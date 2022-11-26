Heavy snow possible in Colorado beginning next week

Photo Credit: cunfek (iStock).

Following light snowstorms that are expected over some of Colorado's highest mountains on Saturday night, a more powerful storm system is expected to impact the state beginning late on Monday night, according to the National Weather Service (NWS).

NWS is confident that moderate to heavy snow will fall on Colorado's Rocky Mountains on Monday night and into Tuesday morning. Projected snowfall totals have not yet been announced. This is expected to result in hazardous travel conditions.

"Confidence is moderate in an inch or two of snow possible for much of the rural plains and Palmer Divide, where impacts are leaning towards limited. The lowest confidence is for the urban corridor. Several inches of snow are expected here, but amounts and impacts remain rather uncertain. The Tuesday morning commute looks most at risk of impacts for the I-25 corridor," the service said.

Stay up-to-date with the forecast and related alerts on the National Weather Service website.