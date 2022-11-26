ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Longview, WA

Comments / 0

Related
Chronicle

In Loving Memory of Darlene Wisner: 1931-2022

Darlene Marie Wisner passed away on Friday, Nov. 25, 2022, peacefully, at the age of 91, with her family by her side. Darlene is survived by her daughter Marisa Ham; daughter Kathy and Ralph Miller; and stepchildren Sam Wisner, Oscar Wisner, Barb Wisner and Gloria Wisner; as well as an abundance of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren. She is preceded by her husband Floyd Wisner, her daughters Joy Johnson and Sandra Cook, stepchildren Dwaine Wisner and Colleen Wisner, brothers Alan LaPlaunt and Donald LaPlaunt, and parents Margaret McCleod LaPlaunt and Auney LaPlaunt.
CHEHALIS, WA
Chronicle

Santa Parade Set for 11 a.m. Saturday in Downtown Chehalis

The 72nd annual Santa Parade is on Saturday in Downtown Chehalis. The parade’s theme will be “The Night Before Christmas.”. Centralia-Chehalis Chamber of Commerce Director Cynthia Mudge said the chamber selected The Night Before Christmas theme because it seemed like a good fit and hadn’t been selected before.
CHEHALIS, WA
Chronicle

Gather Church Receives Care Kit Donation From Lewis County Dignity Guild

The Lewis County Dignity Guild board announced Gather Church as the recipient of its November Community Solidarity Action last week, delivering 72 backpack care kits to the church for distribution. “We honor the impactful and life-saving community work that Gather Church has and continues to do locally, including: housing services,...
LEWIS COUNTY, WA
Chronicle

Friends of Aron Christensen Protest in Chehalis, Ask for Justice, After Another Month Passes Without Charges Filed in the Case

Another month has passed since Aron Christensen and his dog, Buzzo, were found dead on a hiking trail near Walupt Lake in East Lewis County. With no clear answers yet on what happened to the two and the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office’s investigation at an apparent standstill, Christensen’s friends and family joined Lewis County community members on the corner of West Main Street and Southwest Chehalis Avenue in Chehalis on Sunday to again publicly demand justice for Christensen and Buzzo.
LEWIS COUNTY, WA
Chronicle

Loud, ‘Magnificent’ Trumpeter Swans Make Return to Lewis County

As Mary Oliver once wrote, the wild goose’s call is “harsh and exciting.”. The phrase also aptly described the fanfare of the trumpeter swan, which can be heard from miles away, as many Lewis County residents may have noticed over the weekend. Seeking dairy farm fields and wetlands, the swans, like clockwork, show up in late November and can be seen in the area through early March.
LEWIS COUNTY, WA
Chronicle

Man Shows Up at Thurston County Hospital With Gunshot Wound in His Leg, Police Say

Olympia police were dispatched to MultiCare Capital Medical Center early Monday after a man checked in with a gunshot wound in his leg, a spokesman said. Police at the west side hospital about 5:40 a.m., then officers and detectives began to investigate an area near Percival Creek and some railroad tracks close to the Olympia Auto Mall, Lt. Paul Lower said.
OLYMPIA, WA
Chronicle

Lewis and Thurston County Roundup: A Look at Public Disclosure Commission Complaints Filed This Election Cycle

While county officials prepare to certify election results Tuesday, the Washington State Public Disclosure Commission (PDC) continues to investigate complaints it received throughout the election cycle and is still receiving. Statewide, hundreds of complaints have been received over the past year, and six of them still under investigation revolve around...
LEWIS COUNTY, WA
Chronicle

Derek Sanders Declares Victory in Thurston County Sheriff's Race, Starts Preparing for Role

Deputy Derek Sanders declared victory over incumbent John Snaza in the Thurston County Sheriff race as his lead solidified as ballot tallies were wrapping up. On Wednesday, results indicated Sanders earned 55.3% (64,826) of the vote while Snaza claimed 44.2% (51,839) of the vote. With turnout at 64.4%, there were about 600 ballots left to be counted, according to the Thurston County Auditor's Office, not nearly enough to turn the tide in Snaza's favor..
THURSTON COUNTY, WA
Chronicle

Lewis County Sees Slight Increase in Unemployment Rate in October

Lewis County’s unemployment rate rose in October, increasing 0.2% from September’s 4.7% to 4.9%, according to new data released by the Washington State Employment Security Department. The October unemployment rate is Lewis County’s third lowest of the year, behind September’s 4.7% and July’s 4.6%. The...
LEWIS COUNTY, WA
Chronicle

Lewis County Budget in Final Review Phases; Sheriff’s Office Doesn’t Get Requested Boost; New Shelters Make Up Nearly 14% of Total Proposed Budget

Last Tuesday evening, at 5:30 p.m., Lewis County held a public informational meeting on its budget process with the hopes of allowing the working world a chance to come and ask questions on the expenditures and revenue of their government, according to Budget Administrator Becky Butler. For the last few...
LEWIS COUNTY, WA
Chronicle

Beats' picks: Will Duke men's basketball defeat Purdue for Phil Knight Legacy title?

On the heels of back-to-back wins against Oregon State and Xavier, No. 8 Duke now looks ahead to its championship tilt at the Phil Knight Legacy against No. 24 Purdue in Portland, Ore. With both the Blue Devils and Boilermakers in pursuit of a trophy in the Rose Quarter, our beat writers make their predictions before Sunday's 3:30 p.m. tipoff at the Moda Center.
DURHAM, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy