Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Massive Thrift Shop in Ohio is a Must-VisitJoe MertensColumbus, OH
Confirmed: President Kristina M. Johnson resignsThe LanternColumbus, OH
4 Great Steakhouses in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Football: Stroud, Harrison tabbed as finalists for postseason individual awardsThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: 6 Buckeyes earn defensive and special teams All-Big Ten honorsThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
Ohio State football and USC may soon confirm the 4-team College Football Playoff’s inadequacy
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The more we discuss what could happen with Ohio State football, USC, TCU and God help us Alabama this weekend, the more I think the 12-team College Football Playoff cannot get here fast enough. Maybe the Trojans make a clean getaway. Win the Pac-12 championship game...
Where is Ohio State football in the Week 14 College Football Playoff rankings?
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State football’s College Football Playoff hopes may still have a heartbeat. The Buckeyes dropped three spots to No. 5 after losing The Game to Michigan. USC moved up to No. 4, putting it into position to make the semifinals if it beats Utah in the Pac-12 championship game.
After Ohio State football’s offense again stumbles against Michigan, where will Ryan Day make corrections?
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State football’s defensive failures in The Game were loud, jarring, and impossible to ignore. By contrast, the Buckeyes’ offensive letdowns were more subtle. No pick-sixes or scoop-and-score fumbles. No wide-open drops in the middle of the field. Not even the edge-rushing swarm on which Michigan thrived a year earlier in Ann Arbor.
Why Ohio State could, and maybe should, be ahead of USC in Tuesday’s College Football Playoff rankings
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The College Football Playoff selection committee faces a philosophical question in Tuesday night’s rankings reveal, and it centers around Ohio State football. Should USC reach the playoff regardless of what happens in Friday night’s Pac-12 championship game against Utah? Or, should the Trojans only make...
Ohio State-Michigan rants: From play calling to Ohio players to social media and more -- Buckeye Talk Podcast
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- On this Tuesday Buckeye Talk, Doug Lesmerises took in everything Ohio State text subscribers had to offer for the last two days and decided on these 10 points to hit on this slightly different version of a rants pod:. 6:30 -- Ohio State losing to Michigan for...
Ohio State football’s defensive rise results in 3 first-team All-Big Ten honors
COLUMBUS, Ohio — While Ohio State football’s defensive performance tarnished the end of the season, its turnaround over the past year was otherwise impressive. The All-Big Ten Defense voting reflected that breakthrough, with three Buckeyes achieving first-team selections. Linebacker Tommy Eichenberg was chosen by both the coaches and the media. One defensive end, J.T. Tuimoloau, made the coaches vote, while another, Zach Harrison, was picked by the media.
Ohio State football’s Marvin Harrison Jr. snaps Buckeyes’ Biletnikoff Award finalist drought
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State football finally has its Biletnikoff Award finalist, though he wasn’t the most likely candidate at the start of the season. Marvin Harrison Jr. was announced as one of the three finalists on Tuesday morning. He joins Tennessee’s Jalin Hyatt and Iowa State’s Xavier Hutchinson as the final candidates for the award given to the nation’s top receiver.
As C.J. Stroud’s Heisman Trophy chances fade, can he salvage Davey O’Brien Award split?
COLUMBUS, Ohio — C.J. Stroud’s bid for the Heisman Trophy likely crumbled Saturday when Ohio State football lost to Michigan and Caleb Williams led USC past Notre Dame. Stroud should still make another trip to New York as a finalist, though, and he remains in the running for national hardware. That includes being announced as one of three finalists for the Davey O’Brien Award, given to the nation’s top quarterback, on Tuesday. The others are Williams and TCU’s Max Duggan.
Ohio State’s slim playoff chances; Luke Fickell to Wisconsin; mashed potatoes; and more: Buckeye Talk
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- On this episode of Buckeye Talk, Doug Lesmerises and Nathan Baird are taking a bit of a step back from Ohio State’s loss to Michigan to look at the Buckeyes in the national picture and to discuss Big Ten coaching. The pod will get back to what happened in The Game and the state of the rivalry in the next few days.
How Zach Harrison, Cameron Martinez and the rest of Ohio State’s defense graded vs. Michigan
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Before Saturday’s 45-23 loss to Michigan, no team had scored 40 or more points on Ohio State football’s defense, and only two had even reached 30. But the Wolverines managed to pile on the point thanks to a multitude of explosive plays that ended in touchdowns. The day started out quality for Jim Knowles’ unit forcing a 10-play drie to end in a field goal followed up by back-to-back three-and-outs. But two of Michigan’s next four plays went for touchdowns of 69 and 75 yards, thus opening up the floodgates for an offense OSU couldn’t figure out how to stop.
How C.J. Stroud, Marvin Harrison Jr. and the rest of Ohio State’s offense graded vs. Michigan
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Ohio State football lost to Michigan again, 45-23, while its offense spent the afternoon laying an egg. It’s the third time all season the Buckeyes were held under 40 points and they only manged too scoroe a field goal in the second half after leading 20-17 in an uninspiring first half.
The mother of Ohio State’s quarterback offered the purest moment on a day of disappointment: What I’ll remember
COLUMBUS, Ohio --It’s always interesting talking with Ohio State football players’ parents, regardless of the subject. Sometimes you’re talking to Alana Babb about finally getting a chance to see her son Kamryn Babb play football after years of hardships because his body keeps failing him. Sometimes it’s a conversation with Trevor Stover about how his son Cade Stover emerged as a team leader while going from roster journeyman to standout tight end. Or maybe it’s a series of different parents giving their perspective of a rivalry game lost that happened a year ago but still weighs heavy on their children’s minds.
Luke Hamilton, Avon 2024 offensive tackle, commits to Michigan; says Ohio State took him for granted
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State football losing in-state prospects to Michigan after they visited for The Game will never make for good optics. Avon 2024 offensive tackle Luke Hamilton went a step further in picking the Wolverines on Sunday. Ohio State never actually extended a scholarship offer to the four-star, top-200 prospect. He chose Michigan over offers from a group that included Penn State and Tennessee, as well as several MAC programs and mid or low-tier Power 5s.
Ohio State president to step down
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Ohio State University President Kristina M. Johnson will step down from her role at the end of the academic year. The university announced the change in a news release Tuesday evening, albeit without much explanation behind the move.
Cleveland.com
Cleveland, OH
94K+
Followers
88K+
Post
37M+
Views
ABOUT
Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.https://www.cleveland.com
Comments / 0