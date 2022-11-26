As Mary Oliver once wrote, the wild goose’s call is “harsh and exciting.”. The phrase also aptly described the fanfare of the trumpeter swan, which can be heard from miles away, as many Lewis County residents may have noticed over the weekend. Seeking dairy farm fields and wetlands, the swans, like clockwork, show up in late November and can be seen in the area through early March.

LEWIS COUNTY, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO