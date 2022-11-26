Read full article on original website
What to expect at re:Invent: Amazon Web Services navigates uncertain economic times
Amazon Web Services will face a new challenge at its annual re:Invent conference in Las Vegas this week: keeping software developers and big corporate customers engaged with the long-term potential of its cloud platform, while grappling with the more immediate realities of an economic downturn. The stakes are high for...
Tech Moves: Atomo appoints COO; Joon Care hires CEO; and more
— Seattle beanless coffee brewer Atomo promoted head of growth Ed Hoehn to chief operating officer and appointed two new board members, Birgit Cameron and Jordan Schenck. Hoen joined the company in May after serving as president of St. Louis, Mo.-based Volt Systems, a vendor management and product tracking startup that was recently acquired by Walmart. Hoen was previously also CEO of retail technology startup CoinFlip Solutions; chief customer officer at printing services company Orora Visual; and senior vice president of marketing services at sales and marketing services agency Crossmark.
Amazon Web Services pitches customers on cloud savings, makes bigger push into applications
Amazon Web Services CEO Adam Selipsky made his pitch to businesses to double down on the company’s cloud technologies, and made it clear that Amazon’s own ambitions increasingly extend well beyond its core cloud capabilities. Selipsky sought to reassure AWS customers that Amazon is dedicated to helping them...
BlueTriton Brands Is Working With Teads to Measure, and Lower, the Carbon Impact of Its Ads
BlueTriton Brands, holding company to water brands Arrowhead and Deer Park, is working with tech platform Teads, and its carbon measurement partner Impact+, to track, and ultimately, reduce, carbon emissions generated through ad serving. Increasingly, advertisers are trying to figure out the carbon impact of their digital ad activity, such...
Week in Review: Most popular stories on GeekWire for the week of Nov. 20, 2022
Get caught up on the latest technology and startup news from the past week. Here are the most popular stories on GeekWire for the week of Nov. 20, 2022. Sign up to receive these updates every Sunday in your inbox by subscribing to our GeekWire Weekly email newsletter.
Hear What Technology Giants Envision for the Remote Work and Play Industry at the International Future Computing Summit
TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 28, 2022-- The International Future Computing Summit (IFC Summit) invites executives, thought leaders, and decision-makers looking for opportunities to enhance revenue, business, and user experiences in remote work and play. The Summit is remotely held online from 1:30 to 6:30 PM EST on December 6, 2022. Register today; complimentary attendance is limited. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221128005224/en/ Hear event sponsors AMD and HP Anywhere speak, plus presentations from Intel, Lenovo, Nvidia, Jon Peddie Research, and many more at The International Future Computing Summit (IFC Summit). The event is remotely held online from 1:30 to 6:30 PM EST on December 6, 2022. Register today; complimentary attendance is limited. (Graphic: Business Wire)
AWS SimSpace Weaver can run city-sized simulations in the cloud
Amazon’s proposed applications are for city managers simulating a natural disaster to test emergency response systems, as well as the impact of sports games on traffic flow. These are complex situations with a lot of moving parts, which shouldn’t require watching a real-life instance to gain insight. Among the other advantages to running this in the cloud is the ability to have multiple external parties view and interact with the simulation remotely in real time.
Logistics and procurement on autopilot is the future Cofactr wants to live in
Cofactr addresses a suite of challenges for electronics producers through pre-manufacturing, third-party logistics services and supply chain automation. By providing these products as a unified strategic solution, the goal is to enable hardware manufacturers the ability to get to production volume without investing in the specialized facilities or headcount historically needed to manage electronic components.
Tecnotree Recognized by Gartner® as a Representative Vendor in Market Guide for CSP Revenue Management and Monetization Solutions
ESPOO, Finland--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 28, 2022-- Tecnotree, a global digital platform and services leader for 5G and cloud-native technologies, is proud to announce that it has been recognized again as a Representative Vendor in Gartner® Market Guide for complete ( RM&M) Revenue Management and Monetization Solutions. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221128005337/en/ Tecnotree Recognized by Gartner as a Representative Vendor in Market Guide for CSP Revenue Management and Monetization Solutions (Photo: Business Wire)
Testing Amazon Clinic, the tech giant’s latest foray into healthcare
Can Amazon help provide healthcare advice and treatment as efficiently as it delivers items to your door?. That was the question I had as I tested the company’s latest foray into healthcare. Launched earlier this month, Amazon Clinic offers message-based care for 18 conditions such as pink eye and...
The cloud in orbit: Amazon Web Services demonstrates data analysis on a satellite
For the past 10 months, Amazon Web Services has been running data through its cloud-based software platform on what’s arguably the world’s edgiest edge: a satellite in low Earth orbit. The experiment, revealed today during AWS’ re:Invent conference in Las Vegas, is aimed at demonstrating how on-orbit processing...
Adweek's 2022 Breakthrough Agency of the Year Shortlist
For the first time in Adweek’s Agency of the Year program, Adweek is releasing the shortlist of agencies considered for each of its Agency of the Year categories. Adweek has expanded the categories this year, adding Midsize U.S., Small U.S. and Multicultural to the existing program of U.S., Global, International and Breakthrough.
AWS announces Digital Sovereignty Pledge
Matt Garman, AWS’s senior vice president of Sales, Marketing and Global Services, notes that giving customers control over their data has always been a priority for AWS, but with constantly shifting and evolving legal requirements, managing all of this has become increasingly complex. “In many places around the world,...
2022 World Textile Merchandising Conference Opens to Explore New Trends in Industry
The fifth edition of the World Textile Merchandising Conference (WTMC) opened on Nov. 16 in Keqiao District of east China’s Shaoxing city. Under the theme of “Create Value worldwide through Collaboration,” the conference focused on multiple topics including industry collaboration, digitization, transformation for sustainable growth, and integration and innovation. Participants also discussed the new trends in global textile industry amid the evolving global landscape. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221125005094/en/ Yuan Jian, deputy Party chief of Keqiao District and also head of the district government, hosted the opening ceremony. He said that as the world’s...
