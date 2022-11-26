ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cuba City, WI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wissports.net

Week 1 WisSports.net Boys Basketball Coaches Poll

The JustAGame Fieldhouse is the premier destination for tournaments and events in the Midwest, with six full-length basketball courts, 10 volleyball courts, four locker rooms, fully stocked concession stands, and the JustAGame Impressions sporting goods store, all located in downtown Wisconsin Dells, the Waterpark Capital of the World. JustAGame Fieldhouse is the home of the Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association Hall of Fame as well as the host facility for the WBCA Clinic each fall and the WBCA All-Star Games every summer.
WISCONSIN DELLS, WI
wissports.net

All-Tournament team profiles from Tom Kislow Tournament at Wausau East

Fortier was money from three-point range for Lakeland in a 46-45 loss to New London. The three-year varsity performer and son of Lakeland coach Rich Fortier finished with 21 points and made four three-point baskets. Moreover, he played with poise, very good basketball instincts and evident unselfishness. A good example of Fortier's willingness to involve his teammates came in the closing seconds of the game against New London. Trailing by one and facing a double team in the post, Fortier kicked the ball out to Carter Quade, who was open on the left baseline. Quade's shot bounced off the rim, but it was the correct play with the game on the line. Fortier, one of the better college prospects in the Great Northern Conference, averaged 17.5 points and 6.7 rebounds as a junior for the Thunderbirds.
wissports.net

Friday Cranberry Classic: Columbus Catholic, Assumption post wins

Surviving an outside shooting barrage that would have made Steph Curry proud, Columbus Catholic began its season Friday with a hard-earned 80-74 victory over Port Edwards in the opening round of the 38th annual Cranberry Classic at Assumption High School in Wisconsin Rapids. Columbus Catholic, ranked No. 1 among Division...
MARSHFIELD, WI
WHO 13

Victims identified in fatal crash between Iowa and Wisconsin bridges

BRIDGEPORT TOWNSHIP, Wis. — A northeast Iowa man and a Wisconsin woman died Sunday when their vehicles collided between the bridges of Marquette, Iowa and Prairie du Chien, Wisconsin. It happened around 11:22 a.m. on U.S. Highway 18, according to the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office in Wisconsin. The investigation determined an eastbound SUV driven by […]
PRAIRIE DU CHIEN, WI
KCRG.com

Two killed in crash on Mississippi River bridge in Marquette

MARQUETTE, Iowa (KCRG) - A fatal crash at a vital bridge between Iowa and Wisconsin temporarily closed it while crews work to clear the scene, according to officials. At around 11:22 a.m. on Sunday, the Crawford County, Wisc., Sheriff’s Office was sent to a report of a crash along the U.S. Highway 18 bridge involving two vehicles. The bridge connects Marquette and Prairie du Chien, Wisc. Officials said that the drivers of the vehicles involved were killed in the crash.
MARQUETTE, IA
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Wisconsin

Photo byPhoto by Louis Hansel on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Wisconsin and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Wisconsin that are highly praised for their food and service.
WISCONSIN STATE
Recycling Today

Sonoco announces shutdown of tube, core operations at Wisconsin facility

Sonoco has confirmed it will discontinue its tube and core operations at its Wisconsin Rapids facility, a decision it says was driven by inflation and “excess machine and facility capacity” throughout the organization. According to a report from the Wisconsin Rapids Tribune, Christy Thompson, global marketing and communications...
WISCONSIN RAPIDS, WI
biztimes.biz

Biz Buzz Monday: New owners reopen SW Wisconsin pizza restaurant

Do you have an interesting story or news tip to share about a local business? Ideas can be shared with business reporter Kayli Reese at kayli.reese@thmedia.com or 563-588-5673. Biz Buzz shares business tidbits from the tri-state area. In addition to this update from Darlington, Wis., we will share other developments...
DARLINGTON, WI
middletontimes.com

Emily M. Oyan

MADISON/CROSS PLAINS-Emily Mari Oyan, 43, of Cross Plains, passed away unexpectedly of a brain aneurysm on Oct. 12, 2022, at St. Mary's Hospital in Madison. She was able to give the gift of life by being an organ donor. Emily, known as "Em", was born in Madison on Aug. 29,...
CROSS PLAINS, WI
WausauPilot

Vehicle crashes into semi on I-39 near Wausau

A portion of I-39 south of Wausau was closed for more than five hours early Tuesday after a vehicle struck a semi in a fiery crash, according to preliminary emergency scanner reports. The crash was reported at about 1:23 a.m. Nov. 29 in the southbound lanes of I-39, just north...
WAUSAU, WI
WSAW

Abbotsford teen harvests unusual buck

ABBOTSFORD, Wis. (WSAW) - It will be a deer season to remember for Payton Schreiber. The 15-year-old Abbotsford teen harvested a buck with an unusual rack. Schreiber’s mother, April, told NewsChannel 7 the animal was entangled in a type of fencing, causing a deformity to its antlers. They believe...
ABBOTSFORD, WI
x1071.com

Dubuque Man Assaults Platteville Man

Dubuque Police arrested 49 year old Arthur Olechowski of Durango around midnight Friday in Durango on charges of domestic abuse, assault, and assault causing bodily injury. Reports say that Olechowski assaulted 18 year old Lia Olechowski and 18 year old Samuel Erickson of Platteville.
DUBUQUE, IA
wtaq.com

Accidental Shooting At The Fox River Mall

GRAND CHUTE, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – A 21-year-old Wausau man is recovering after accidentally shooting himself at the Fox River Mall on Black Friday. The Grand Chute Police Department as well as firefighters and paramedics responded to the Fox River Mall parking lot. The initial investigation shows that the man...
GRAND CHUTE, WI
x1071.com

Suspicious Vehicle Investigation Results in Drug Arrest

A man from Platteville was arrested on drug charges Sunday. A deputy from the Lafayette County Sheriff’s department responded to White Oak Road in White Oak Springs Township for a suspicious vehicle around 6pm. As a result, 36 year old Justin Ringleman of Platteville was arrested for Felony Bail Jumping, Possessing Methamphetamine, Possession of THC and a Probation and Parole Violation. Ringleman was taken to the Lafayette County Jail where he remains in custody.
PLATTEVILLE, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy