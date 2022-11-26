Fortier was money from three-point range for Lakeland in a 46-45 loss to New London. The three-year varsity performer and son of Lakeland coach Rich Fortier finished with 21 points and made four three-point baskets. Moreover, he played with poise, very good basketball instincts and evident unselfishness. A good example of Fortier's willingness to involve his teammates came in the closing seconds of the game against New London. Trailing by one and facing a double team in the post, Fortier kicked the ball out to Carter Quade, who was open on the left baseline. Quade's shot bounced off the rim, but it was the correct play with the game on the line. Fortier, one of the better college prospects in the Great Northern Conference, averaged 17.5 points and 6.7 rebounds as a junior for the Thunderbirds.

1 DAY AGO