you

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Cincinnati Animal Care Humane Society showed off Chopper today, one of the many pets waiting for adoption. Chopper (As in "Get to the chopper!") is a big, happy party animal. He's a goofy but well-trained dog and he is always excited to play.
CINCINNATI, OH
WDTN

Construction to affect Kettering traffic

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Kettering drivers may see some delays on Dorothy Lane starting the week of Nov. 28. According to the City of Kettering, Montgomery County Environmental Services is replacing a water main on a portion of Dorothy lane. The construction will affect eastbound traffic the most from Far Hills Road to Shroyer Road, […]
KETTERING, OH
wyso.org

Dayton, Ohio seeks archeological study for multi-million dollar development site

The proposed factory development project in northwest Dayton is expected to be potentially a $400 million investment. The city has estimated this would create over 200 jobs, mostly in manufacturing . Part of the development area, Lichliter excavation site, is a historic landmark, where researchers found evidence of prehistoric culture...
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

Sunrise Breakfast Food Truck’s Steak Bagel

DAYTON, OH (WDTN) – Breakfast is great all day, every day. Damon from the Sunrise Breakfast Food Truck joins us in the Living Dayton kitchen to share their steak bagel and information on how you can donate to support a good cause.
DAYTON, OH
WLWT 5

Ohio's largest horse-drawn carriage parade happening this weekend

LEBANON, Ohio — Tens of thousands are expected to gather in Lebanon, Ohio, this weekend for a beloved Christmas tradition. Lebanon’s historic Horse Drawn Carriage Parade & Christmas Festival is back in 2022. The parade features more than 100 decorated carriages pulled by mini horses, Clydesdales, Percherons and...
LEBANON, OH

