ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Cleveland.com

After Ohio State football’s offense again stumbles against Michigan, where will Ryan Day make corrections?

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State football’s defensive failures in The Game were loud, jarring, and impossible to ignore. By contrast, the Buckeyes’ offensive letdowns were more subtle. No pick-sixes or scoop-and-score fumbles. No wide-open drops in the middle of the field. Not even the edge-rushing swarm on which Michigan thrived a year earlier in Ann Arbor.
COLUMBUS, OH
Cleveland.com

Ohio State football’s defensive rise results in 3 first-team All-Big Ten honors

COLUMBUS, Ohio — While Ohio State football’s defensive performance tarnished the end of the season, its turnaround over the past year was otherwise impressive. The All-Big Ten Defense voting reflected that breakthrough, with three Buckeyes achieving first-team selections. Linebacker Tommy Eichenberg was chosen by both the coaches and the media. One defensive end, J.T. Tuimoloau, made the coaches vote, while another, Zach Harrison, was picked by the media.
COLUMBUS, OH
Cleveland.com

Ohio State football’s Marvin Harrison Jr. snaps Buckeyes’ Biletnikoff Award finalist drought

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State football finally has its Biletnikoff Award finalist, though he wasn’t the most likely candidate at the start of the season. Marvin Harrison Jr. was announced as one of the three finalists on Tuesday morning. He joins Tennessee’s Jalin Hyatt and Iowa State’s Xavier Hutchinson as the final candidates for the award given to the nation’s top receiver.
COLUMBUS, OH
Cleveland.com

As C.J. Stroud’s Heisman Trophy chances fade, can he salvage Davey O’Brien Award split?

COLUMBUS, Ohio — C.J. Stroud’s bid for the Heisman Trophy likely crumbled Saturday when Ohio State football lost to Michigan and Caleb Williams led USC past Notre Dame. Stroud should still make another trip to New York as a finalist, though, and he remains in the running for national hardware. That includes being announced as one of three finalists for the Davey O’Brien Award, given to the nation’s top quarterback, on Tuesday. The others are Williams and TCU’s Max Duggan.
COLUMBUS, OH
Cleveland.com

How Zach Harrison, Cameron Martinez and the rest of Ohio State’s defense graded vs. Michigan

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Before Saturday’s 45-23 loss to Michigan, no team had scored 40 or more points on Ohio State football’s defense, and only two had even reached 30. But the Wolverines managed to pile on the point thanks to a multitude of explosive plays that ended in touchdowns. The day started out quality for Jim Knowles’ unit forcing a 10-play drie to end in a field goal followed up by back-to-back three-and-outs. But two of Michigan’s next four plays went for touchdowns of 69 and 75 yards, thus opening up the floodgates for an offense OSU couldn’t figure out how to stop.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Cleveland.com

The mother of Ohio State’s quarterback offered the purest moment on a day of disappointment: What I’ll remember

COLUMBUS, Ohio --It’s always interesting talking with Ohio State football players’ parents, regardless of the subject. Sometimes you’re talking to Alana Babb about finally getting a chance to see her son Kamryn Babb play football after years of hardships because his body keeps failing him. Sometimes it’s a conversation with Trevor Stover about how his son Cade Stover emerged as a team leader while going from roster journeyman to standout tight end. Or maybe it’s a series of different parents giving their perspective of a rivalry game lost that happened a year ago but still weighs heavy on their children’s minds.
COLUMBUS, OH
Cleveland.com

Luke Hamilton, Avon 2024 offensive tackle, commits to Michigan; says Ohio State took him for granted

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State football losing in-state prospects to Michigan after they visited for The Game will never make for good optics. Avon 2024 offensive tackle Luke Hamilton went a step further in picking the Wolverines on Sunday. Ohio State never actually extended a scholarship offer to the four-star, top-200 prospect. He chose Michigan over offers from a group that included Penn State and Tennessee, as well as several MAC programs and mid or low-tier Power 5s.
COLUMBUS, OH
Cleveland.com

Ohio State president to step down

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Ohio State University President Kristina M. Johnson will step down from her role at the end of the academic year. The university announced the change in a news release Tuesday evening, albeit without much explanation behind the move.
COLUMBUS, OH
Cleveland.com

Cleveland.com

Cleveland, OH
94K+
Followers
88K+
Post
37M+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.

 https://www.cleveland.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy