ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

After brief benching, Matt Ryan's return as Colts' starting QB has caught Steelers' attention

By Joe Rutter
Tribune-Review
Tribune-Review
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jrUOX_0jORdLxP00
Indianapolis Colts quarterback Matt Ryan (2) gives a thumbs up to a fan before an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022, in Indianapolis.

In 15 NFL seasons, Matt Ryan has beaten every opponent he has faced except for two.

The New England Patriots are one. The Pittsburgh Steelers are the other.

Ryan was on the bench when the Indianapolis Colts faced the Patriots earlier this season, but the 37-year-old quarterback will get a chance to end his drought against the Steelers on Monday night at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Ryan is 0-3 lifetime against the Steelers. He’s 0-4 against the Patriots.

His history against the Steelers means little to the defensive players who will be tasked with beating him in the primetime matchup.

“He’s still Matty Ice,” cornerback Cameron Sutton said Saturday.

• Handful of metrics rate Diontae Johnson at/near bottom of NFL WRs

• Steelers prepare for rare stretch of 2 consecutive indoor games

• Switch in coaches has puts Colts RB Jonathan Taylor in Steelers' crosshairs

“He’s a very savvy quarterback, and he can still move to an extent,” said outside linebacker T.J. Watt, noting the 39-yard scramble Ryan had two weeks ago that led to the winning touchdown against Las Vegas. “Above the neck, he’s super smart, gets the ball out quick. He can make a lot of checks at the line of scrimmage, so disguises are going to be big this week.”

Ryan last faced the Steelers in 2018 at Acrisure Stadium. Watt and Sutton are among a handful of defensive players remaining from that game.

In some ways, Ryan’s first season with the Colts after 14 with the Atlanta Falcons has mirrored his struggles against the Steelers. He was benched after seven starts when he was among the league leaders in interceptions and sacks. But Ryan got his job back after two games when coach Frank Reich was fired and replaced by Jeff Saturday on an interim basis.

For the season, Ryan has thrown 10 touchdown passes to nine interceptions and is ranked No. 24 in passer rating despite throwing for the 10th most yards. He has thrown one touchdown pass and no interceptions in the two games since he was reinstated as the Colts starter.

“Early in the year there were a lot of different things going on, but now it looks like he’s settling in and getting the ball out quick,” Sutton said. “You can’t take that away from a veteran quarterback who has played a lot of ball. It’s just being alert to that type of stuff.”

Ryan has been sacked 29 times this season, which despite his two-game benching, is tied for fifth in the league. That could play into the hands of a Steelers defense that recently got Watt back after a seven-game absence.

“I feel very confident with the guys we have in this room,” Watt said. “I always feel confident about the game plan, and I feel good about the week we had, but it doesn’t matter unless we perform on Monday.”

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

2 Coaches Are Getting Mentioned To Replace Ryan Day

Ohio State isn't going to fire head coach Ryan Day following Saturday's loss to Michigan, even though it was a blowout and even though it was the second straight loss to the Wolverines. But that doesn't mean Ohio State fans are thrilled with Day. In fact, they're already starting to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

NFL World Is Convinced Troy Aikman Hates 1 Quarterback

When you're a game analyst, you can't be afraid to be critical of players, even if fans may not like hearing what you have to say. During Monday night's Colts-Steelers game, some viewers thought ESPN's Troy Aikman was being particularly harsh toward Indianapolis quarterback Matt Ryan. "Geez, Troy Aikman really...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
The Spun

Erin Andrews Names 1 NFL Coach She Truly Loves

Erin Andrews has covered a lot of NFL head coaches over the course of her career. Of course, some are better than others, both in the coaching department and in the just being a good human being department. Few are as good as Brian Daboll. The FOX NFL sideline reporter...
NEW YORK STATE
The Spun

Matt LaFleur Announces Packers' Decision On Aaron Rodgers

Aaron Rodgers couldn't finish Sunday night's game against the Eagles after sustaining a rib injury severe enough to have him questioning if he'd punctured a lung. But according to Packers head coach Matt LaFleur, Rodgers should be a go for Green Bay's upcoming rivalry matchup with the Bears if everything checks out.
GREEN BAY, WI
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Terry Bradshaw's Performance Sunday

Longtime NFL on FOX analyst Terry Bradshaw often sparks some reactions on social media for his performance. Bradshaw, a legendary Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback, has been trending on social media on Sunday afternoon. The Hall of Fame quarterback was part of FOX's pregame show on Sunday, per usual. He's also been...
StyleCaster

Tom Just Revealed His Daughter’s Reaction to His & Gisele’s Divorce—She Wants Him to Have a ‘Happy Face’

Ready for a break? Since news they separated, football fans want to know: why are Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen divorcing and what caused their separation? Reports of tension and unrest between Tom Brady and his wife Gisele Bündchen have been circulating since his decision to un-retire from the NFL. A source confirmed to Us Weekly in September 2022 that there was “tension” between the couple after he reneged on the announcement he was hanging up his cleats for good. “Gisele was not happy when Tom un-retired from the NFL after such a short time,” the insider said. “There is tension...
FLORIDA STATE
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Erin Andrews' Sideline Outfit

Erin Andrews showed out on Thanksgiving Day. The longtime Fox Sports sideline reporter worked yet another Thanksgiving game, as she had to spend the holiday away from friends and family - at least during game time. Prior to kickoff, Andrews took a photo with her husband, former NHL player Jarret...
Athlon Sports

Veteran NFL Quarterback Released On Monday

Previously suspended quarterback Deshaun Watson is primed to return to the Cleveland Browns on Monday. Head coach Kevin Stefanski only has 53 roster spots at his disposal, meaning of the players had to go.  Veteran reserve QB Josh Dobbs was the pink slip recipient, and the 27-year-old may wind ...
CLEVELAND, OH
The Spun

Jim Harbaugh Uses 2 Words To Describe Ohio State Game

Jim Harbaugh led the Michigan Wolverines to their biggest regular season win in decades on Saturday, knocking off arch-rival Ohio State in Columbus, and by their widest margin in nearly 30 years. On Monday, Harbaugh spoke to the media and reflected on how big The Game is and had two...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Cardinals Release Wide Receiver Following Sunday's Loss

The Arizona Cardinals made a roster move that involved a wide receiver on Monday. The team officially waived receiver Andre Baccellia following Sunday's heartbreaking loss to the Los Angeles Chargers. The Cardinals needed to stop a two-point conversion with less than a minute left to win but were unable to.
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Disgusting Browns Crowd Video

There have been some strange things happening recently at FirstEnergy Stadium, the home of the Cleveland Browns. First, a trespasser drove a car around the field last week. Now, during today's game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, there was another unwanted visitor. A rogue skunk made its way around the...
CLEVELAND, OH
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Sunday's Deshaun Watson Decision

The NFL has officially ruled on Deshaun Watson's reinstatement on Sunday. Watson, the former Houston Texans quarterback, will be officially reinstated on Monday. "Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson has complied with the terms of his 11-game suspension, according to the NFL, and officially will be eligible on Monday to play his first game of the season next weekend against his former team, the Texans," Adam Schefter tweeted.
HOUSTON, TX
Tribune-Review

Tribune-Review

Greensburg, PA
17K+
Followers
1K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Tribune-Review

Comments / 0

Community Policy