COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Before Saturday’s 45-23 loss to Michigan, no team had scored 40 or more points on Ohio State football’s defense, and only two had even reached 30. But the Wolverines managed to pile on the point thanks to a multitude of explosive plays that ended in touchdowns. The day started out quality for Jim Knowles’ unit forcing a 10-play drie to end in a field goal followed up by back-to-back three-and-outs. But two of Michigan’s next four plays went for touchdowns of 69 and 75 yards, thus opening up the floodgates for an offense OSU couldn’t figure out how to stop.

ANN ARBOR, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO